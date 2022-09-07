Betting Guides

How To Bet On The Denver Broncos In Colorado | Colorado Sports Betting Sites

joshstedman
Russell Wilson, Denver Broncos
The NFL returns this week, and we’ve got all the information you need to bet on the Denver Broncos in Colorado.

How To Bet On The Denver Broncos In Colorado

Below you will find a handy guide for betting on the Broncos, and customers yet to register an account with Bovada can take advantage of their new customer offer.

How To Watch LA Rams vs Buffalo Bills 

  • 🏈 NFL: Broncos vs Seahawks 
  • 📅Date: Monday, 12th September 2022
  • Time: 8:15 p.m ET
  • 🏟Venue: Lumen Field, Seattle
  • 📺 NFL TV Channels: FOX, NBC, CBS, ESPN, ABC, NFL Network and Amazon Prime

Broncos vs Seahawks Bill Odds

Team Moneyline Bookmaker
Broncos -270 BetOnline logo
Seahawks +220 BetOnline logo

Denver Broncos Super Bowl Odds For 2022/23

Team Super Bowl LVII odds
Buffalo Bills +600
Tampa Bay Buccaneers +900
Kansas City Chiefs +1000
Los Angeles Chargers +1100
Los Angeles Rams +1100
Denver Broncos +1500

Denver Broncos AFC Championship Odds

Team AFC Championship odds
Buffalo Bills +350
Kansas City Chiefs +600
Los Angeles Chargers +650
Cincinnati Bengals +850
Baltimore Ravens +900
Denver Broncos +1200

Denver Broncos Betting Preview

The Broncos come into game week one the favorites as they go to Seattle to face the Seahawks. For the game itself you can get the Broncos -270.

In terms of season betting, the Broncos aren’t seen as favorites to win the Super Bowl at +1500 , but they’re a good outsider punt for you Broncos’ fans.

It has been a big off-season off the field for the Broncos, with the hiring of Nathaniel Hackett as head coach and the acquisition of QB Russell Wilson. These two big moves are a clear sign from the Broncos that they want to reach the play-offs for the first time in seven years.

It’s going to be a big season in Denver, get your bets in early on them this season.

The Best Betting Sites In Colorado For Denver Broncos Betting

An experienced sports writer, writing for the likes of GiveMeSport. Focusing mainly on soccer back in the UK, he has recently ventured into writing about American Sports. Josh is a Sheffield Wednesday and Luka Dončić enthusiast.
