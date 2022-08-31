How To Bet On The Detroit Lions In Michigan | Michigan Sports Betting Sites

The long awaited NFL 2022/23 season is just over a week away. It will be another season full of spectacle moments, unforgettable games and hopefully, some big money wins for betters. If betting isn’t something you’ve done before, or you are new to betting on football, don’t worry people of Michigan, we’re here to help.

How To Bet On The Detroit Lions In Michigan

Below you will find a handy guide for betting on the Lions, and customers yet to register an account with Bovada can take advantage of their new customer offer.

The Best Michigan Sports Betting Sites For Lions 2022

How To Watch Lions vs Eagles Bills

🏈 NFL: Philadelphia Eagles vs Detroit Lions

📅 Date: Sunday, 11th September 2022

1:00 p.m ET 🏟 Venue: Ford Field, Michigan

Ford Field, Michigan 📺 NFL TV Channels: FOX, NBC, CBS, ESPN, ABC, NFL Network and Amazon Prime

Lions vs Eagles Odds

Team Moneyline Bookmaker Lions +170 Eagles -195

Super Bowl Odds For 2022/23

Team Super Bowl LVII odds Buffalo Bills +600 Tampa Bay Buccaneers +900 Kansas City Chiefs +1000 Los Angeles Chargers +1100 Los Angeles Rams +1100 Green Bay Packers +1200

NFC Championship Odds

Team AFC Championship odds Buccaneers +375 Rams +475 Packers +500 49ers +750 Eagles +900 Cowboys +1000

Lions Betting Preview

The Lions are underdogs in their opening game of the NFL campaign. For their season opener, you can get the Lions to win at +170 on their home turf.

Much of their hopes rest on the shoulders of Jared Goff who will lead their offense. They released their backup QB’s, and are set to sign former 49er Nate Sudfeld as backup to Goff for this season.

The Lions aren’t fancied by many for the Super Bowl or the NFC Championship, something that’s reflected in their odds for both. To win the Super Bowl, the Lions are at +12500, making them massive underdogs. For the NFC Championship they’re just as unfancied at +6000.

It looks like it will be a season of progression for the Lions, but if you’ve got money to spare, a punt on the Lions will return big if you back them to go all the way.

The Best Betting Sites In Michigan For Detroit Lions Betting

