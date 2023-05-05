The Miami Grand Prix returns for the second time this May and if you want to get the best value from your sports bets in Mississippi, then read on.

F1 Miami GP Betting Options

The Miami Grand Prix is only in its second year and what that means is that it is still relatively fresh and highly unpredictable, which makes it great to bet on.

Taking place 5 – 7 May, the track is a purpose-built temporary circuit around Miami Dolphins’ Hard Rock Stadium, known as the Miami International Autodrome.

If you’re looking to place bets on the F1 Miami GP in Mississippi, you have a range of markets to choose from.

Firstly, as you would expect, you can wager on the winning driver. Max Verstappen was last year’s winner and no doubt he will be a serious contender again this year. But with the track now more familiar and other drivers in good form, there could be quite a race to the chequered flag.

You can also decide to bet on who you think will get a place on the Miami Grand Prix podium. This effectively means who will finish in the top three of the race. You can choose to place a bet on all three podium finishers or place an each-way bet on one driver to finish in the top 2 or 3.

One of the most open bets you can pick for the F1 Miami GP is the fastest lap market. This depends less on consistency and more on a driver having one exceptionally fast lap.

There is now an extra point on offer to the driver with the fastest lap which has added an extra level of competitiveness to this market. It’s anyone’s to win, and you can find some nice long odds on this closer to the race.

If you prefer to bet on the teams, Red Bull or Ferrari for example, rather than individual drivers, you can place a wager on most team points gained at the Miami Grand Prix as well as many other markets.

Whatever you decide to bet on for the F1 Miami GP in Mississippi, make sure you get the most value by betting at one or more of our recommended sites.

F1 Miami GP Outright Odds

The Miami Grand Prix is still a relative unknown on the F1 calendar. Only in its second year, the circuit is not as familiar to the drivers as others and proved to be a challenge for some last year.

This season, the drivers will be more prepared, more confident and it is anyone’s to win. The same goes for the fastest lap, so you can get some nice odds on this market.

While many think Max Verstappen will once again take the chequered flag, he will have close competition from his Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez and the Ferrari duo of Charles LeClerc and Carlos Sainz Jr too.

If you take a look at the overall Championship odds as they stand, it will give a good indication of driver form going into the F1 Miami GP event.

Max Verstappen -800

Sergio Perez +1600

Fernando Alonso +2000

Lewis Hamilton +2500

Charles Leclerc +5000

George Russell +5000

Carlos Sainz +12500

Odds are taken from BetOnline and are correct at time of writing but subject to change.