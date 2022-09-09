How to Bet On The Houston Texans In Texas | Texas Sports Betting Sites

Although the latest Texas sports betting bill failed to pass, we are on hand to shed some light on offshore betting, with some lucrative welcome offers from our top bookmaker picks ahead of the return of the NFL.

How To Bet On The Houston Texans for the NFL 2022-23

The Best Texas NFL Sports Betting Sites For 2022-23

How To Watch Houston Texans vs Indianapolis Colts in Texas

🏈 NFL: Houston Texans vs Indianapolis Colts

📅 Date: Sunday, 12th September 2022

Sunday, 12th September 2022 ⏱ Time: 13:00 CT

13:00 CT 🏟 Venue: NRG Stadium, Texas

NRG Stadium, Texas 📺 NFL TV Channels: FOX, NBC, CBS, ESPN, ABC, NFL Network and Amazon Prime

Team Moneyline Bookmaker Houston Texans +270 Indianapolis Colts -325

Houston Texans NFL 2022-23 Odds

There are plenty of reasons why Texans fans should feel optimistic heading into a fresh campaign, even if everyone else is counting them out.

They are in the midst of a rebuild, that is for certain, but there are a plethora of youthful squad members that should be the cause of interest and a baseline of talent that signals they’re clawing their way back into contention for a play-off place.

This included first-round selection Kenyon Green who was selected 15th overall out of Texas A&M and was a 2-time All-American for the Aggies, while the name on everyones lips is rookie running back Dameon Pierce. Pierce is a fourth round selection from the University of Florida – he brings an explosiveness and pace that was severely lacking from Houston’s backfield in 2021.

Team Super Bowl LVII odds Buffalo Bills +600 Tampa Bay Buccaneers +900 Kansas City Chiefs +1000 Los Angeles Chargers +1100 Houston Texans +30000

If you are a particularly keen risk taker, you can get the Texans at a longshot price of +15000 to clinch a very unlikely AFC Championship.

Team AFC Championship odds Buffalo Bills +350 Kansas City Chiefs +600 Los Angeles Chargers +650 Cincinnati Bengals +850 Houston Texans +15000

The Best Texas Football Betting Sites For The NFL 2022-23

