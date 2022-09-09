Betting Guides

How to Bet On The Houston Texans In Texas | Texas Sports Betting Sites

Charlie Rhodes
Texas
Although the latest Texas sports betting bill failed to pass, we are on hand to shed some light on offshore betting, with some lucrative welcome offers from our top bookmaker picks ahead of the return of the NFL.

How To Bet On The Houston Texans for the NFL 2022-23

See for a step-by-step guide for claiming Bovada’s welcome offer, which can be redeemed after signing up.

  1. Click here and register to Bovada.
  2. INSIDERS can be used as the code to unlock your welcome bonus.
  3. The NFL free bet is now ready to be spent anywhere across the Bovada sportsbook.

How to Place a Bet in Texas With Your NFL Free Bets

Placing your NFL bets is simple, and we’ve made it that much easier by listing the steps below.

  • Register with Bovada
  • Click on the ‘Sports’ button to head into the main section of the site.
  • The NFL odds can be found on the left-hand menu – navigate to the ‘NFL’ button to load the markets.
  • Select your winning bet!

The Best Texas NFL Sports Betting Sites For 2022-23

$750 Welcome Bonus When You Sign Up For NFL Betting
T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer
Up To $150 NFL Sign-Up Bonus
T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer
$1000 Welcome Bonus When You Bet On NFL
T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer
Up To $2,500 Deposit Match
T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer
100% Deposit Match Up To $1,000
No time limits apply. Minimum deposit of $50 to claim your bonus. You must bet on wagers with odds of 2.5:1 or more. General terms & conditions apply. 		Claim Offer
100% Deposit Match Up To $500
T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer

How To Watch Houston Texans vs Indianapolis Colts in Texas

  • 🏈 NFL: Houston Texans vs Indianapolis Colts
  • 📅Date: Sunday, 12th September 2022
  • Time: 13:00 CT
  • 🏟Venue: NRG Stadium, Texas
  • 📺 NFL TV Channels: FOX, NBC, CBS, ESPN, ABC, NFL Network and Amazon Prime
Team Moneyline Bookmaker
Houston Texans +270 BetOnline logo
 Indianapolis Colts -325 BetOnline logo

 

Houston Texans NFL 2022-23 Odds 

There are plenty of reasons why Texans fans should feel optimistic heading into a fresh campaign, even if everyone else is counting them out.

They are in the midst of a rebuild, that is for certain,  but there are a plethora of youthful squad members that should be the cause of interest and a baseline of talent that signals they’re clawing their way back into contention for a play-off place.

This included first-round selection Kenyon Green who was selected 15th overall out of Texas A&M and was a 2-time All-American for the Aggies, while the name on everyones lips is rookie running back Dameon Pierce. Pierce is a fourth round selection from the University of Florida – he brings an explosiveness and pace that was severely lacking from Houston’s backfield in 2021.  

 

Team Super Bowl LVII odds
Buffalo Bills +600
Tampa Bay Buccaneers +900
Kansas City Chiefs +1000
Los Angeles Chargers +1100
Houston Texans +30000

 

If you are a particularly keen risk taker, you can get the Texans at a longshot price of  +15000 to clinch a very unlikely AFC Championship.  

 

Team AFC Championship odds
Buffalo Bills +350
Kansas City Chiefs +600
Los Angeles Chargers +650
Cincinnati Bengals +850
Houston Texans +15000

 

The Best Texas Football Betting Sites For The NFL 2022-23

Bovada – $750 Exclusive Welcome Bonus

Bovada Casino Online Betting

Bovada is the place to be ahead of the NFL season, and you can get your sports betting off to the perfect start with a 110% deposit match up to $750. With thousands of odds tailored towards an American audience, their NFL market offerings are plentiful.

Bovada Promo Code Terms and Conditions

  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $750
  • NFL Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days
Click and Claim Bovada’s Offer

 

EveryGame – $750 Sign up Bonus

Florida sports betting - Everygame

EveryGame have over little under 20 years experience as a competitive offshore bookmaker. Better yet, prospective users can unlock one of the best sports betting welcome offers we have come across; a $750 sign-up bonus!

  • 100% up to $250 Bonus on first three deposits.
  • The bonus code can be redeemed upon each of the first three deposits within 100 days of the sign-up.
  • The bonus code must be redeemed immediately after the deposit and before a wager has been placed.
  • The sum of the deposit and the bonus are subject to rollover requirements of 8x at min. odds of -200 (1.5) before a new bonus can be redeemed.
Register With Everygame

 

BetOnline— $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus

apuestas UFC

BetOnline have some notable market options for the NFL season. Most notably, player futures markets such as Rookie of the Year and outright markets covering winners of both conferences and the Super Bowl feature in a sportsbook covering American sports and beyond.

BetOnline Promo Code Terms and Conditions

  • Minimum Deposit of $55
  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000
  • NFL Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days

Click the button below to get $1,000 in bonus cash.

 
Open an Account at BetOnline

 

BetUS – $3,125 in Free Bets for the NFL 2022-23

Signing up with BetUS  today will land new customers the chance to redeem a hugely lucrative 125% sign-up bonus up to $3,125!

  • 125% Sign-Up Bonus up to $3,125 on your first deposit.
  • Minimum deposit: $100
  • 100% Sports Bonus – up to $2,500
  • 10X Rollover on Sports
  • 25% Casino Bonus – up to $625
  • 30X Rollover on Casino Games for Release and Cash out.
  • Max cash out for Casino Bonus is $5000
  • 14-Days Expiry
  • TO CLAIM – USE PROMO CODE: JOIN125

 

Betting Guides
