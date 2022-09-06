Betting Guides

How To Bet On The Indianapolis Colts In Indiana | Indiana Sports Betting Sites

Charlie Rhodes
With the return of the NFL imminent, we are taking a look at some of the best offers Indiana residents can claim – with sports betting having been legal since 2019, finding new welcome bonuses prove difficult.

How To Bet On The Indianapolis Colts for the NFL 2022-23

The NFL gets underway this week, and we have found a superb offer from our favourite offshore bookmaker Bovada – see below.

  1. Click here to register with Bovada ahead of the NFL 2022-23
  2. Deposit with code INSIDERS after registering.
  3. Get your NFL sports betting bonus.

How to Place a Bet With Your Bovada Free Bets

Placing your bets can be achieved by following the steps below.

  • Sign up to Bovada
  • Go to the Bovada ‘Sports’ section.
  • Click on football and ‘NFL’ to bring up the markets.
  • Select your bet and stake your chosen amount!

The Best NFL Sports Betting Sites For 2022-23

$1000 Welcome Bonus When You Sign Up For NFL Betting
T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer
Up To $150 NFL Sign-Up Bonus
T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer
$1000 Welcome Bonus When You Bet On NFL
T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer
Up To $2,500 Deposit Match
T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer
100% Deposit Match Up To $1,000
No time limits apply. Minimum deposit of $50 to claim your bonus. You must bet on wagers with odds of 2.5:1 or more. General terms & conditions apply. 		Claim Offer
100% Deposit Match Up To $500
T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer

How To Watch Houston Texans vs Indianapolis Colts

  • 🏈 NFL: Houston Texans vs Indianapolis Colts
  • 📅Date: Sunday, 11th September 2022
  • Time: 14:oop.m ET
  • 🏟Venue: NRG Stadium, Texas
  • 📺 NFL TV Channels: FOX, NBC, CBS, ESPN, ABC, NFL Network and Amazon Prime
Team Moneyline Bookmaker
Houston Texans +305 BetOnline logo
Indianapolis Colts -375 BetOnline logo

 

Indianapolis Colts NFL 2022-23 Odds

A revamped Colts have the potential to make a playoff run in the AFC this season. They managed to add one the NFL’s finest ever quarterbacks in Matt Ryan after a trade with the Falcons, but they are certainly a bottom-heavy team with a stacked defensive line.

It’s been almost two decades since the Colts won their fourth NFL title at the Super Bowl XLI, but they have every chance of being a competitive side in the run-in for the Lombardy Trophy this year. 37-year-old Ryan brings a whole host of championship experience and consistency than Carson Wentz, , while running-back Jonathan Taylor has emerged as a star and will lead a fresh generation at the other end of the scale.

It wouldn’t be a surprise to see them clinch the AFC South – they are by far the best team in that division, and they certainly make for a strong contender in for the AFC Championship.

They are currently price at +2200 to go all the way to the Super Bowl title this year despite a less than favourable drought of 17 years.

Team Super Bowl LVII odds
Buffalo Bills +600
Tampa Bay Buccaneers +900
Kansas City Chiefs +1000
Los Angeles Chargers +1100
Los Angeles Rams +1100
Indianapolis Colts +2200

 

They are also just behind the favourites to clinch the AFC Championship at +650, a title they have claimed just once back in 1994.

 

Team AFC Championship odds
Buffalo Bills +350
Kansas City Chiefs +600
Los Angeles Chargers +650
Cincinnati Bengals +850
Baltimore Ravens +900
Indianapolis Colts +1100

 

The Best Football Betting Sites For The NFL 2022-23

Bovada – $750 Exclusive Welcome Bonus

Bovada Casino Online Betting

Bovada have with a fantastic welcome bonus with a 110% deposit match up to $750, it is a no brainer to sign up today with some of the most competitive odds for football markets among offshore bookmakers.

Users will also be able to bet on a wide variety of markets, including NFL Most Valuable Player, Rookie of the Season as well as individual match markets, over and under total teams wins and hundreds more.

Bovada Promo Code Terms and Conditions

  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $750
  • NFL Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days
Click HERE to Claim Their Offer

 

EveryGame – $150 Sign up Bonus

Florida sports betting - Everygame

Those yet to sign up to EveryGame will be able to explore what we believe to be the best mobile offshore betting site, while also claiming a $150 sign-up bonus using the code INSIDERS.

 

Register an Account With Everygame

 

BetOnline— $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus

apuestas UFC

BetOnline are firmly all about the bettor, with some of the most competitive odds we have come across, particularly for the NFL. Not only can you bet on a while host of American sports with the platform placing a heavy emphasis on football, basketball and baseball.

BetOnline Promo Code Terms and Conditions

  • Minimum Deposit of $55
  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000
  • NFL Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days

Click the button below to get $1,000 in bonus cash.

 
Open an Account at BetOnline

 

BetUS – $2,500 in Free Bets for the NFL 2022-23

 

 BetUS are also on our list of the best NFL betting sites with thousands of markets on a range of American and international sports, BetUS is the place to be ahead of the 2022-23 season.

BetUS Promo Code Terms and Conditions

  • Minimum Deposit of $100
  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $2500
  • NFL Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

To claim up to $2,500 in free bets click the button below.

 

 

