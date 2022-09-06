How To Bet On The Indianapolis Colts In Indiana | Indiana Sports Betting Sites

With the return of the NFL imminent, we are taking a look at some of the best offers Indiana residents can claim – with sports betting having been legal since 2019, finding new welcome bonuses prove difficult.

How To Bet On The Indianapolis Colts for the NFL 2022-23

The NFL gets underway this week, and we have found a superb offer from our favourite offshore bookmaker Bovada – see below.

The Best NFL Sports Betting Sites For 2022-23

How To Watch Houston Texans vs Indianapolis Colts

🏈 NFL: Houston Texans vs Indianapolis Colts

📅 Date: Sunday, 11th September 2022

Sunday, 11th September 2022 ⏱ Time: 14:oop.m ET

14:oop.m ET 🏟 Venue: NRG Stadium, Texas

NRG Stadium, Texas 📺 NFL TV Channels: FOX, NBC, CBS, ESPN, ABC, NFL Network and Amazon Prime

Team Moneyline Bookmaker Houston Texans +305 Indianapolis Colts -375

Indianapolis Colts NFL 2022-23 Odds

A revamped Colts have the potential to make a playoff run in the AFC this season. They managed to add one the NFL’s finest ever quarterbacks in Matt Ryan after a trade with the Falcons, but they are certainly a bottom-heavy team with a stacked defensive line.

It’s been almost two decades since the Colts won their fourth NFL title at the Super Bowl XLI, but they have every chance of being a competitive side in the run-in for the Lombardy Trophy this year. 37-year-old Ryan brings a whole host of championship experience and consistency than Carson Wentz, , while running-back Jonathan Taylor has emerged as a star and will lead a fresh generation at the other end of the scale.

It wouldn’t be a surprise to see them clinch the AFC South – they are by far the best team in that division, and they certainly make for a strong contender in for the AFC Championship.

They are currently price at +2200 to go all the way to the Super Bowl title this year despite a less than favourable drought of 17 years.

Team Super Bowl LVII odds Buffalo Bills +600 Tampa Bay Buccaneers +900 Kansas City Chiefs +1000 Los Angeles Chargers +1100 Los Angeles Rams +1100 Indianapolis Colts +2200

They are also just behind the favourites to clinch the AFC Championship at +650, a title they have claimed just once back in 1994.

Team AFC Championship odds Buffalo Bills +350 Kansas City Chiefs +600 Los Angeles Chargers +650 Cincinnati Bengals +850 Baltimore Ravens +900 Indianapolis Colts +1100

The Best Football Betting Sites For The NFL 2022-23

