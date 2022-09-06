How To Bet On The Indianapolis Colts In Indiana | Indiana Sports Betting Sites

With the return of the NFL imminent, we are taking a look at some of the best offers Indiana residents can claim – with sports betting having been legal since 2019, finding new welcome bonuses prove difficult.
How To Bet On The Indianapolis Colts for the NFL 2022-23
The NFL gets underway this week
The Best NFL Sports Betting Sites For 2022-23
How To Watch Houston Texans vs Indianapolis Colts
- 🏈 NFL: Houston Texans vs Indianapolis Colts
- 📅Date: Sunday, 11th September 2022
- ⏱Time: 14:oop.m ET
- 🏟Venue: NRG Stadium, Texas
- 📺 NFL TV Channels: FOX, NBC, CBS, ESPN, ABC, NFL Network and Amazon Prime
|Team
|Moneyline
|Bookmaker
|Houston Texans
|+305
|Indianapolis Colts
|-375
Indianapolis Colts NFL 2022-23 Odds
A revamped Colts have the potential to make a playoff run in the AFC this season. They managed to add one the NFL’s finest ever quarterbacks in Matt Ryan after a trade with the Falcons, but they are certainly a bottom-heavy team with a stacked defensive line.
It’s been almost two decades since the Colts won their fourth NFL title at the Super Bowl XLI, but they have every chance of being a competitive side in the run-in for the Lombardy Trophy this year. 37-year-old Ryan brings a whole host of championship experience and consistency than Carson Wentz, , while running-back Jonathan Taylor has emerged as a star and will lead a fresh generation at the other end of the scale.
It wouldn’t be a surprise to see them clinch the AFC South – they are by far the best team in that division, and they certainly make for a strong contender in for the AFC Championship.
They are currently price at +2200 to go all the way to the Super Bowl title this year despite a less than favourable drought of 17 years.
|Team
|Super Bowl LVII odds
|Buffalo Bills
|+600
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|+900
|Kansas City Chiefs
|+1000
|Los Angeles Chargers
|+1100
|Los Angeles Rams
|+1100
|Indianapolis Colts
|+2200
They are also just behind the favourites to clinch the AFC Championship at +650, a title they have claimed just once back in 1994.
|Team
|AFC Championship odds
|Buffalo Bills
|+350
|Kansas City Chiefs
|+600
|Los Angeles Chargers
|+650
|Cincinnati Bengals
|+850
|Baltimore Ravens
|+900
|Indianapolis Colts
|+1100
The Best Football Betting Sites For The NFL 2022-23
