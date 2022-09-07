How To Bet On The Jacksonville Jaguars In Florida | Florida Sports Betting Sites

Football returns this weekend, after what seems like an age away. The football return means you can bet on the Jacksonville Jaguars in Florida.

How To Bet On The Jacksonville Jaguars In Florida

Below you will find a handy guide for betting on the Jaguars, and customers yet to register an account with Bovada can take advantage of their new customer offer.

The Best Florida Sports Betting Sites For Jacksonville Jaguars 2022

How To Watch Jacksonville Jaguars vs Washington Commanders

🏈 NFL: Jaguars vs Commanders

📅 Date: Sunday, 11th September 2022

1:00 p.m ET 🏟 Venue: FedEx Field

FedEx Field 📺 NFL TV Channels: FOX, NBC, CBS, ESPN, ABC, NFL Network and Amazon Prime

Jacksonville Jaguars vs Washington Commanders Bill Odds

Team Moneyline Bookmaker Jaguars +115 Commanders -135

Jacksonville Jaguars Super Bowl Odds For 2022/23

Team Super Bowl LVII odds Buffalo Bills +600 Tampa Bay Buccaneers +900 Kansas City Chiefs +1000 Los Angeles Chargers +1100 Los Angeles Rams +1100 Jacksonville Jaguars +10,000

Jacksonville Jaguars AFC Championship Odds

Team AFC Championship odds Buffalo Bills +350 Kansas City Chiefs +600 Los Angeles Chargers +650 Cincinnati Bengals +850 Baltimore Ravens +900 Jacksonville Jaguars +4000

Jacksonville Jaguars Betting Preview

Two of the NFL’s outsiders meet in game week one as the Jaguars travel to Washington to face the Commanders.

Neither side is expected to reach the play-offs, but the Jaguars are underdogs in this game. For the trip, you can get the Jaguars at +115. This price isn’t too bad given it’ll be the first game for head coach Doug Pederson, who has won a Super Bowl in the past. It’s hoped the reign of Pederson will help QB Trevor Lawrence lead the Jags offence better this season.

In terms of Super Bowl betting, the Jaguars are +10,000, which puts them far down the list of favorites. All you optimistic Jaguars fans will get a potential big money return if things go well on the field.

The Best Betting Sites In Colorado For Jacksonville Jaguars Betting

