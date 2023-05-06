How To Bet On The Kentucky Derby In Oregon

It’s Kentucky Derby time and that means it’s time to look at where you can get the most value from your horse racing wagers.

We’ve reviewed all the best Oregon sports betting sites on the market and come up with the top eight providing the best odds and the biggest bonus offers for you. Want to access hundreds of dollars in Kentucky Derby free bets? Then read on.

Best Kentucky Derby Sports Betting Offers In Oregon

BetOnline – Get your Kentucky Derby wagers off to an awesome start with $1000 in free bets Everygame –Trusted Oregon sportsbook with $750 welcome bonus for newbies BetNow – Enjoy a 150% welcome offer on deposits as low as $20 for the Kentucky Derby MyBookie – Fabulous all-round Oregon sportsbook popular with horse racing fans and bettors Bovada – Popular Oregon sports betting site with great Kentucky Derby odds and $750 bonus

Latest Oregon Sports Betting Update

As sports betting is legal in Oregon, you have plenty of options when it comes to choosing which sportsbook to join. But if you restrict yourself to traditional bookies only, you could be missing out on some extraordinary benefits, so it’s worth keeping your options open.

The top eight Oregon sports betting sites on our list give customers a range of advantages and offers that normal bookies cannot match.

For a start, these sites are giving away awesome welcome offers. You can get 50% of your deposits back in free bets up to $1000, multi-deposit bonuses giving 100% match on your first three deposits or even bonus matches over 100% too.

Plus, signing up to these sites is much quicker and easier than normal bookies. Registration takes no more than a couple of minutes and there are no KYC checks, so you can sign up and place your Kentucky Derby wagers straight away. Anyone over 18 can join the fun too.

If that isn’t enough, these Oregon sports betting sites offer more sports markets than their competitors and more competitive odds too.

If you’re looking to bet on the Kentucky Derby in Oregon, then it really does pay to shop around, and you’ll not find better value than at our list of top eight sports betting sites.

How To Bet On The Kentucky Derby In Oregon

Create a BetOnline account Deposit up to $2000 Receive your free bet of up to $1000 Place your Kentucky Derby wagers

Kentucky Derby Betting Options in Oregon with our Recommended Sportsbooks

The Kentucky Derby is the most-watched horse race of the year in the United States and, in 2023, will take place on Saturday 6 May.

Held without interruption since 1875, the competition is a Grade I stakes race for three-year-old Thoroughbreds at a distance of one and a quarter miles (2.0 km) on a dirt main track that is a test of both speed and stamina.

Sometimes known as ‘The Run for the Roses’ because of the blanket of roses draped over the winner, it is also referred to as ‘The Most Exciting Two Minutes in Sports’ due to the anticipation that surrounds the race and the approximate duration.

The Kentucky Derby marks the first leg of the American Triple Crown, followed by the Preakness Stakes and the Belmont Stakes, and the field is made up of only 20 runners.

As with all horse racing, there are several markets you can choose to bet on in our recommended Oregon sports betting sites, including the big three – the win, the place and the show.

The win is as simple as it sounds and you select one horse that you think will win the race. The place is where you select one horse to finish first or second. The show is when you select one horse to finish first, second or third. If you want the best odds, the win is the best bet, but your chances of winning are smaller than if you place a show.

If you want to place more detailed bets on the Kentucky Derby, you can choose one of the many options that involve choosing more than one horse. An exacta bet is when you choose who the top two finishers will be in the correct order.

For the more daring you can choose a trifecta, a superfecta or even a super high-five bet in which you choose which three, four or five horses respectively will finish in your chosen order.

Whatever you choose to bet on for the Kentucky Derby, make sure you get the most value by betting at one or more of our top Oregon sports betting sites.

How To Get A Kentucky Derby Free Bet In Oregon

If you want to take advantage of the many free bets available to you for the Kentucky Derby, then just follow the below steps. It’s easier and quicker than you think, and you can increase your chances of getting a winner.

1. Select your offers from our comprehensive list below

2. Click the link to go to the sportsbook’s sign-up page

3. Sign up to the sports betting site with your key details

4. Deposit and bet the qualifying amount for the offer

5. Claim the free bets to use on their sportsbook for Kentucky Derby betting

1. BetOnline Kentucky Derby Oregon Sports Betting Offer: $1000 Welcome Bonus

An offer not to be missed. Join up and make a deposit and you will receive 50% back in free bets up to $1000 for the Kentucky Derby. BetOnline are a trusted and much-loved Oregon sports betting site, and they reward their loyal customers with regular bonus offers.



2. Everygame Kentucky Derby Oregon Sports Betting Offer: $750 Welcome Bonus

With three decades of sports betting experience, you can be sure to get a great customer experience when you bet on the Kentucky Derby at Everygame. Their horse racing markets are comprehensive and their customer service is exceptional. The welcome over gives a 100% deposit match on your first three deposits up to $750.

3. BetNow Kentucky Derby Oregon Sports Betting Offer: 150% Welcome Bonus Up To $300

An inclusive Oregon sports betting site with the lowest minimum qualifying deposit for the welcome bonus. Deposit $20 and you can get 150% deposit match all the way up to $300. Once you’ve joined you will be impressed by this customer-friendly site offering all the Kentucky Derby markets you could want.



4. MyBookie Kentucky Derby Oregon Sportsbook Offer: 50% Deposit Bonus Up To $500

For an awesome all-round sports betting site, MyBookie is the first stop for many Oregon bettors for their Kentucky Derby wagers. Their customer-friendly site is mobile-optimized so you can bet easily on the go, and they give customers a wide selection of offers including the 50% match bonus on your first deposit.



5. Bovada Kentucky Derby Oregon Sports Betting Offer: $750 Bonus For New Customers

One of the most popular sports betting sites in Oregon and it’s easy to see why. This reliable sportsbook has everything you could want – great welcome offer, fab range of markets and odds, and great customer service too. They are a top choice to place your Kentucky Derby bets in Oregon. You can deposit with both USD and cryptocurrency and enjoy a welcome bonus such as 75% crypto match bonus up to $750.



Kentucky Derby Outright Odds

The current favorite for this year’s Kentucky Derby is Forte, who is coming off the back of five straight wins. He has also previously won the Fountain of Youth and Florida Derby.

However, being the favorite comes with no guarantees as we saw last year, with one of the biggest upsets in horse racing history. The 2022 Kentucky Derby saw late entry long-shot Rich Strike riding home for glory.

Other horses to look out for are the undefeated Kingsbarns, and the Blue Grass Stakes winner Tapit Trice. Although be aware that Kingsbarns usual jockey, Flavien Prat, will ride Angel of Empire instead in this year’s Kentucky Derby. A good long-shot bet could be Two Phil’s who has been tipped to run a good race and is more than capable of a top three finish.

This is how the odds currently stack up at BetOnline.

Forte +250

Tapit Trice +650

Angel of Empire +900

Verifying +1000

Practical Move +1000

Derma Sotagake +1000

Kingsbarns +1200

Mage +2000

Two Phil’s +2500

Rocket Can +3300

Hit Show +3300

Confidence Game +3300

Continuar +3300

Disarm +4000

Reincarnate +4000

Lord Miles +4000

Blazing Sevens +5000

Raise Cain +6600

Sun Thunder +6600

Wild On Ice +10000

Odds are taken from BetOnline and are correct at time of writing but subject to change.