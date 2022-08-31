The NFL returns in just over a week’s time, and we’ve got all the information you need on how to bet on the LA Rams in game week one.
How To Bet On The LA Rams In California
Below you will find a handy guide for betting on the LA Rams, and customers yet to register an account with Bovada can take advantage of their new customer offer.
How To Watch LA Rams vs Buffalo Bills
- 🏈 NFL: Buffalo Bills vs LA Rams
- 📅Date: Thursday, 8th September 2022
- ⏱Time: 8:20 p.m ET
- 🏟Venue: SoFi Stadium, California
- 📺 NFL TV Channels: FOX, NBC, CBS, ESPN, ABC, NFL Network and Amazon Prime
LA Rams vs Buffalo Bill Odds
|Team
|Moneyline
|Bookmaker
|LA Rams
|+115
|Buffalo Bills
|-135
LA Rams Super Bowl Odds
|Team
|Super Bowl LVII odds
|Buffalo Bills
|+600
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|+900
|Kansas City Chiefs
|+1000
|Los Angeles Chargers
|+1100
|Los Angeles Rams
|+1100
|Green Bay Packers
|+1200
LA Rams AFC Championship Odds
|Team
|AFC Championship odds
|Buffalo Bills
|+350
|Kansas City Chiefs
|+600
|Los Angeles Chargers
|+650
|Cincinnati Bengals
|+850
|Baltimore Ravens
|+900
|Denver Broncos
|+1200
LA Rams Betting Preview
Super Bowl holders, LA Rams start of the new NFL season against the Buffalo Bills.
Matthew Strafford will be leading the Rams from QB, but has fierce competition from backups John Wolford and Bryce Perkins.
Los Angeles will have four running backs on its 53-man roster. Kyren Williams is intriguing after head coach Sean McVay last week said that he would be a “big part” of what they’re going to do this season.
Cooper Kupp will be crucial again for the Rams as he leads the wide receivers.
The question on most football fans lips is if the Rams can make it back-to-back Super Bowls.
It’s crucial they get off to a good start against the Bills in the season opener.
