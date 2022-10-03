How To Bet On The LA Rams vs San Francisco 49ers In Alaska | Alaska Sports Betting For NFL

The LA Rams take on the San Francisco 49ers in Week 4’s edition of Monday Night Football, and we’ve put together a list of sportsbooks to bet on in Alaska and get $1000 in NFL free bets.
How To Bet On LA Rams vs San Francisco 49ers In Alaska
BetOnline offers bettors free bets worth $1000 to use on the LA Rams vs San Francisco 49ers game. Here is a step-by-step guide of claiming that bonus and start betting on the NFL in Alaska.
- Click here to sign up to BetOnline
- Deposit up to $2000 with code INSIDERS after registering an account
- Receive your 50% deposit bonus up to $1000
- You can now start to bet on LA Rams vs San Francisco 49ers in Alaska
Best Alaska NFL Sports Betting Sites
|1.
|
$750 Welcome Bonus When You Sign UpT&Cs apply, 18+
|Claim Offer
|2.
|
$750 Sports Betting Offer + 4 Free Bets Worth $100 EachT&Cs apply, 18+
|Claim Offer
|3.
|
$1000 Welcome BonusT&Cs apply, 18+
|Claim Offer
|4.
|
Up To $2,500 Deposit MatchT&Cs apply, 18+
|Claim Offer
|5.
|
100% Deposit Match Up To $1,000No time limits apply. Minimum deposit of $50 to claim your bonus. You must bet on wagers with odds of 2.5:1 or more. General terms & conditions apply.
|Claim Offer
|6.
|
100% Deposit Match Up To $500T&Cs apply, 18+
|Claim Offer
Who Can Bet On LA Rams vs San Francisco 49ers In Alaska?
There are a few conditions to be met. Bettors need to reside in the state of Alaska and need to be over 18 years of age. It is also mandatory to have a valid email address.
- Resident of Alaska
- Over 18 years of age
- Valid email address
LA Rams vs San Francisco 49ers Betting In Alaska
For the Rams vs 49ers game, you could be looking at many different types of betting markets such as money lines, totals, handicaps and prop bets. Make sure you’re following the early lines and odds releases on offshore websites to bet on the Rams vs 49ers game from the state of Alaska.
The San Francisco 49ers are favorites to win this game, with a head-to-head record of 75-68-3 overall, and a 4-1 lead in the last five meetings between these teams. The Rams did come out on top in the last meeting but will be underdogs for this encounter.
Matthew Stafford, the Rams quarterback, has been in staggering form this season so far, with the stats board showing 761 yards and 4 touchdowns to his name. The 49ers’ defense has only conceded 12.3 points per game, though, and that should make for a thrilling prop bet on his passing yardage.
LA Rams vs San Francisco Betting Pick: San Franciso 49ers Moneyline @ -115 with BetOnline
Best LA Rams vs San Francisco 49ers Odds
|Bet
|Money Line
|Play
|Los Angeles Rams
|+104
|San Francisco 49ers
|-115
Our Pick Of The Best Alaska Betting Sites For LA Rams vs San Francisco 49ers
- BetOnline – Best Alaska Free Bets For LA Rams vs San Francisco 49ers
- Bovada – $750 In Free Bets On LA Rams vs San Francisco 49ers
- Everygame – $750 NFL Welcome Bonus Available
- BetUS – Great Odds And Mobile Play
- MyBookie – Excellent NFL Player Prop Markets
- XBet – Top offshore betting site for live betting in Alaska
BetOnline – $1000 In Alaska Free Bets For LA Rams vs San Francisco 49ers
BetOnline is offering a $1000 deposit match bonus on the LA Rams vs San Francisco 49ers game – just use our promo code INSIDERS when you’re signing up to claim this bonus.
- Minimum Deposit of $55
- 10x Rollover Requirement
- Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000
- Alaska Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days
Bovada – Up To $750 In LA Rams vs San Francisco 49ers Free Bets In Alaska
Bovada will give you a deposit match bonus of 75% when you use our promo code INSIDERS for the Rams vs 49ers game on Monday. For instance, a $1000 deposit on Monday will get you $750 of free bets on Bovada, which has all the betting markets you’d hope for.
Bovada NFL Betting Offer Terms & Conditions
- Deposit $1000 for the maximum $750 NFL Free Bets
- Rollover Requirement
- Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $750
- Alaska Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days
Everygame – Claim $750 In Free Bets On LA Rams vs San Francisco 49ers In Alaska
Everygame has a wide range of markets for the LA Rams vs San Francisco 49ers game, and are a top destination for parlays. They’re also offering a deposit bonus of upto $750 for this game, which you can spread out over three bets, with a maximum of $250 on each one.
Everygame Alaska NFL Free Bets
- 100% deposit bonus up to $250
- You can deposit up to THREE times for the maximum $750 in bonuses
- The bonus code must be redeemed immediately after the deposit and before a wager has been placed.
BetUS – Up To £2,500 Deposit Match In Alaska For LA Rams vs San Francisco 49ers Free Bets
BetUS is one of the best destinations to bet on LA Rams vs San Francisco 49ers in Alaska. They’re currently providing a bonus of $2500 that you can use on moneylines, spreads, props, parlays, and in-play betting, among other markets.
BetUS NFL Betting Offer Terms And Conditions
- Minimum Deposit of $100
- 10x Rollover Requirement
- Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $2500
- Alaska Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
MyBookie – $1,000 Bonus to Bet On LA Rams vs San Francisco 49ers In Alaska
MyBookie is the top destination for prop betting, and you can get in on the action with the $1000 deposit match bonus that they’re offering for the Rams vs 49ers game.
MyBookie NFL Betting Offer Terms And Conditions
- Minimum Deposit of $50
- 10x Rollover Requirement
- Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000
- Alaska Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
XBet – Get $500 In LA Rams vs San Francisco 49ers Free Bets In Alaska
XBet is a top offshore pick for the Rams vs 49ers game in Week 4. They include a 100% deposit match bonus of upto $500, so your first deposit upto that limit will be handed back to you in free NFL bets.
XBet NFL Betting Offer Terms And Conditions
- Sign-up Bonus will be credited in a form of Free Play
- 100% of your first deposit matched as a bonus.
- The maximum Bonus to be awarded is $500