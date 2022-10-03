NFL News and Rumors

How To Bet On The LA Rams vs San Francisco 49ers In Arizona | Arizona Sports Betting For NFL

Close up view of an American Football Player holding his helmet
Week 4 of the NFL brings us the LA Rams taking on the San Francisco 49ers on Monday night, and we’ve put together a guide on betting in Arizona, along with $1000 in NFL free bets.

How To Bet On LA Rams vs San Francisco 49ers In Arizona

BetOnline offers bettors free bets worth $1000 to use on the LA Rams vs San Francisco 49ers game. Here is a step-by-step guide of claiming that bonus and start betting on the NFL in Arizona.

  1. Click here to sign up to BetOnline
  2. Deposit up to $2000 with code INSIDERS after registering an account
  3. Receive your 50% deposit bonus up to $1000
  4. You can now start to bet on LA Rams vs San Francisco 49ers in Arizona

Best Arizona NFL Sports Betting Sites

$750 Welcome Bonus When You Sign Up
T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer
$750 Sports Betting Offer + 4 Free Bets Worth $100 Each
T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer
$1000 Welcome Bonus
T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer
Up To $2,500 Deposit Match
T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer
100% Deposit Match Up To $1,000
No time limits apply. Minimum deposit of $50 to claim your bonus. You must bet on wagers with odds of 2.5:1 or more. General terms & conditions apply. 		Claim Offer
100% Deposit Match Up To $500
T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer

Who Can Bet On LA Rams vs San Francisco 49ers In Arizona?

There are a few conditions to be met. Bettors need to reside in the state of Arizona and need to be over 18 years of age. It is also mandatory to have a valid email address.

  • Resident of Arizona
  • Over 18 years of age
  • Valid email address

LA Rams vs San Francisco 49ers Betting In Arizona

There are a lot of betting markets for the Rams vs 49ers game on Monday, and we’re going with the under in this case.

If you want to go with the match result, know that 49ers are moneyline favorites and have a 4-1 record against the Rams in their last five games, although it’s the Rams who are currently the team in form, coming into this game with a 2-1 record so far as opposed to the 49ers’ 1-2 record.

At the moment, though, the 49ers have the best defense in the league despite their unenviable straight-up record. Ahead of this game, the 49ers are averaging just over 15 points in the season from an offensive point of view, but their sensational defense has conceded only 12.3 points per game on average in Week 3. Given these numbers, and their hold on the Rams recently, we think they will be at their defensive best regardless of how the offense does – and so we’re backing a low-scoring game and the Under with BetOnline.

LA Rams vs San Francisco Betting Pick: Under 42.5 @ -110 with BetOnline

Best LA Rams vs San Francisco 49ers Odds

Bet Money Line Play
Los Angeles Rams +104 How To Bet On The LA Rams vs San Francisco 49ers In Arizona | Arizona Sports Betting For NFL
San Francisco 49ers -115 How To Bet On The LA Rams vs San Francisco 49ers In Arizona | Arizona Sports Betting For NFL

Our Pick Of The Best Arizona Betting Sites For LA Rams vs San Francisco 49ers

  • BetOnline – Best Arizona Free Bets For LA Rams vs San Francisco 49ers
  • Bovada – $750 In Free Bets On LA Rams vs San Francisco 49ers
  • Everygame – $750 NFL Welcome Bonus Available
  • BetUS – Great Odds And Mobile Play
  • MyBookie – Excellent NFL Player Prop Markets
  • XBet – Top offshore betting site for live betting in Arizona

BetOnline – $1000 In Arizona Free Bets For LA Rams vs San Francisco 49ers

How To Bet On The LA Rams vs San Francisco 49ers In Arizona | Arizona Sports Betting For NFL

You’d want to start here when betting on the LA Rams vs San Francisco 49ers game – BetOnline has a $1000 NFL free bet to use, which you can get as a deposit match bonus by using our promo code INSIDERS when you sign up.

  • Minimum Deposit of $55
  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000
  • Arizona Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days
Claim BetOnline Rams vs 49ers Free Bet

Bovada – Up To $750 In LA Rams vs San Francisco 49ers Free Bets In Arizona

How To Bet On The LA Rams vs San Francisco 49ers In Arizona | Arizona Sports Betting For NFL

You can also use our promo code INSIDERS on Bovada to gain an NFL free bet worth $750. This system also works on a deposit match system, with Bovada matching upto 75% of your first deposit when you use the promo code while signing up to bet on the Rams vs 49ers game.

Bovada NFL Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

  • Deposit $1000 for the maximum $750 NFL Free Bets
  • Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $750
  • Arizona Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days
Claim Bovada Rams vs 49ers Free Bet

Everygame – Claim $750 In Free Bets On LA Rams vs San Francisco 49ers In Arizona

How To Bet On The LA Rams vs San Francisco 49ers In Arizona | Arizona Sports Betting For NFL

Everygame is where you go to make top-notch parlays on the Rams vs 49ers game. It helps that they will give you a deposit match bonus of upto $750 when you sign up as well. The unique proposition of this bonus is that you can use the $750 free bet in three chunks of $250 instead of all at once.

Everygame Arizona NFL Free Bets

  • 100% deposit bonus up to $250
  • You can deposit up to THREE times for the maximum $750 in bonuses
  • The bonus code must be redeemed immediately after the deposit and before a wager has been placed.
Claim Everygame Rams vs 49ers Free Bet

BetUS – Up To £2,500 Deposit Match In Arizona For LA Rams vs San Francisco 49ers Free Bets

How To Bet On The LA Rams vs San Francisco 49ers In Arizona | Arizona Sports Betting For NFL

You can head over to BetUS if you’re looking to claim a pretty substantial bonus on the Rams vs 49ers game. BetUS is offering a $2500 deposit match bonus if you bet a minimum amount of $100, and this will be usable on all markets for the Rams vs 49ers game in Arizona.

BetUS NFL Betting Offer Terms And Conditions

  • Minimum Deposit of $100
  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $2500
  • Arizona Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
Claim BetUS Rams vs 49ers Free Bet

MyBookie – $1,000 Bonus to Bet On LA Rams vs San Francisco 49ers In Arizona

How To Bet On The LA Rams vs San Francisco 49ers In Arizona | Arizona Sports Betting For NFL

You can start to make a diverse range of prop bets on MyBookie, and they will give you a $1000 deposit bonus for the Rams vs 49ers game in Arizona if you do so.

MyBookie NFL Betting Offer Terms And Conditions

  • Minimum Deposit of $50
  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000
  • Arizona Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
Claim MyBookie Rams vs 49ers Free Bet

XBet – Get $500 In LA Rams vs San Francisco 49ers Free Bets In Arizona

XBet Sportsbook

XBet is running a 100% deposit match bonus offer on the Rams vs 49ers game, with a maximum bonus of upto $500. Every bit of money you bet under that limit will be usable as free bets.

XBet NFL Betting Offer Terms And Conditions

  • Sign-up Bonus will be credited in a form of Free Play
  • 100% of your first deposit matched as a bonus.
  • The maximum Bonus to be awarded is $500
Claim XBet Rams vs 49ers NFL Free Bet
