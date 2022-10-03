How To Bet On The LA Rams vs San Francisco 49ers In Arizona | Arizona Sports Betting For NFL

Week 4 of the NFL brings us the LA Rams taking on the San Francisco 49ers on Monday night, and we’ve put together a guide on betting in Arizona, along with $1000 in NFL free bets.

How To Bet On LA Rams vs San Francisco 49ers In Arizona

BetOnline offers bettors free bets worth $1000 to use on the LA Rams vs San Francisco 49ers game. Here is a step-by-step guide of claiming that bonus and start betting on the NFL in Arizona.

Click here to sign up to BetOnline Deposit up to $2000 with code INSIDERS after registering an account Receive your 50% deposit bonus up to $1000 You can now start to bet on LA Rams vs San Francisco 49ers in Arizona

Best Arizona NFL Sports Betting Sites

Who Can Bet On LA Rams vs San Francisco 49ers In Arizona?

There are a few conditions to be met. Bettors need to reside in the state of Arizona and need to be over 18 years of age. It is also mandatory to have a valid email address.

Resident of Arizona

Over 18 years of age

Valid email address

LA Rams vs San Francisco 49ers Betting In Arizona

There are a lot of betting markets for the Rams vs 49ers game on Monday, and we’re going with the under in this case.

If you want to go with the match result, know that 49ers are moneyline favorites and have a 4-1 record against the Rams in their last five games, although it’s the Rams who are currently the team in form, coming into this game with a 2-1 record so far as opposed to the 49ers’ 1-2 record.

At the moment, though, the 49ers have the best defense in the league despite their unenviable straight-up record. Ahead of this game, the 49ers are averaging just over 15 points in the season from an offensive point of view, but their sensational defense has conceded only 12.3 points per game on average in Week 3. Given these numbers, and their hold on the Rams recently, we think they will be at their defensive best regardless of how the offense does – and so we’re backing a low-scoring game and the Under with BetOnline.

LA Rams vs San Francisco Betting Pick: Under 42.5 @ -110 with BetOnline

Best LA Rams vs San Francisco 49ers Odds

Bet Money Line Play Los Angeles Rams +104 San Francisco 49ers -115

Our Pick Of The Best Arizona Betting Sites For LA Rams vs San Francisco 49ers

BetOnline – Best Arizona Free Bets For LA Rams vs San Francisco 49ers

– Best Arizona Free Bets For LA Rams vs San Francisco 49ers Bovada – $750 In Free Bets On LA Rams vs San Francisco 49ers

– $750 In Free Bets On LA Rams vs San Francisco 49ers Everygame – $750 NFL Welcome Bonus Available

– $750 NFL Welcome Bonus Available BetUS – Great Odds And Mobile Play

– Great Odds And Mobile Play MyBookie – Excellent NFL Player Prop Markets

– Excellent NFL Player Prop Markets XBet – Top offshore betting site for live betting in Arizona

BetOnline – $1000 In Arizona Free Bets For LA Rams vs San Francisco 49ers

You’d want to start here when betting on the LA Rams vs San Francisco 49ers game – BetOnline has a $1000 NFL free bet to use, which you can get as a deposit match bonus by using our promo code INSIDERS when you sign up.

Minimum Deposit of $55

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000

Arizona Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days

Bovada – Up To $750 In LA Rams vs San Francisco 49ers Free Bets In Arizona

You can also use our promo code INSIDERS on Bovada to gain an NFL free bet worth $750. This system also works on a deposit match system, with Bovada matching upto 75% of your first deposit when you use the promo code while signing up to bet on the Rams vs 49ers game.

Bovada NFL Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

Deposit $1000 for the maximum $750 NFL Free Bets

Rollover Requirement

Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $750

Arizona Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days

Everygame – Claim $750 In Free Bets On LA Rams vs San Francisco 49ers In Arizona

Everygame is where you go to make top-notch parlays on the Rams vs 49ers game. It helps that they will give you a deposit match bonus of upto $750 when you sign up as well. The unique proposition of this bonus is that you can use the $750 free bet in three chunks of $250 instead of all at once.

Everygame Arizona NFL Free Bets

100% deposit bonus up to $250

You can deposit up to THREE times for the maximum $750 in bonuses

The bonus code must be redeemed immediately after the deposit and before a wager has been placed.

BetUS – Up To £2,500 Deposit Match In Arizona For LA Rams vs San Francisco 49ers Free Bets

You can head over to BetUS if you’re looking to claim a pretty substantial bonus on the Rams vs 49ers game. BetUS is offering a $2500 deposit match bonus if you bet a minimum amount of $100, and this will be usable on all markets for the Rams vs 49ers game in Arizona.

BetUS NFL Betting Offer Terms And Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $100

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $2500

Arizona Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

MyBookie – $1,000 Bonus to Bet On LA Rams vs San Francisco 49ers In Arizona

You can start to make a diverse range of prop bets on MyBookie, and they will give you a $1000 deposit bonus for the Rams vs 49ers game in Arizona if you do so.

MyBookie NFL Betting Offer Terms And Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $50

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000

Arizona Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

XBet – Get $500 In LA Rams vs San Francisco 49ers Free Bets In Arizona

XBet is running a 100% deposit match bonus offer on the Rams vs 49ers game, with a maximum bonus of upto $500. Every bit of money you bet under that limit will be usable as free bets.

XBet NFL Betting Offer Terms And Conditions