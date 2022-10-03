NFL News and Rumors

How To Bet On The LA Rams vs San Francisco 49ers In New York | New York Sports Betting For NFL

nikhilkalro
5 min read
While no team from New York is involved in MNF, there will still be plenty of betting action. Here is a guide on how to bet on the 49ers vs Rams game and claim bonuses worth $1000.

How To Bet On LA Rams vs San Francisco 49ers In New York

BetOnline offers bettors free bets worth $1000 to use on the LA Rams vs San Francisco 49ers game. Here is a step-by-step guide of claiming that bonus and start betting on the NFL in New York.

  1. Click here to sign up to BetOnline
  2. Deposit up to $2000 with code INSIDERS after registering an account
  3. Receive your 50% deposit bonus up to $1000
  4. You can now start to bet on LA Rams vs San Francisco 49ers in New York

Best New York NFL Sports Betting Sites

$750 Welcome Bonus When You Sign Up
T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer
$750 Sports Betting Offer + 4 Free Bets Worth $100 Each
T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer
$1000 Welcome Bonus
T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer
Up To $2,500 Deposit Match
T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer
100% Deposit Match Up To $1,000
No time limits apply. Minimum deposit of $50 to claim your bonus. You must bet on wagers with odds of 2.5:1 or more. General terms & conditions apply. 		Claim Offer
100% Deposit Match Up To $500
T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer

Who Can Bet On LA Rams vs San Francisco 49ers In New York?

There are a few conditions to be met. Bettors need to reside in the state of New York and need to be over 18 years of age. It is also mandatory to have a valid email address.

  • Resident of New York
  • Over 18 years of age
  • Valid email address

LA Rams vs San Francisco 49ers Betting In New York

New York is now one of the most popular betting destinations in the NFL. If you are in New York and are interested in some MNF betting action, we have you covered.

The Rams will be looking dearly at their QB Matthew Stafford as he goes up against the lackluster Jimmy Garoppolo. But there is also a massive difference between how these two teams approach the defensive game. That will also make a difference and that’s also why we are backing the 49ers in the moneyline market.

LA Rams vs San Francisco Betting Pick: San Francisco 49ers Moneyline @ -115 with BetOnline

Best LA Rams vs San Francisco 49ers Odds

Bet Money Line Play
Los Angeles Rams +104 How To Bet On The LA Rams vs San Francisco 49ers In New York | New York Sports Betting For NFL
San Francisco 49ers -115 How To Bet On The LA Rams vs San Francisco 49ers In New York | New York Sports Betting For NFL

Our Pick Of The Best New York Betting Sites For LA Rams vs San Francisco 49ers

  • BetOnline – Best New York Free Bets For LA Rams vs San Francisco 49ers
  • Bovada – $750 In Free Bets On LA Rams vs San Francisco 49ers
  • Everygame – $750 NFL Welcome Bonus Available
  • BetUS – Great Odds And Mobile Play
  • MyBookie – Excellent NFL Player Prop Markets
  • XBet – Top offshore betting site for live betting in New York

BetOnline – $1000 In New York Free Bets For LA Rams vs San Francisco 49ers

How To Bet On The LA Rams vs San Francisco 49ers In New York | New York Sports Betting For NFL

BetOnline is offering a bonus of $1000 for use on the MNF game between the 49ers and the Rams. This should be tempting considering they have a strong selection of markets as well.

  • Minimum Deposit of $55
  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000
  • New York Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days
Claim BetOnline Rams vs 49ers Free Bet

Bovada – Up To $750 In LA Rams vs San Francisco 49ers Free Bets In New York

How To Bet On The LA Rams vs San Francisco 49ers In New York | New York Sports Betting For NFL

Bovada has a list of most markets for betting on the NFL’s MNF game between the 49ers and the Rams. That should be enticing enough when coupled with their bonus of $750.

Bovada NFL Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

  • Deposit $1000 for the maximum $750 NFL Free Bets
  • Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $750
  • New York Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days
Claim Bovada Rams vs 49ers Free Bet

Everygame – Claim $750 In Free Bets On LA Rams vs San Francisco 49ers In New York

How To Bet On The LA Rams vs San Francisco 49ers In New York | New York Sports Betting For NFL

Everygame has a nice collection of markets for the LA Rams vs San Francisco 49ers game. They also offer a bonus of $750, which can be claimed using the steps below.

Everygame New York NFL Free Bets

  • 100% deposit bonus up to $250
  • You can deposit up to THREE times for the maximum $750 in bonuses
  • The bonus code must be redeemed immediately after the deposit and before a wager has been placed.
Claim Everygame Rams vs 49ers Free Bet

BetUS – Up To £2,500 Deposit Match In New York For LA Rams vs San Francisco 49ers Free Bets

How To Bet On The LA Rams vs San Francisco 49ers In New York | New York Sports Betting For NFL

BetUS offers a compelling bonus that can go up to $2500, another indicator of the liquidity in the sportsbook. They also have a strong selection of markets across sports, including for MNF.

BetUS NFL Betting Offer Terms And Conditions

  • Minimum Deposit of $100
  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $2500
  • New York Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
Claim BetUS Rams vs 49ers Free Bet

MyBookie – $1,000 Bonus to Bet On LA Rams vs San Francisco 49ers In New York

How To Bet On The LA Rams vs San Francisco 49ers In New York | New York Sports Betting For NFL

MyBookie is known for their prop betting selection, which can provide you with plenty of betting options for this MNF game, such as interceptions, player passing and receiving yards.

MyBookie NFL Betting Offer Terms And Conditions

  • Minimum Deposit of $50
  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000
  • New York Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
Claim MyBookie Rams vs 49ers Free Bet

XBet – Get $500 In LA Rams vs San Francisco 49ers Free Bets In New York

XBet Sportsbook

XBet will match your bonus dollar for dollar, which means that for every dollar you deposit, XBet will provide a free bet worth your deposit, up till a maximum of $500.

XBet NFL Betting Offer Terms And Conditions

  • Sign-up Bonus will be credited in a form of Free Play
  • 100% of your first deposit matched as a bonus.
  • The maximum Bonus to be awarded is $500
Claim XBet Rams vs 49ers NFL Free Bet
