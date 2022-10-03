How To Bet On The LA Rams vs San Francisco 49ers In Oklahoma | Oklahoma Sports Betting For NFL

The LA Rams take on the San Francisco in 49ers, a high-profile game set to round off week 4 of the NFL. Take a look at how to bet on the game in Oklahoma, and also how you can claim bonuses of up to $1000 using our promo code INSIDERS.
How To Bet On LA Rams vs San Francisco 49ers In Oklahoma
BetOnline offers bettors free bets worth $1000 to use on the LA Rams vs San Francisco 49ers game. Here is a step-by-step guide of claiming that bonus and start betting on the NFL in Oklahoma.
- Click here to sign up to BetOnline
- Deposit up to $2000 with code INSIDERS after registering an account
- Receive your 50% deposit bonus up to $1000
- You can now start to bet on LA Rams vs San Francisco 49ers in Oklahoma
Best Oklahoma NFL Sports Betting Sites
|1.
|
$750 Welcome Bonus When You Sign UpT&Cs apply, 18+
|Claim Offer
|2.
|
$750 Sports Betting Offer + 4 Free Bets Worth $100 EachT&Cs apply, 18+
|Claim Offer
|3.
|
$1000 Welcome BonusT&Cs apply, 18+
|Claim Offer
|4.
|
Up To $2,500 Deposit MatchT&Cs apply, 18+
|Claim Offer
|5.
|
100% Deposit Match Up To $1,000No time limits apply. Minimum deposit of $50 to claim your bonus. You must bet on wagers with odds of 2.5:1 or more. General terms & conditions apply.
|Claim Offer
|6.
|
100% Deposit Match Up To $500T&Cs apply, 18+
|Claim Offer
Who Can Bet On LA Rams vs San Francisco 49ers In Oklahoma?
There are a few conditions to be met. Bettors need to reside in the state of Oklahoma and need to be over 18 years of age. It is also mandatory to have a valid email address.
- Resident of Oklahoma
- Over 18 years of age
- Valid email address
LA Rams vs San Francisco 49ers Betting In Oklahoma
The SF 49ers are our moneyline pick in this game, and here’s why. Despite their current standing in the league, fourth in the NFC West with a 1-2 record, they’re one of the strongest units on paper. They also have an excellent head-to-head against the Rams, a win-loss record of 75-68 and have won four out of their last five encounters.
The 49ers are easily the best defensive unit in the league, conceding just 12.3 points on average per game. Garoppolo’s passing will be the main talking point heading into this game, and if the quarterback finds his form, the Rams will be outplayed on every front. They’re also playing at home in Levi’s Stadium, and this is why bettors should back them to win week 4’s concluding game against the Rams.
LA Rams vs San Francisco Betting Pick: San Francisco 49ers Moneyline @ -115 with BetOnline
Best LA Rams vs San Francisco 49ers Odds
|Bet
|Money Line
|Play
|Los Angeles Rams
|+104
|San Francisco 49ers
|-115
Our Pick Of The Best Oklahoma Betting Sites For LA Rams vs San Francisco 49ers
- BetOnline – Best Oklahoma Free Bets For LA Rams vs San Francisco 49ers
- Bovada – $750 In Free Bets On LA Rams vs San Francisco 49ers
- Everygame – $750 NFL Welcome Bonus Available
- BetUS – Great Odds And Mobile Play
- MyBookie – Excellent NFL Player Prop Markets
- XBet – Top offshore betting site for live betting in Oklahoma
BetOnline – $1000 In Oklahoma Free Bets For LA Rams vs San Francisco 49ers
BetOnline offers an impressive bonus if you’re betting on the LA Rams vs San Francisco 49ers game. You can get $1000 worth of free bets, which you can use before they expire in 30 days. Enter our promo code INSIDERS to claim that bonus when you sign up on BetOnline.
- Minimum Deposit of $55
- 10x Rollover Requirement
- Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000
- Oklahoma Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days
Bovada – Up To $750 In LA Rams vs San Francisco 49ers Free Bets In Oklahoma
Bovada is one of the top sportsbooks around, and its extensive list of markets will no doubt have everything you’re looking for.
In addition, Bovada offers 75% returns on your deposit if you’d like to bet on the LA Rams vs San Francisco 49ers game. This means that if you deposit $1000, you’ll receive 75% of that i.e. $750 which you can use to bet on the game.Use our promo code INSIDERS to claim the free bet.
Bovada NFL Betting Offer Terms & Conditions
- Deposit $1000 for the maximum $750 NFL Free Bets
- Rollover Requirement
- Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $750
- Oklahoma Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days
Everygame – Claim $750 In Free Bets On LA Rams vs San Francisco 49ers In Oklahoma
Everygame is another good option if you want to bet on the LA Rams vs San Francisco 49ers game. They have a wide range of markets available for bettors, and are best known for the parlays.
If you sign up to bet on Evergame, you’ll be granted a deposit bonus of up to $750. You can spread this over three bets, with each not exceeding $250.
Everygame Oklahoma NFL Free Bets
- 100% deposit bonus up to $250
- You can deposit up to THREE times for the maximum $750 in bonuses
- The bonus code must be redeemed immediately after the deposit and before a wager has been placed.
BetUS – Up To £2,500 Deposit Match In Oklahoma For LA Rams vs San Francisco 49ers Free Bets
BetUS offers an excellent bonus of $2500 if you want to bet on the LA Rams vs San Francisco 49ers game. It’s one of the best sportsbooks around, offering a range of markets to betters from lines and spreads to parlays and props.
BetUS NFL Betting Offer Terms And Conditions
- Minimum Deposit of $100
- 10x Rollover Requirement
- Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $2500
- Oklahoma Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
MyBookie – $1,000 Bonus to Bet On LA Rams vs San Francisco 49ers In Oklahoma
MyBookie is another commendable option, especially if you enjoy live betting. They’re best known for their tremendous market of prop bets, so you can try betting on the LA Rams vs San Francisco 49ers game. They offer a $1000 bonus once you sign up.
MyBookie NFL Betting Offer Terms And Conditions
- Minimum Deposit of $50
- 10x Rollover Requirement
- Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000
- Oklahoma Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
XBet – Get $500 In LA Rams vs San Francisco 49ers Free Bets In Oklahoma
XBet is another hugely popular sportsbook. They offers an extra advantage by releasing lines and spreads early. In addition, they will also match your deposit bonus by 100%, which means you get back every dollar of your first deposit as a free bet. You can claim this up to $500.
XBet NFL Betting Offer Terms And Conditions
- Sign-up Bonus will be credited in a form of Free Play
- 100% of your first deposit matched as a bonus.
- The maximum Bonus to be awarded is $500