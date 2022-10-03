NFL News and Rumors

How To Bet On The LA Rams vs San Francisco 49ers In Oregon | Oregon Sports Betting For NFL

NFL: NFC Championship-Green Bay Packers at San Francisco 49ers
Week 4 of the NFL is nearly at an end, its last game seeing the LA Rams clash against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday. If you’re wondering how to bet on the game in Oregon, take a look through our guide below. You can also claim up to $1000 worth of free bets.

How To Bet On LA Rams vs San Francisco 49ers In Oregon

BetOnline offers bettors free bets worth $1000 to use on the LA Rams vs San Francisco 49ers game. Here is a step-by-step guide of claiming that bonus and start betting on the NFL in Oregon.

Best Oregon NFL Sports Betting Sites

Who Can Bet On LA Rams vs San Francisco 49ers In Oregon?

There are a few conditions to be met. Bettors need to reside in the state of Oregon and need to be over 18 years of age. It is also mandatory to have a valid email address.

  • Resident of Oregon
  • Over 18 years of age
  • Valid email address

LA Rams vs San Francisco 49ers Betting In Oregon

There are a variety of markets available for the high-profile clash between the Rams and 49ers. You can pick between moneylines, prop bets, and totals alongside live betting.

We recommend that you bet under for this game. The two teams, despite being very well matched on paper, are on opposite ends of the spectrum this season in terms of form. The Rams top the NFC West division, while the 49ers are at the bottom of it.

The 49ers have the best defensive unit of the league, and it could neutralize the threat of in-form quarterback Matthew Stafford. All eyes are on Garoppolo who has struggled this season, with only two passing touchdowns and just 365 yards in the air.

Their offense on the other hand has been nothing short of dreadful. The 49ers have managed 15.7 points per game on average, ranked 31st in the league in the respect.

Not that the Rams are without their own issues. Their rushing hasn’t been great this season, covering only 72.3 yards this season. The combination of the two teams’ major witnesses suggests that it’s likely to be a low-scorer, so you should check out BetOnline’s under market.

LA Rams vs San Francisco Betting Pick: Under 42.5 @ -110 with BetOnline

Best LA Rams vs San Francisco 49ers Odds

Bet Money Line Play
Los Angeles Rams +104 How To Bet On The LA Rams vs San Francisco 49ers In Oregon | Oregon Sports Betting For NFL
San Francisco 49ers -115 How To Bet On The LA Rams vs San Francisco 49ers In Oregon | Oregon Sports Betting For NFL

Our Pick Of The Best Oregon Betting Sites For LA Rams vs San Francisco 49ers

  • BetOnline – Best Oregon Free Bets For LA Rams vs San Francisco 49ers
  • Bovada – $750 In Free Bets On LA Rams vs San Francisco 49ers
  • Everygame – $750 NFL Welcome Bonus Available
  • BetUS – Great Odds And Mobile Play
  • MyBookie – Excellent NFL Player Prop Markets
  • XBet – Top offshore betting site for live betting in Oregon

Arrow to top