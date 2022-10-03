NFL News and Rumors

How To Bet On The LA Rams vs San Francisco 49ers In Texas | Texas Sports Betting For NFL

Author image
varun
Twitter
6 min read
BNG-L-49ERS-0813-03
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.

It’s an NFC West clash between the most in-form team in the division and the most out of form one. In this piece, we’ll show you now to bet on the LA Rams vs San Francisco 49ers in Texas using our promo code INSIDERS.

How To Bet On LA Rams vs San Francisco 49ers In Texas

BetOnline offers bettors free bets worth $1000 to use on the LA Rams vs San Francisco 49ers game. Here is a step-by-step guide of claiming that bonus and start betting on the NFL in Texas.

  1. Click here to sign up to BetOnline
  2. Deposit up to $2000 with code INSIDERS after registering an account
  3. Receive your 50% deposit bonus up to $1000
  4. You can now start to bet on LA Rams vs San Francisco 49ers in Texas

Best Texas NFL Sports Betting Sites

$750 Welcome Bonus When You Sign Up
T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer
$750 Sports Betting Offer + 4 Free Bets Worth $100 Each
T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer
$1000 Welcome Bonus
T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer
Up To $2,500 Deposit Match
T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer
100% Deposit Match Up To $1,000
No time limits apply. Minimum deposit of $50 to claim your bonus. You must bet on wagers with odds of 2.5:1 or more. General terms & conditions apply. 		Claim Offer
100% Deposit Match Up To $500
T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer

Who Can Bet On LA Rams vs San Francisco 49ers In Texas?

There are a few conditions to be met. Bettors need to reside in the state of Texas and need to be over 18 years of age. It is also mandatory to have a valid email address.

  • Resident of Texas
  • Over 18 years of age
  • Valid email address

LA Rams vs San Francisco 49ers Betting In Texas

You will find a big collection of betting markets like moneylines, handicaps, totals, and prop bets for the Rams vs 49ers game in Texas.  Take a look at each of them and see what suits you best.

The San Francisco 49ers are favorites to win this game, even though they lost the last one they played against the Rams and currently on a 1-3 record in the new NFL season.

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford could cause them some trouble in Week 4 – he comes into the game having gone 761 yards with 4 touchdowns so far this season. He is going up against one of the strongest defenses this season, but might be a good shout in the passing yardage prop market.

Our Pick Of The Best Texas Betting Sites For LA Rams vs San Francisco 49ers

  • BetOnline – Best Texas Free Bets For LA Rams vs San Francisco 49ers
  • Bovada – $750 In Free Bets On LA Rams vs San Francisco 49ers
  • Everygame – $750 NFL Welcome Bonus Available
  • BetUS – Great Odds And Mobile Play
  • MyBookie – Excellent NFL Player Prop Markets
  • XBet – Top offshore betting site for live betting in Texas

BetOnline – $1000 In Texas Free Bets For LA Rams vs San Francisco 49ers

How To Bet On The LA Rams vs San Francisco 49ers In Texas | Texas Sports Betting For NFL

BetOnline is providing an exciting bonus on the LA Rams vs San Francisco 49ers game worth up to $1000. Use our promo code INSIDERS before you place your bet, and remember to use up the bonus money in 30 days.

  • Minimum Deposit of $55
  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000
  • Texas Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days
Claim BetOnline Rams vs 49ers Free Bet

Bovada – Up To $750 In LA Rams vs San Francisco 49ers Free Bets In Texas

How To Bet On The LA Rams vs San Francisco 49ers In Texas | Texas Sports Betting For NFL

Bovada will match your deposit up to 75% when you use our promo code INSIDERS, and give you a free NFL bet worth $750 (if you’ve put in $1000) that you can use on the Rams vs 49ers game.

Bovada NFL Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

  • Deposit $1000 for the maximum $750 NFL Free Bets
  • Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $750
  • Texas Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days
Claim Bovada Rams vs 49ers Free Bet

Everygame – Claim $750 In Free Bets On LA Rams vs San Francisco 49ers In Texas

How To Bet On The LA Rams vs San Francisco 49ers In Texas | Texas Sports Betting For NFL

Everygame is the leader for parlays and will give you a deposit bonus of upto $750 on the LA Rams vs San Francisco 49ers game. What’s moe is that you don’t have to use the deposit all at once, and can make three $250 bets after claiming the bonus.

Everygame Texas NFL Free Bets

  • 100% deposit bonus up to $250
  • You can deposit up to THREE times for the maximum $750 in bonuses
  • The bonus code must be redeemed immediately after the deposit and before a wager has been placed.
Claim Everygame Rams vs 49ers Free Bet

BetUS – Up To £2,500 Deposit Match In Texas For LA Rams vs San Francisco 49ers Free Bets

How To Bet On The LA Rams vs San Francisco 49ers In Texas | Texas Sports Betting For NFL

BetUS is offering a high bonus of $2500 to bet on the LA Rams vs San Francisco 49ers in Texas. You will find all the markets you need – moneylines, props, spreads, the whole deal – and you can use your deposit on any of them.

BetUS NFL Betting Offer Terms And Conditions

  • Minimum Deposit of $100
  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $2500
  • Texas Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
Claim BetUS Rams vs 49ers Free Bet

MyBookie – $1,000 Bonus to Bet On LA Rams vs San Francisco 49ers In Texas

How To Bet On The LA Rams vs San Francisco 49ers In Texas | Texas Sports Betting For NFL

MyBookie is a top destination for NFL prop bets in Texas. You’ll see basic props like passing yardage, touchdown passes, and a lot of special ones as well. If you want to get in on that, MyBookie will give you a $1000 bonus on the Rams vs 49ers game.

MyBookie NFL Betting Offer Terms And Conditions

  • Minimum Deposit of $50
  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000
  • Texas Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
Claim MyBookie Rams vs 49ers Free Bet

XBet – Get $500 In LA Rams vs San Francisco 49ers Free Bets In Texas

XBet Sportsbook

XBet and their $500 bonus is another good betting option for the Rams vs 49ers game in Texas. They give you  a 100% deposit match bonus of upto $500, so you can start betting right away on Monday night’s game.

XBet NFL Betting Offer Terms And Conditions

  • Sign-up Bonus will be credited in a form of Free Play
  • 100% of your first deposit matched as a bonus.
  • The maximum Bonus to be awarded is $500
Claim XBet Rams vs 49ers NFL Free Bet
Topics  
NFL News and Rumors
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.
Author image
Twitter

varun

Varun is a web journalist specializing in soccer, cricket, and American sports.
View All Posts By varun

varun

Twitter
Varun is a web journalist specializing in soccer, cricket, and American sports.
View All Posts By varun

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
NFL: Atlanta Falcons at Los Angeles Rams

How To Bet On The LA Rams vs San Francisco 49ers In Alabama | Alabama Sports Betting For NFL

Author image varun  •  23min
NFL News and Rumors
sporting-news-2022-photo-with-watermark-1561ade2-02c5-4fa2-9718-dcc946ab2489
Patriots rookie QB Bailey Zappe shines on NFL debut vs Packers
Author image Joe Lyons  •  1h
NFL News and Rumors
Doug Pederson
WATCH: Doug Pederson Receives Standing Ovation Upon Eagles Return
Author image Kyle Curran  •  2h
NFL News and Rumors
wil lutz missed kick
Saints Lose Heartbreaker as Upright Rejects 61-Yard, Game-Tying Kick
Author image Stuart Stalter  •  18h
NFL News and Rumors
Tua Injured
NFL Must Make Change To Concussion Policy Following Tua Tagovailoa Injury
Author image Kyle Curran  •  Sep 30 2022
NFL News and Rumors
Tua Injury
The Five Worst Injuries In NFL History | Tua’s Freak Injury Makes List
Author image Kyle Curran  •  Sep 30 2022
NFL News and Rumors
USATSI_19142578_168396541_lowres-2
Tua Tagovailoa suffers serious injury in Dolphins loss to Bengals
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Sep 30 2022
More News
Arrow to top