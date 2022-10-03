NFL News and Rumors

How To Bet On The LA Rams vs San Francisco 49ers In Virginia | Virginia Sports Betting For NFL

The San Francisco 49ers will face the Los Angeles Rams in a California derby. However, if you’re in Virginia, we take a look at how to bet on the game and how to claim $1000 in free bets using our exclusive promo code.

How To Bet On LA Rams vs San Francisco 49ers In Virginia

BetOnline offers bettors free bets worth $1000 to use on the LA Rams vs San Francisco 49ers game. Here is a step-by-step guide of claiming that bonus and start betting on the NFL in Virginia.

  1. Click here to sign up to BetOnline
  2. Deposit up to $2000 with code INSIDERS after registering an account
  3. Receive your 50% deposit bonus up to $1000
  4. You can now start to bet on LA Rams vs San Francisco 49ers in Virginia

Best Virginia NFL Sports Betting Sites

$750 Welcome Bonus When You Sign Up
T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer
$750 Sports Betting Offer + 4 Free Bets Worth $100 Each
T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer
$1000 Welcome Bonus
T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer
Up To $2,500 Deposit Match
T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer
100% Deposit Match Up To $1,000
No time limits apply. Minimum deposit of $50 to claim your bonus. You must bet on wagers with odds of 2.5:1 or more. General terms & conditions apply. 		Claim Offer
100% Deposit Match Up To $500
T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer

Who Can Bet On LA Rams vs San Francisco 49ers In Virginia?

There are a few conditions to be met. Bettors need to reside in the state of Virginia and need to be over 18 years of age. It is also mandatory to have a valid email address.

  • Resident of Virginia
  • Over 18 years of age
  • Valid email address

LA Rams vs San Francisco 49ers Betting In Virginia

The 49ers seem a bit too strong for the Rams, at least on paper. Even though they don’t have a better record, they should have the game to be able to take on the Rams in their home ground.

The Rams will rely heavily on Matthew Stafford, who has had a solid passing game this season but there is still plenty of work to be done on the rush. Statistically, the 49ers are the best defensive team in the league, and that should be enough to be compelling for bettors to make the bet on the home team.

LA Rams vs San Francisco Betting Pick: San Francisco 49ers Moneyline @ -115 with BetOnline

Best LA Rams vs San Francisco 49ers Odds

Bet Money Line Play
Los Angeles Rams +104 How To Bet On The LA Rams vs San Francisco 49ers In Virginia | Virginia Sports Betting For NFL
San Francisco 49ers -115 How To Bet On The LA Rams vs San Francisco 49ers In Virginia | Virginia Sports Betting For NFL

Our Pick Of The Best Virginia Betting Sites For LA Rams vs San Francisco 49ers

  • BetOnline – Best Virginia Free Bets For LA Rams vs San Francisco 49ers
  • Bovada – $750 In Free Bets On LA Rams vs San Francisco 49ers
  • Everygame – $750 NFL Welcome Bonus Available
  • BetUS – Great Odds And Mobile Play
  • MyBookie – Excellent NFL Player Prop Markets
  • XBet – Top offshore betting site for live betting in Virginia

BetOnline – $1000 In Virginia Free Bets For LA Rams vs San Francisco 49ers

How To Bet On The LA Rams vs San Francisco 49ers In Virginia | Virginia Sports Betting For NFL

BetOnline has a compelling bonus for the NFL’s MNF contest – on the LA Rams vs San Francisco 49ers game – a sports betting bonus of $1000 which expires in 30 days. Use our promo code INSIDERS when you’re signing up, and you can claim this bonus using the steps below.

  • Minimum Deposit of $55
  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000
  • Virginia Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days
Claim BetOnline Rams vs 49ers Free Bet

Bovada – Up To $750 In LA Rams vs San Francisco 49ers Free Bets In Virginia

How To Bet On The LA Rams vs San Francisco 49ers In Virginia | Virginia Sports Betting For NFL

Bovada has a list of all markets you would expect from a top sportsbook, along with bonuses and free NFL bets.

Bovada is providing a 75% matched bonus on the deposits, which means you get 75% of your deposit as a free bet, up to a maximum of $750 for this MNF game.

Bovada NFL Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

  • Deposit $1000 for the maximum $750 NFL Free Bets
  • Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $750
  • Virginia Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days
Claim Bovada Rams vs 49ers Free Bet

Everygame – Claim $750 In Free Bets On LA Rams vs San Francisco 49ers In Virginia

How To Bet On The LA Rams vs San Francisco 49ers In Virginia | Virginia Sports Betting For NFL

Everygame has an impressive collection of markets for the LA Rams vs San Francisco 49ers game, and are popular for their accumulators. Just like Bovada, you get a $750 free bet if you follow the below steps.

Everygame Virginia NFL Free Bets

  • 100% deposit bonus up to $250
  • You can deposit up to THREE times for the maximum $750 in bonuses
  • The bonus code must be redeemed immediately after the deposit and before a wager has been placed.
Claim Everygame Rams vs 49ers Free Bet

BetUS – Up To £2,500 Deposit Match In Virginia For LA Rams vs San Francisco 49ers Free Bets

How To Bet On The LA Rams vs San Francisco 49ers In Virginia | Virginia Sports Betting For NFL

BetUS offers a very generous bonus of $2500, and is one of the best destinations to bet on LA Rams vs San Francisco 49ers in Virginia. Ensure you follow these simple steps that have been listed below to claim your free bets for MNF.

BetUS NFL Betting Offer Terms And Conditions

  • Minimum Deposit of $100
  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $2500
  • Virginia Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
Claim BetUS Rams vs 49ers Free Bet

MyBookie – $1,000 Bonus to Bet On LA Rams vs San Francisco 49ers In Virginia

How To Bet On The LA Rams vs San Francisco 49ers In Virginia | Virginia Sports Betting For NFL

You can use MyBookie for many prop bets, such as passing yards, interceptions, completed passed and many more. Here is how to claim your bonus of $1000.

MyBookie NFL Betting Offer Terms And Conditions

  • Minimum Deposit of $50
  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000
  • Virginia Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
Claim MyBookie Rams vs 49ers Free Bet

XBet – Get $500 In LA Rams vs San Francisco 49ers Free Bets In Virginia

XBet Sportsbook

XBet is one of the most popular offshore betting sites for betting on the Rams vs 49ers game in Week 4. This sportsbook will match your deposit dollar for dollar up until a maximum of $500.

XBet NFL Betting Offer Terms And Conditions

  • Sign-up Bonus will be credited in a form of Free Play
  • 100% of your first deposit matched as a bonus.
  • The maximum Bonus to be awarded is $500
Claim XBet Rams vs 49ers NFL Free Bet
With an interest in strategy and mathematics, applying that to sports writing was the natural progression. A writer at night and the founder of a gaming company, Nikhil's previous experience includes working with ESPN for five years. His specialization includes soccer, basketball, tennis, and esports betting.
With an interest in strategy and mathematics, applying that to sports writing was the natural progression. A writer at night and the founder of a gaming company, Nikhil’s previous experience includes working with ESPN for five years. His specialization includes soccer, basketball, tennis, and esports betting.
