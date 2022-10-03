NFL News and Rumors

How To Bet On The LA Rams vs San Francisco 49ers In Washington | Washington Sports Betting For NFL

nikhilkalro
NFL Generates Record $4.43 Billion in Advertising Revenue in 2021
The NFL’s fourth week concludes on Monday with the Rams facing the 49ers at Levi’s Stadium. Here is how to bet on the game in Washington and how to redeem your free bets using BetOnline.

How To Bet On LA Rams vs San Francisco 49ers In Washington

BetOnline offers bettors free bets worth $1000 to use on the LA Rams vs San Francisco 49ers game. Here is a step-by-step guide of claiming that bonus and start betting on the NFL in Washington.

  1. Click here to sign up to BetOnline
  2. Deposit up to $2000 with code INSIDERS after registering an account
  3. Receive your 50% deposit bonus up to $1000
  4. You can now start to bet on LA Rams vs San Francisco 49ers in Washington

Who Can Bet On LA Rams vs San Francisco 49ers In Washington?

There are a few conditions to be met. Bettors need to reside in the state of Washington and need to be over 18 years of age. It is also mandatory to have a valid email address.

  • Resident of Washington
  • Over 18 years of age
  • Valid email address

LA Rams vs San Francisco 49ers Betting In Washington

The 49ers have some work to do after not starting the new season too brightly. As a result, they will have to make the plays early in the game at home against a Rams team that have dominated their passing game early in the season.

Still, we may be going with the home team as a result of their stellar defense that has been too strong right through the season. In fact, they are the league’s best defensive team, having conceded the fewest points so far this season. Defense wins games because that forces too many punts. We will stick with the defense of the 49ers in this one.

LA Rams vs San Francisco Betting Pick: San Francisco 49ers Moneyline @ -115 with BetOnline

Best LA Rams vs San Francisco 49ers Odds

Bet Money Line Play
Los Angeles Rams +104 How To Bet On The LA Rams vs San Francisco 49ers In Washington | Washington Sports Betting For NFL
San Francisco 49ers -115 How To Bet On The LA Rams vs San Francisco 49ers In Washington | Washington Sports Betting For NFL

BetOnline – $1000 In Washington Free Bets For LA Rams vs San Francisco 49ers

How To Bet On The LA Rams vs San Francisco 49ers In Washington | Washington Sports Betting For NFL

BetOnline is our primary choice as bookmaker because of several reasons. One of their most attractive options is their bonus, which allows new bettors to claim $1000 in free bets for this MNF game. Here’s how to get it.

  • Minimum Deposit of $55
  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000
  • Washington Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days
Claim BetOnline Rams vs 49ers Free Bet

Bovada – Up To $750 In LA Rams vs San Francisco 49ers Free Bets In Washington

How To Bet On The LA Rams vs San Francisco 49ers In Washington | Washington Sports Betting For NFL

Don’t forget to use our promo code INSIDERS when you are making your deposit. You can then claim $750 in free bets for the game between the Rams and the 49ers. Here’s how.

Bovada NFL Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

  • Deposit $1000 for the maximum $750 NFL Free Bets
  • Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $750
  • Washington Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days
Claim Bovada Rams vs 49ers Free Bet

Everygame – Claim $750 In Free Bets On LA Rams vs San Francisco 49ers In Washington

How To Bet On The LA Rams vs San Francisco 49ers In Washington | Washington Sports Betting For NFL

If you want to bet on the MNF game in week 4, you can also consider Everygame, which has an attractive list of betting markets, which rang from handicaps to player props.

On Everygame, you get an impressive deposit bonus of upto $750, which you don’t have to use all at once – you can spread it around over three bets, with a maximum of $250 on each one.

Everygame Washington NFL Free Bets

  • 100% deposit bonus up to $250
  • You can deposit up to THREE times for the maximum $750 in bonuses
  • The bonus code must be redeemed immediately after the deposit and before a wager has been placed.
Claim Everygame Rams vs 49ers Free Bet

BetUS – Up To £2,500 Deposit Match In Washington For LA Rams vs San Francisco 49ers Free Bets

How To Bet On The LA Rams vs San Francisco 49ers In Washington | Washington Sports Betting For NFL

BetUS offers a very generous bonus of $2500, and is one of the best destinations to bet on LA Rams vs San Francisco 49ers in Washington. You can claim this and then freely bet with lower risk on this week 4 MNF game.

BetUS NFL Betting Offer Terms And Conditions

  • Minimum Deposit of $100
  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $2500
  • Washington Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
Claim BetUS Rams vs 49ers Free Bet

MyBookie – $1,000 Bonus to Bet On LA Rams vs San Francisco 49ers In Washington

How To Bet On The LA Rams vs San Francisco 49ers In Washington | Washington Sports Betting For NFL

Before the 49ers vs Rame game, you can easily create an account on MyBookie and claim your free bets worth $1000. This can then be used for almost any market on the week 4 MNF game.

MyBookie NFL Betting Offer Terms And Conditions

  • Minimum Deposit of $50
  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000
  • Washington Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
Claim MyBookie Rams vs 49ers Free Bet

XBet – Get $500 In LA Rams vs San Francisco 49ers Free Bets In Washington

XBet Sportsbook

While the deposit bonus is lower in Xbet, there should still be plenty of reasons to bet on Xbet as they have several strong markets, which others don’t. You can claim $500 in free bets here.

XBet NFL Betting Offer Terms And Conditions

  • Sign-up Bonus will be credited in a form of Free Play
  • 100% of your first deposit matched as a bonus.
  • The maximum Bonus to be awarded is $500
Claim XBet Rams vs 49ers NFL Free Bet
NFL News and Rumors
nikhilkalro

With an interest in strategy and mathematics, applying that to sports writing was the natural progression. A writer at night and the founder of a gaming company, Nikhil’s previous experience includes working with ESPN for five years. His specialization includes soccer, basketball, tennis, and esports betting.
