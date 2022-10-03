NFL News and Rumors

How To Bet On The LA Rams vs San Francisco 49ers In Wisconsin | Wisconsin Sports Betting For NFL

Author image
nikhilkalro
5 min read
NFL: Pro Bowl-NFC at AFC
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.

If you’re looking to bet on the LA Rams vs San Francisco 49ers game in Wisconsin, we have you covered with this guide that also looks at how to claim $1000 in free bets.

How To Bet On LA Rams vs San Francisco 49ers In Wisconsin

BetOnline offers bettors free bets worth $1000 to use on the LA Rams vs San Francisco 49ers game. Here is a step-by-step guide of claiming that bonus and start betting on the NFL in Wisconsin.

  1. Click here to sign up to BetOnline
  2. Deposit up to $2000 with code INSIDERS after registering an account
  3. Receive your 50% deposit bonus up to $1000
  4. You can now start to bet on LA Rams vs San Francisco 49ers in Wisconsin

Best Wisconsin NFL Sports Betting Sites

$750 Welcome Bonus When You Sign Up
T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer
$750 Sports Betting Offer + 4 Free Bets Worth $100 Each
T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer
$1000 Welcome Bonus
T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer
Up To $2,500 Deposit Match
T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer
100% Deposit Match Up To $1,000
No time limits apply. Minimum deposit of $50 to claim your bonus. You must bet on wagers with odds of 2.5:1 or more. General terms & conditions apply. 		Claim Offer
100% Deposit Match Up To $500
T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer

Who Can Bet On LA Rams vs San Francisco 49ers In Wisconsin?

There are a few conditions to be met. Bettors need to reside in the state of Wisconsin and need to be over 18 years of age. It is also mandatory to have a valid email address.

  • Resident of Wisconsin
  • Over 18 years of age
  • Valid email address

LA Rams vs San Francisco 49ers Betting In Wisconsin

There are plenty of betting options for your consideration for betting in Wisconsin. It’s important to note some of the factors that will contribute to your betting decisions.

For example, QB Matthew Stafford has a total passing yards this season of 761 yards with 4 touchdowns. However, this will be his biggest test against the best defensive team in the league. Watch out for those sacks and blocked passes that should contribute to a 49ers victory.

LA Rams vs San Francisco Betting Pick: San Francisco 49ers Moneyline @ -115 with BetOnline

Best LA Rams vs San Francisco 49ers Odds

Bet Money Line Play
Los Angeles Rams +104 How To Bet On The LA Rams vs San Francisco 49ers In Wisconsin | Wisconsin Sports Betting For NFL
San Francisco 49ers -115 How To Bet On The LA Rams vs San Francisco 49ers In Wisconsin | Wisconsin Sports Betting For NFL

Our Pick Of The Best Wisconsin Betting Sites For LA Rams vs San Francisco 49ers

  • BetOnline – Best Wisconsin Free Bets For LA Rams vs San Francisco 49ers
  • Bovada – $750 In Free Bets On LA Rams vs San Francisco 49ers
  • Everygame – $750 NFL Welcome Bonus Available
  • BetUS – Great Odds And Mobile Play
  • MyBookie – Excellent NFL Player Prop Markets
  • XBet – Top offshore betting site for live betting in Wisconsin

BetOnline – $1000 In Wisconsin Free Bets For LA Rams vs San Francisco 49ers

How To Bet On The LA Rams vs San Francisco 49ers In Wisconsin | Wisconsin Sports Betting For NFL

BetOnline is one of the best sportsbooks because of their bonus of $1000 which expires in 30 days. Ensure that the right promo code is used, which is INSIDERS.

  • Minimum Deposit of $55
  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000
  • Wisconsin Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days
Claim BetOnline Rams vs 49ers Free Bet

Bovada – Up To $750 In LA Rams vs San Francisco 49ers Free Bets In Wisconsin

How To Bet On The LA Rams vs San Francisco 49ers In Wisconsin | Wisconsin Sports Betting For NFL

Plenty of betting markets and considerations to make. One easy decision should be to consider Bovada for your betting, especially because of their generous bonus.

Bovada NFL Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

  • Deposit $1000 for the maximum $750 NFL Free Bets
  • Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $750
  • Wisconsin Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days
Claim Bovada Rams vs 49ers Free Bet

Everygame – Claim $750 In Free Bets On LA Rams vs San Francisco 49ers In Wisconsin

How To Bet On The LA Rams vs San Francisco 49ers In Wisconsin | Wisconsin Sports Betting For NFL

Everygame has an solid collection of markets for the LA Rams vs San Francisco 49ers game. This becomes even more attractive because of their deposit bonus of upto $750, spread across three deposits of $250 on each one.

Everygame Wisconsin NFL Free Bets

  • 100% deposit bonus up to $250
  • You can deposit up to THREE times for the maximum $750 in bonuses
  • The bonus code must be redeemed immediately after the deposit and before a wager has been placed.
Claim Everygame Rams vs 49ers Free Bet

BetUS – Up To £2,500 Deposit Match In Wisconsin For LA Rams vs San Francisco 49ers Free Bets

How To Bet On The LA Rams vs San Francisco 49ers In Wisconsin | Wisconsin Sports Betting For NFL

BetUS offers a bonus of $2500. That should help any bettor from Wisconsin reduce their risk of betting on this MNF game. Here is a guide of how to claim your bonus.

BetUS NFL Betting Offer Terms And Conditions

  • Minimum Deposit of $100
  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $2500
  • Wisconsin Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
Claim BetUS Rams vs 49ers Free Bet

MyBookie – $1,000 Bonus to Bet On LA Rams vs San Francisco 49ers In Wisconsin

How To Bet On The LA Rams vs San Francisco 49ers In Wisconsin | Wisconsin Sports Betting For NFL

MyBookie is a popular destination for prop betting. They also provide $1000 in free bets for use on the MNF game. Here is how to claim that bonus.

MyBookie NFL Betting Offer Terms And Conditions

  • Minimum Deposit of $50
  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000
  • Wisconsin Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
Claim MyBookie Rams vs 49ers Free Bet

XBet – Get $500 In LA Rams vs San Francisco 49ers Free Bets In Wisconsin

XBet Sportsbook

As an offshore destination for bettors, XBet is extremely popular. They also offer 100% matched deposit as an offer, which helps you claim up to $500.

XBet NFL Betting Offer Terms And Conditions

  • Sign-up Bonus will be credited in a form of Free Play
  • 100% of your first deposit matched as a bonus.
  • The maximum Bonus to be awarded is $500
Claim XBet Rams vs 49ers NFL Free Bet
Topics  
NFL News and Rumors
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.
Author image

nikhilkalro

With an interest in strategy and mathematics, applying that to sports writing was the natural progression. A writer at night and the founder of a gaming company, Nikhil’s previous experience includes working with ESPN for five years. His specialization includes soccer, basketball, tennis, and esports betting.
View All Posts By nikhilkalro

nikhilkalro

With an interest in strategy and mathematics, applying that to sports writing was the natural progression. A writer at night and the founder of a gaming company, Nikhil’s previous experience includes working with ESPN for five years. His specialization includes soccer, basketball, tennis, and esports betting.
View All Posts By nikhilkalro

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
NFL: Houston Texans at New York Jets

How To Bet On The LA Rams vs San Francisco 49ers In Wyoming | Wyoming Sports Betting For NFL

Author image nikhilkalro  •  4s
NFL News and Rumors
NFL: Super Bowl LIV-San Francisco 49ers vs Kansas City Chiefs
How To Bet On The LA Rams vs San Francisco 49ers In Oklahoma | Oklahoma Sports Betting For NFL
Author image deeksha  •  25min
NFL News and Rumors
NFL: Atlanta Falcons at Los Angeles Rams
How To Bet On The LA Rams vs San Francisco 49ers In West Virginia | West Virginia Sports Betting For NFL
Author image nikhilkalro  •  28min
NFL News and Rumors
NFL Generates Record $4.43 Billion in Advertising Revenue in 2021
How To Bet On The LA Rams vs San Francisco 49ers In Washington | Washington Sports Betting For NFL
Author image nikhilkalro  •  36min
NFL News and Rumors
california kansas Illinois Sports Betting super bowl
How To Bet On The LA Rams vs San Francisco 49ers In Virginia | Virginia Sports Betting For NFL
Author image nikhilkalro  •  45min
NFL News and Rumors
NFL: New York Giants at Washington Redskins
How To Bet On The LA Rams vs San Francisco 49ers In Maryland | Maryland Sports Betting For NFL
Author image varun  •  49min
NFL News and Rumors
NFL: Denver Broncos at Buffalo Bills
How To Bet On The LA Rams vs San Francisco 49ers In Maine | Maine Sports Betting For NFL
Author image varun  •  1h
More News
Arrow to top