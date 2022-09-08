Betting Guides

How to Bet On The Las Vegas Raiders In Nevada | Nevada Sports Betting Sites

Charlie Rhodes
With Las Vegas Raiders beginning their NFL campaign with a tricky test against the LA Chargers, we are on hand offer some of the best offshore bookmakers ahead of the 2022-23 season, with some eye-catching offers to match.

How To Bet On The Las Vegas Raiders for the NFL 2022-23

The Raiders get underway on this Sunday, and we are highlighting our pick of the best offshore betting sites starting with Bovada.

  1. Click here to register with Bovada ahead of the NFL 2022-23
  2. INSIDERS is the code to use in order to unlock their welcome offer.
  3. It will then be appear in your account balance.

How to Place a Bet in Nevada With Your NFL Free Bets

If you thought signing up was easy, actually placing your bets is even simpler – see below for a step-by-step guide.

  • Sign up to Bovada
  • The Bovada ‘Sports’ button will take you to their sportsbook.
  • The football section is on the left hand menu – click on ‘NFL’ to bring up the markets.
  • Select your bets.

The Best Nevada NFL Sports Betting Sites For 2022-23

$750 Welcome Bonus When You Sign Up For NFL Betting
T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer
Up To $150 NFL Sign-Up Bonus
T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer
$1000 Welcome Bonus When You Bet On NFL
T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer
Up To $2,500 Deposit Match
T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer
100% Deposit Match Up To $1,000
No time limits apply. Minimum deposit of $50 to claim your bonus. You must bet on wagers with odds of 2.5:1 or more. General terms & conditions apply. 		Claim Offer
100% Deposit Match Up To $500
T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer

How To Watch Las Vegas Raiders vs Los Angeles Chargers in Nevada

  • 🏈 NFL: Las Vegas Raiders vs Los Angeles Chargers
  • 📅Date: Sunday, 11th September 2022
  • Time: 14:25 PT
  • 🏟Venue: SoFi Stadium, California
  • 📺 NFL TV Channels: FOX, NBC, CBS, ESPN, ABC, NFL Network and Amazon Prime
Team Moneyline Bookmaker
Las Vegas Raiders +158 BetOnline logo
Los Angeles Chargers -178 BetOnline logo

 

 NFL 2022-23 Odds Las Vegas Raiders

While Las Vegas compete in one of the harder regional divisions in the league, the AFC West, they will be aiming to improve on their second place finish behind their opening week opponents, the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Chargers were one of the worst defensive team’s in the league last season, surrendering 441 points which is a positive omen heading into the first game for the travelling team, particularly now the Raiders have bolstered their offensive line with Davante Adams, who made the switch from the Packers in the offseason.

Darren Waller, Hunter Renfrow, and Davante Adams form a terrific trio of weapons, and if they can sure their defensive plays this season they may well be in with a shout of competing for the AFC championship game and beyond.

 

Team Super Bowl LVII odds
Buffalo Bills +600
Tampa Bay Buccaneers +900
Kansas City Chiefs +1000
Los Angeles Chargers +1100
Las Vegas Raiders +3300

 

  We think the Raiders present an interesting longshot bet for the AFC Championship if they can remain completive at +1800.  

 

Team AFC Championship odds
Buffalo Bills +350
Kansas City Chiefs +600
Los Angeles Chargers +650
Cincinnati Bengals +850
Las Vegas Raiders +1800

 

The Best Nevada Football Betting Sites For The NFL 2022-23

Bovada – $750 Exclusive Welcome Bonus

Bovada Casino Online Betting

Bovada, ready for the return of the football season, are offering new users a 110% deposit match up to $750. With thousands of odds targeting the North American market, their NFL offerings are the best on this list.

Bovada Promo Code Terms and Conditions

  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $750
  • NFL Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days
Click HERE to Claim Bovada’s Offer

 

EveryGame – $750 Sign up Bonus

Florida sports betting - Everygame

EveryGame are offering a $750 sign-up bonus! Their excellent mobile version allows people to bet with ease while on the go, and betting in play is that much easier as a result.

  • 100% up to $250 Bonus on first three deposits.
  • The bonus code can be redeemed upon each of the first three deposits within 100 days of the sign-up.
  • The bonus code must be redeemed immediately after the deposit and before a wager has been placed.
  • The sum of the deposit and the bonus are subject to rollover requirements of 8x at min. odds of -200 (1.5) before a new bonus can be redeemed.
Register an Account With Everygame

 

BetOnline— $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus

apuestas UFC

BetOnline have a wide array of markets for American sports, particularly for the NFL. With player futures markets such as MVP and outright markets covering conference and Super Bowl winners, there is plenty to explore.

BetOnline Promo Code Terms and Conditions

  • Minimum Deposit of $55
  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000
  • NFL Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days

Click the button below to get $1,000 in bonus cash.

 
Open an Account at BetOnline

 

BetUS – $3,125 in Free Bets for the NFL 2022-23

BetUS are also on our list of the best NFL betting sites. They also have a vast sportsbook with a large emphasis on American sports, as well as golf, tennis and soccer.

  • 125% Sign-Up Bonus up to $3,125 on your first deposit.
  • Minimum deposit: $100
  • 100% Sports Bonus – up to $2,500
  • 10X Rollover on Sports
  • 25% Casino Bonus – up to $625
  • 30X Rollover on Casino Games for Release and Cash out.
  • Max cash out for Casino Bonus is $5000
  • 14-Days Expiry
  • TO CLAIM – USE PROMO CODE: JOIN125

 

Topics  
Betting Guides
Charlie Rhodes

Charlie is an experienced journalist specialising in soccer, but with a broad knowledge of the sporting landscape and the betting industry. Previously published on leading brands such as 90min and Checkd Media, and formerly a first-class Sports Journalism graduate at UCFB in the UK.
