How to Bet on the Los Angeles Chargers in California | Best California Betting Sites

Charlie Rhodes
Linkedin
Chargers
The anticipation is palpable for the return of the NFL season, and the LA Chargers look to have been intent on improving their squad to challenge in the notoriously strong AFC West. Read on how for a quick guide on how to bet on the team in California.

How To Bet On The LA Chargers in California for the NFL 2022-23

The NFL gets underway this week – see below for a step-by-step guide for signing up to Bovada, which is our favourite offshore bookmaker.

  1. Click here to sign up to Bovada 
  2. Deposit up to $1000 with code INSIDERS after registering an account.
  3. Receive your 75% deposit bonus up to $750 to use on NFL
  4. Start betting on the NFL in Alabama

How to Place a Bet in California With NFL Free Bets

Placing your bets is relatively straight forward – see below.

  • Sign up to Bovada
  • Go to the Bovada ‘Sports’ section.
  • Click on football and ‘NFL’ to bring up the markets.
  • Select your bet and stake your chosen amount!

The Best California NFL Sports Betting Sites For 2022-23

$750 Welcome Bonus When You Sign Up For NFL Betting
T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer
$750 Sports Betting Offer + 4 Free Bets Worth $100 Each
T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer
$1000 Welcome Bonus When You Bet On NFL
T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer
Up To $2,500 Deposit Match
T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer
100% Deposit Match Up To $1,000
No time limits apply. Minimum deposit of $50 to claim your bonus. You must bet on wagers with odds of 2.5:1 or more. General terms & conditions apply. 		Claim Offer
100% Deposit Match Up To $500
T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer

How To Watch Las Vegas Raiders vs LA Chargers in California 

  • 🏈 NFL: Las Vegas Raiders vs LA Chargers
  • 📅Date: Sunday, 11th September 2022
  • Time: 14:25 p.m PT
  • 🏟Venue: SoFi Stadium, California
  • 📺 NFL TV Channels: FOX, NBC, CBS, ESPN, ABC, NFL Network and Amazon Prime
Team Moneyline Bookmaker
LA Chargers -180 BetOnline logo
Las Vegas Raiders +160 BetOnline logo

 

Los Angeles Chargers NFL 2022-23 Odds

The Chargers, though underachieving more often than not in recent years, could well be a perfect outsider shot at glory this season. They compete in the AFC West, undoubtedly the hardest regional league in the NFL, but the key to their success almost certainly lies with star quarterback Justin Herbert, who at just 24, is already among the finest around.

However, while their offensive line remains a formidable prospect much like last season, adding Khalil Mack and J.C. Jackson to their defensive line was a much needed improvement in their free agency shopping and should see them advance into contention for at least a shot at the conference title.

They are currently price at +1100 to go all the way to the Super Bowl title this year despite never having won it.

They are also just behind the favourites to clinch the AFC Championship at +650, a title they have claimed just once back in 1994.

LA Chargers Super Bowl Odds – +1100 with Bovada

LA Chargers AFC Championship Odds – +650 with Bovada  

The Best California Football Betting Sites For The NFL 2022-23

Bovada – $750 Exclusive Welcome Bonus

Bovada Casino Online Betting

Bovada have with a fantastic welcome bonus of a 75% deposit match up to $750, it is a no brainer to sign up today with some of the wide-ranging football markets among offshore bookmakers.

Bovada Promo Code Terms and Conditions

  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $750
  • NFL Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days

 

Click HERE to Unlock Your Bonus

EveryGame – $750 Sign up Bonus

Florida sports betting - Everygame

Those yet to sign up to EveryGame will be able to explore what we believe to be the best mobile offshore betting site, while also claiming a $750 sign-up bonus using the code INSIDERS.

  • 100% up to $250 Bonus on first three deposits.
  • The bonus code can be redeemed upon each of the first three deposits within 100 days of the sign-up.
  • The bonus code must be redeemed immediately after the deposit and before a wager has been placed.
  • The sum of the deposit and the bonus are subject to rollover requirements of 8x at min. odds of -200 (1.5) before a new bonus can be redeemed.

 

Register an Account With Everygame

 

BetOnline— $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus

apuestas UFC

BetOnline are firmly all about the bettor, with some of the most competitive odds we have come across, particularly for the NFL. Not only can you bet on individual matches, but regional and Super Bowl winners as well as player futures are all part of their offerings.

BetOnline Promo Code Terms and Conditions

  • Minimum Deposit of $55
  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000
  • NFL Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days

Click the button below to get $1,000 in bonus cash.

 
Open an Account at BetOnline

 

BetUS – $3,125 in Free Bets for the NFL 2022-23

 

BetUS are also on our list of the best NFL betting sites given their expansive football sportsbook, where punters have plenty of opportunities to make a profit. With thousands of markets on a range of American and international sports, BetUS are among the best place to be ahead of the 8th September.

  • 125% Sign-Up Bonus up to $3,125 on your first deposit.
  • Minimum deposit: $100
  • 100% Sports Bonus – up to $2,500
  • 10X Rollover on Sports
  • 25% Casino Bonus – up to $625
  • 30X Rollover on Casino Games for Release and Cash out.
  • Max cash out for Casino Bonus is $5000
  • 14-Days Expiry
  • TO CLAIM – USE PROMO CODE: JOIN125
 

 

Betting Guides
Linkedin

Charlie Rhodes

Charlie is an experienced journalist specialising in soccer, but with a broad knowledge of the sporting landscape and the betting industry. Previously published on leading brands such as 90min and Checkd Media, and formerly a first-class Sports Journalism graduate at UCFB in the UK.
View All Posts By Charlie Rhodes

Linkedin
More News