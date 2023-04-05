Kansas Sports Betting Sites are getting ready for The Masters and you can cash in. We’ll show you where you can get the most competitive odds in the best markets when you bet on The Masters in Kansas.

Best Masters Sports Betting Apps In Kansas

BetOnline – Outstanding Masters odds and a great welcome bonus BetUS – 125% bonus when you sign-up and wide range of markets for The Masters Everygame – One of the most established and trusted Kansas sports betting sites JazzSports – Great mobile experience and plenty of on-going promotions Bovada – Incredibly user-friendly site for sports bettors LuckyBlock – Great choice if you want to use cryptocurrency MyBookie – Consistently great odds for placing a bet on The Masters in Kansas

Latest Kansas Sports Betting Update

Kansas Sports betting sites are already legal in Kansas, but these particular sportsbooks still offer huge additional benefits to bettors.

Registration is remarkably quick and easy and there will be no KYC checks. That means you can get fully signed up in just a few minutes before you turn your attention to how to bet on The Masters in Kansas.

There are also a much greater range of markets compared to more traditional sportsbooks. While most sites and apps will offer odds for just the outright winner and a few other basic markets, these are entirely focused on customer experience and are true specialists in the field of sports betting. That translates to a far wider choice of markets for anyone wanting to bet on The Masters in Kansas.

There are additional benefits too, such as free bets and great welcome offers that you just won’t get on other Kansas sports betting sites, as well as anonymous crypto deposits, no state betting restrictions and regular promotions.

If you want to bet on The Masters in Kansas, these sports betting sites should be your first port of call. Read on for more details on the great sign-up offers and how you can access them ahead of The Masters.

How To Bet On The Masters In Kansas

Create a BetOnline account Deposit up to $2000 Receive your free bet of up to $1000 Place your The Masters wagers

The Masters Betting Options in Kansas with our Recommended Sportsbooks

The Masters is the first golf major of the season and it always comes with a huge amount of excitement. All the very top players from across the world will head to Augusta to battle it out for the iconic green jacket.

It promises to be a feast of golf, and sports bettors can get in on that action too by signing up to our Kansas sports betting sites.

There are plenty of benefits over traditional sportsbooks including no KYC checks, no bet limits, earlier odds and higher payouts. On these sites you can also bet on The Masters in Kansas from the age of just 18.

You will not be short of markets from which to choose either. Our recommended Kansas sports betting sites have markets that traditional sportsbooks won’t.

You can make a wager on the outright winner, which will be in the Futures market. Be bold and back your player to the full to win the title or hedge your bets with an each-way bet if you fancy them to at least finish in the top five or ten places.

For those looking for a little more, the hole-in-one market is always fun and will keep your excitement piqued for all four days of The Masters. You can also place round-by-round bets or wager on who you think will – or won’t- make the cut.

Three Ball Betting is also an option at our recommended Kansas sports betting sites, in which you can back a player to out-perform his playing partners.

If you are looking to bet on The Masters in Kansas, these sites will make sure you get the best odds as well as some great sign-up offers, so you won’t want to miss out.

How To Get A Masters Free Bet In Kansas

Betting on The Masters in Kansas is very easy and you will want to make sure you are taking full advantage of the offers available. The good news is that is incredibly easy, and you can see for yourself by following the steps outlined below.

Select your offers from our comprehensive list below Click the link to go to the sportsbook’s sign-up page Sign up to the sports betting site with your key details Deposit and bet the qualifying amount for the offer Claim the free bets to use on their sportsbook for The Masters betting

1. BetOnline The Masters Kansas Sports Betting Offer: $1000 Welcome Bonus

If you want to place a bet on The Masters in Kansas, BetOnline is a great choice. It carries all the markets we have highlighted above but the Three Ball betting is especially good here. You will also get a very generous welcome offer of 50% of your first deposit back in the form of free bets. For example, should you deposit $1000, you will get an additional $500 in free bets.

2. BetUS The Masters Kansas Sports Betting Offer: 125% Deposit Bonus Up To $2500

BetUS is a very popular Kansas sports betting site and with good reason. They provide a very user-friendly platform and a level of customer service that is seen as a hallmark of quality. The Futures market on The Masters is usually very good value at BetUS and the welcome offer is great too. Deposit £100 or more (up to $2500) and you will get a 100% sports betting bonus and a 25% casino bonus on top.

3. Everygame The Masters Kansas Sports Betting Offer: $750 Welcome Bonus

Everygame is so well established among the Kansas sports betting sites that it was actually the original. Many customers still believe it to be the best as well. You won’t find any shortage of markets for The Masters here, with hole-in-one, futures, round-by-round betting among others all comprehensively covered. Sports bettors also won’t want to miss out on the $750 welcome offer which gives you a 100% bonus on each of your first three deposits.



4. Jazz Sports The Masters Kansas Betting Offer: 50% Sports Welcome Bonus Up To $1000

Jazz Sports are a Kansas sports betting site that focuses on quality over quantity, so while you may not get quite as many markets as other sportsbooks you will often get the best odds. New players will receive 50% back in free bets for their first deposit up to $1000, and they make sure loyalty is rewarded with regular promotions as well.

5. Bovada The Masters Kansas Sports Betting Offer: $750 Bonus For New Customers

For those looking to bet on The Masters in Kansas, Bovada will prove to be a very good choice. Existing customers benefit from offers and promotions while new customers can enjoy all of those as well as a 75% match bonus up to $750 on their first crypto deposit. All The Masters markets are covered here too, including round-by-round betting and the really good fun hole-in-one.

6. Lucky Block The Masters Kansas Sports Betting — Best Crypto Betting on The Masters Without KYC

Lucky Block are a cryptocurrency sportsbook and casino and as such are leading the way in changing the customer experience. They are a relative newcomer among the Kansas sports betting sites but you wouldn’t know it by their range of markets. All the major markets for The Masters are covered here and a few you may not get elsewhere too. Since they are a cryptocurrency sportsbook and casino, the sign-up is completed in just seconds as well. Here is how you can sign up to Lucky Block.

How To Access Lucky Block With A VPN

Click here to visit ExpressVPN Download and Install the VPN Client Connect to a Secure ExpressVPN Server Visit Lucky Block Casino

7. MyBookie The Masters Kansas Sportsbook Offer: 50% Deposit Bonus Up To $500

MyBookie takes pride in putting the customer experience very much at the forefront of their efforts, and as such they provide exceptional service. It has been an established sportsbook for close to a decade, and with their wide range of sports markets it is easy to see why. When you place a bet on The Masters in Kansas, you will receive a 50% bonus on your first deposit up to $500.

The Masters Outright Odds

While a field of up to 100 competitors may sound like a lot, The Masters actually has the smallest field of all four of the celebrated golf majors. Still, picking a winner will certainly be difficult. Generally speaking, if you are good enough to play in The Masters, you are good enough to win The Masters.

Scottie Scheffler is the defending champion and he is the favourite to successfully defend his green jacket. Jon Rahm of Spain is the second favourite and he heads to Augusta in sensational form given he has won five of his last nine tournaments.

Scottie Scheffler +800

Jon Rahm +900

Rory McIlroy +1000

Cameron Smith +1600

Jordan Spieth +1600

Justin Thomas +2200

Collin Morikawa +2200

Patrick Cantlay +2200

Max Homa +2500

Xander Schauffele +2800

Outright odds are taken from BetOnline. They are correct at the time of writing but subject to change.