How to Bet on The Match 2022 | Canada Sports Betting Sites

In Canada, sports betting is legal, which means Canadians can place single-game bets on The Match 2022.

The sixth edition of The Match will feature two teams competing against one another in a charity event. Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers will tee off versus Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen in 12 holes of match-play golf that will feature plenty of trash talk, fireworks, and fun.

With four of the best NFL quarterbacks competing on the golf course at Wynn Golf Club on Wednesday, the best sports betting sites in Canada are giving away free bets and bonus cash.

Below, we’ll go over how to bet on The Match 2022 in Canada and claim up to $5,750 in bonus cash to bet on sports for free.

How to Bet on The Match 2022 in Canada

Now that single-game sports betting is legal in Canada, the top online sportsbooks are free bets for The Match 2022.

To learn how to bet on The Match 2022 in Canada, check out the instructions below.

Click here to get your free bets and golf betting offers Sign up and make a qualifying deposit Get your golf betting bonus in free bets Place your free golf bets at the best Canada sports betting sites

The Best Canada Golf Betting Sites for The Match 2022

While the sixth edition of The Match won’t feature any professional golfers but the top NFL quarterbacks are facing off on the golf course this week. Sports fans can back their favorite players with fun prop bets for free at the top sportsbooks in Canada.

Check out the list below for the best Canada sports betting sites for The Match 2022.

The Match 2022 Canada Betting Guide — How to Watch The Match 2022: Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers vs Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes

🏌 Golf Event: The Match 2022

The Match 2022 📅 The Match 2022 Date: Wednesday, June 1, 2022

Wednesday, June 1, 2022 🏆 The Match 2021 Winner: Aaron Rodgers & Bryson DeChambeau

Aaron Rodgers & Bryson DeChambeau 🕙 Tee Times Start: 6:30 pm ET

6:30 pm ET 📺 TV Channel: TNT

TNT ⛳ Golf Course: Wynn Golf Club | Paradise, Nevada

Wynn Golf Club | Paradise, Nevada 🎲 The Match Odds: Tom Brady/ Aaron Rodgers -190 | Josh Allen/ Patrick Mahomes +165

The Match 2022 Odds | Odds to Win The Match 2022

Since 2018, The Match has put on a series of exhibition golf games featuring professional golfers or star athletics in a head-to-head competition.

This year, the NFL’s best quarterbacks will be teaming up and making their way to the green for some friendly competition. Seven-time Super Bowl winner Tom Brady will team up with the 2021 NFL MVP Aaron Rodger against new kids on the block Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes.

The four NFL quarterbacks will tee up for the charity event on Wednesday.

Scroll down below for a breakdown of The Match 2022 odds and props bets.

The Match 2022 Odds | Golf Betting Odds

While Brady has never won at this event, this might be the year. Brady will be making his third appearance at The Match while Rodgers won the event with Bryson DeChambeau last year. Team Brady and Rodgers are favored on the course at -190 odds.

On the other hand, first-time participants Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes are underdogs at +165 odds.

Check out the chart below for a complete breakdown of The Match 2022 odds from BetOnline.

Longest Drive Odds | The Match 2022 Props

Patrick Mahomes leads the field with the best odds to hit the longest drive at +135 odds. Meanwhile Aaron Rodgers +225, Josh Allen +375, and Tom Brady +425 odds round out the rest of the field.

Last year, Rodgers hit a 438-yard tee shot while winning The Match 2021 with DeChambeau.

For a breakdown of the longest drive odds at The Match, check out the chart below.

Longest Drive Odds Play Patrick Mahomes +135 Aaron Rodgers +225 Josh Allen +375 Tom Brady +425

First Player to Break Par Odds | The Match 2022 Props Bet

Aaron Rodgers has the best odds to break par on Wednesday night at +130 odds. While Tom Brady follows in a close second at +275 odds.

For a complete breakdown of the first player to break par odds, scroll down below.

Longest Drive Odds Play Aaron Rodgers +130 Tom Brady +275 Patrick Mahomes +300 Josh Allen +600

The Best Canada Golf Betting Sites for The Match 2022

For the first time ever, The Match will feature four amateur golfers. While Brady, Rodgers, Allen, and Mahomes are all professional athletes, they will be going head to head on the golf course.

Sports fans can bet on their favorite NFL player at the top golf betting sites in Canada. They will also have access to the best odds, prop bets, Canada sports betting offers, and free bets for The Match 2022.

For more information on the top Canada sports betting offers available for The Match 2022, scroll down below.

1. BetOnline— $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 3 Free Bets for The Match 2022

🏆 Founded 2004 ⭐ Expert Ranking #1 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For Free Golf Bets in Canada 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, MoneyGram, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Panama 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

Sports fans looking to cash in on NFL’s biggest names playing golf on Wednesday night should visit BetOnline. One of the top Canada sports betting sites, BetOnline offers free bets for the exhibition golf match. Canada residents can take advantage of $1000 in free golf betting offers and three free bets.

BetOnline Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $55

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Canada Sports Betting Bonus of $2500

Free Bets expire in 30 days

Click the button below to get $1,000 in bonus cash and three free golf bets at BetOnline.

2. BetUS – $2,500 in Free Bets for The Match 2022

🏆 Founded 1994 ⭐ Expert Ranking #2 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $2,500 ✅ Recommended For Biggest Golf Betting Offer in Canada 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Bank Transfer 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Curacao 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

One of the oldest Canada sports betting apps, BetUS offers the biggest golf betting bonuses for The Match. Sports fans can boost their bankroll with $2,500 and bet on their favorite quarterback for free. BetUS also offers a wide variety of props bets, making it easy to profit on the NFL’s best quarterbacks.

BetUS Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $100

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Canada Sports Betting Bonus of $2500

CA Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

To claim up to $2,500 in free golf bets for The Match 2022, click the button below.

3. MyBookie – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers vs Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes

🏆 Founded 2003 ⭐ Expert Ranking #3 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For The Best Golf Betting Odds in Canada 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Curacao 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

MyBookie offers the best odds for The Match 2022. Golf and NFL fans looking to win big on props bets should start off by signing up to MyBookie. Not only does MyBookie have great odds, but new users also receive up to $1,000 in free Canada sports betting offers on their first deposit.

MyBookie Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $50

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Canada Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000

CA Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

Cash in on the MyBookie The Match 2022 betting offer by clicking the button below.

The Match Picks | 2022 The Match Predictions

The first hole at The Match is normally the par-4 16th, it has a large fairway and plenty of trees to the left and right. While there will be first-tee jitters for both Mahomes and Allen, Brady and Rodgers have been here before.

The hole may be challenging for amateurs but Brady and Rodgers have a good shot to win this hole in a bogey. Brady and Rodgers are the better golfers in the field and probably will look to get off to a fast start.

Take Rodgers and Brady to win the first hole at + 175 odds.

Get your free Canada sports betting offers at BetOnline for The Match 2022 below.