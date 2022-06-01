How to Bet on The Match 2022 | Georgia Sports Betting Sites

While there’s still hope on the Georgia sports betting market, sports fans in the Peach State don’t have to miss out on the sixth edition of the Match.

The Match is set to tee off June with a star-studded field of four golfers. This year’s edition of The Match will not feature any professional golfers instead the biggest NFL quarterbacks will come out to compete on the Wynn Golf Course in Paradise, Nevada.

In a battle between NFL’s oldest quarterbacks and the next generation, Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers will square off against Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes on Wednesday night. Georgia residents looking to get in on the action can visit the top online sportsbooks for the best coverage in odds and props bet.

Below, we’ll go over how to bet on The Match 2022 in Georgia and get up to $5,750 in free golf betting offers.

How to Bet on The Match 2022 in Georgia

The NFL’s best quarterbacks will be facing off on the golf course on Wednesday and Georgia residents can get in on the action at the top online sportsbooks.

For instructions on how to bet on The Match 2022 in Georiga, check out the list below.

Click here to get your free bets and golf betting offers Sign up and make a qualifying deposit Get your golf betting bonus in free bets Place your free golf bets at the best Georgia sports betting sites

The Best Georgia Golf Betting Sites for The Match 2022

The best Georgia sportsbooks are letting fans bet on The Match for free this week. Sports fans can take advantage of free bets and golf betting offers and back their favorite NFL quarterback.

Below, we’ll list the top Georgia sports betting offers for The Match 2022.

The Match 2022 Georgia Betting Guide — How to Watch The Match 2022: Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers vs Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes

🏌 Golf Event: The Match 2022

The Match 2022 📅 The Match 2022 Date: Wednesday, June 1, 2022

Wednesday, June 1, 2022 🏆 The Match 2021 Winner: Aaron Rodgers & Bryson DeChambeau

Aaron Rodgers & Bryson DeChambeau 🕙 Tee Times Start: 6:30 pm ET

6:30 pm ET 📺 TV Channel: TNT

TNT ⛳ Golf Course: Wynn Golf Club | Paradise, Nevada

Wynn Golf Club | Paradise, Nevada 🎲 The Match Odds: Tom Brady/ Aaron Rodgers -190 | Josh Allen/ Patrick Mahomes +165

The Match 2022 Odds | Odds to Win The Match 2022

Since 2018, The Match has put on a series of exhibition golf games featuring professional golfers or star athletics in a head-to-head competition.

This year, the NFL’s best quarterbacks will be teaming up and making their way to the green for some friendly competition. Seven-time Super Bowl winner Tom Brady will team up with the 2021 NFL MVP Aaron Rodger against new kids on the block Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes.

The four NFL quarterbacks will tee up for the charity event on Wednesday.

Scroll down below for a breakdown of The Match 2022 odds and props bets.

The Match 2022 Odds | Golf Betting Odds

While Brady has never won at this event, this might be the year. Brady will be making his third appearance at The Match while Rodgers won the event with Bryson DeChambeau last year. Team Brady and Rodgers are favored on the course at -190 odds.

On the other hand, first-time participants Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes are underdogs at +165 odds.

Check out the chart below for a complete breakdown of The Match 2022 odds from BetOnline.

Longest Drive Odds | The Match 2022 Props

Patrick Mahomes leads the field with the best odds to hit the longest drive at +135 odds. Meanwhile Aaron Rodgers +225, Josh Allen +375, and Tom Brady +425 odds round out the rest of the field.

Last year, Rodgers hit a 438-yard tee shot while winning The Match 2021 with DeChambeau.

For a breakdown of the longest drive odds at The Match, check out the chart below.

Longest Drive Odds Play Patrick Mahomes +135 Aaron Rodgers +225 Josh Allen +375 Tom Brady +425

First Player to Break Par Odds | The Match 2022 Props Bet

Aaron Rodgers has the best odds to break par on Wednesday night at +130 odds. While Tom Brady follows in a close second at +275 odds.

For a complete breakdown of the first player to break par odds, scroll down below.

Longest Drive Odds Play Aaron Rodgers +130 Tom Brady +275 Patrick Mahomes +300 Josh Allen +600

The Best Georgia Golf Betting Sites for The Match 2022

For the first time ever, The Match will feature four amateur golfers. While Brady, Rodgers, Allen, and Mahomes are all professional athletes, they will be going head to head on the golf course.

Sports fans can bet on their favorite NFL player at the top golf betting sites in Georgia. They will also have access to the best odds, prop bets, Georgia sports betting offers, and free bets for The Match 2022.

For more information on the top Georgia sports betting offers available for The Match 2022, scroll down below.

1. BetOnline— $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 3 Free Bets for The Match 2022

🏆 Founded 2004 ⭐ Expert Ranking #1 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For Free Golf Bets in Georgia 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, MoneyGram, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Panama 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

Sports fans looking to cash in on NFL’s biggest names playing golf on Wednesday night should visit BetOnline. One of the top Georgia sports betting sites, BetOnline offers free bets for the exhibition golf match. Georgia residents can take advantage of $1000 in free golf betting offers and three free bets.

BetOnline Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $55

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Georgia Sports Betting Bonus of $2500

Free Bets expire in 30 days

Click the button below to get $1,000 in bonus cash and three free golf bets at BetOnline.

2. BetUS – $2,500 in Free Bets for The Match 2022

🏆 Founded 1994 ⭐ Expert Ranking #2 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $2,500 ✅ Recommended For Biggest Golf Betting Offer in Georgia 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Bank Transfer 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Curacao 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

One of the oldest Georgia sports betting apps, BetUS offers the biggest golf betting bonuses for The Match. Sports fans can boost their bankroll with $2,500 and bet on their favorite quarterback for free. BetUS also offers a wide variety of props bets, making it easy to profit on the NFL’s best quarterbacks.

BetUS Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $100

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Georgia Sports Betting Bonus of $2500

GA Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

To claim up to $2,500 in free golf bets for The Match 2022, click the button below.

3. MyBookie – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers vs Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes

🏆 Founded 2003 ⭐ Expert Ranking #3 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For The Best Golf Betting Odds in Georgia 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Curacao 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

MyBookie offers the best odds for The Match 2022. Golf and NFL fans looking to win big on props bets should start off by signing up to MyBookie. Not only does MyBookie have great odds, but new users also receive up to $1,000 in free Georgia sports betting offers on their first deposit.

MyBookie Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $50

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Georgia Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000

GA Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

Cash in on the MyBookie The Match 2022 betting offer by clicking the button below.

The Match Picks | 2022 The Match Predictions

The first hole at The Match will be the par-4 16th. While Allen and Mahomes may have to get over some first-tee jitters, it’s unlikely they will hit a bogey on such a large fairway. Brady and Rodgers are great golfers but a birdie, to begin with, maybe too good to be true.

The most likely scenario is for the card to be even after the first hole with two pars.

Take the first hole to end in a tie at +120 odds.

Get your free golf betting offers for The Match at BetOnine by clicking on the button below.