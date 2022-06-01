How to Bet on The Match 2022 | Massachusetts Sports Betting Sites

Golf fans are still waiting for the Massachusetts sports betting market to open up but they don’t have to drive out of state to bet on The Match 2022.

For the first time ever, the sixth edition of The Match won’t feature a pro golfer.

Instead, four of the best NFL quarterbacks will tee off on the golf course in hopes of earning some green for their favorite charities. Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers will team up against Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen in a team-based charity event at Wynn Golf Club in Nevada on Wednesday night.

Below, we’ll go over how to bet on The Match 2022 in Massachusetts and claim free golf bets.

How to Bet on The Match 2022 in Massachusetts

Massachusetts sports betting isn’t legal but sports fans still have access to the top online sportsbooks for The Match 2022.

For a guide on how to bet on The Match 2022 in Massachusetts, check out the numbered list below.

The Best Massachusetts Golf Betting Sites for The Match 2022

Football fans can catch their favorite NFL quarterback in action on the golf course this Wednesday. Brady, Rodgers vs Allen, Mahomes is set and the top Massachusetts sportsbooks are letting you bet on the epic battle for free.

The Match 2022 Massachusetts Betting Guide — How to Watch The Match 2022: Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers vs Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes

🏌 Golf Event: The Match 2022

The Match 2022 📅 The Match 2022 Date: Wednesday, June 1, 2022

Wednesday, June 1, 2022 🏆 The Match 2021 Winner: Aaron Rodgers & Bryson DeChambeau

Aaron Rodgers & Bryson DeChambeau 🕙 Tee Times Start: 6:30 pm ET

6:30 pm ET 📺 TV Channel: TNT

TNT ⛳ Golf Course: Wynn Golf Club | Paradise, Nevada

Wynn Golf Club | Paradise, Nevada 🎲 The Match Odds: Tom Brady/ Aaron Rodgers -190 | Josh Allen/ Patrick Mahomes +165

The Match 2022 Odds | Odds to Win The Match 2022

Since 2018, The Match has put on a series of exhibition golf games featuring professional golfers or star athletics in a head-to-head competition.

This year, the NFL’s best quarterbacks will be teaming up and making their way to the green for some friendly competition. Seven-time Super Bowl winner Tom Brady will team up with the 2021 NFL MVP Aaron Rodger against new kids on the block Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes.

The four NFL quarterbacks will tee up for the charity event on Wednesday.

Scroll down below for a breakdown of The Match 2022 odds and props bets.

The Match 2022 Odds | Golf Betting Odds

While Brady has never won at this event, this might be the year. Brady will be making his third appearance at The Match while Rodgers won the event with Bryson DeChambeau last year. Team Brady and Rodgers are favored on the course at -190 odds.

On the other hand, first-time participants Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes are underdogs at +165 odds.

Check out the chart below for a complete breakdown of The Match 2022 odds from BetOnline.

Longest Drive Odds | The Match 2022 Props

Patrick Mahomes leads the field with the best odds to hit the longest drive at +135 odds. Meanwhile Aaron Rodgers +225, Josh Allen +375, and Tom Brady +425 odds round out the rest of the field.

Last year, Rodgers hit a 438-yard tee shot while winning The Match 2021 with DeChambeau.

For a breakdown of the longest drive odds at The Match, check out the chart below.

Longest Drive Odds Play Patrick Mahomes +135 Aaron Rodgers +225 Josh Allen +375 Tom Brady +425

First Player to Break Par Odds | The Match 2022 Props Bet

Aaron Rodgers has the best odds to break par on Wednesday night at +130 odds. While Tom Brady follows in a close second at +275 odds.

For a complete breakdown of the first player to break par odds, scroll down below.

Longest Drive Odds Play Aaron Rodgers +130 Tom Brady +275 Patrick Mahomes +300 Josh Allen +600

The Best Massachusetts Golf Betting Sites for The Match 2022

For the first time ever, The Match will feature four amateur golfers. While Brady, Rodgers, Allen, and Mahomes are all professional athletes, they will be going head to head on the golf course.

Sports fans can bet on their favorite NFL player at the top golf betting sites in Massachusetts. They will also have access to the best odds, prop bets, Massachusetts sports betting offers, and free bets for The Match 2022.

The Match Picks | 2022 The Match Predictions

While Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes make their debut at The Match on Wednesday night, both quarterbacks have some experience on the golf course.

The two young quarterbacks will also be the most gifted athletes on the golf course during The Match 2022.

Both Mahomes and Allen played baseball growing up and should have some solid power on the golf course. They have a good chance of outmuscling the old generation quarterbacks in 12 holes on Wednesday.

Take Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes to win The Match 2022.

