How to Bet on The Match 2022 | Kansas Sports Betting Sites

Bet on the Match 2022 in Kansas this week as the sixth edition of the popular head-to-head pro-am golf event takes place from the Wynn Golf Club in Las Vegas, Nevada. This year, the field of four is made up of four active NFL quarterbacks, as seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady teams up with four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodges, as they take on the duo of NFL Pro Bowler Josh Allen and Super Bowl LIV champion Patrick Mahomes.

Kansas sports betting fans can bet on the Match 2022 in Kansas this week, all while taking advantage of the top betting offers from the very best golf betting offers from the top Kansas sportsbooks, To learn more about how to bet on the Match 2022 in Kansas, continue reading as explore the best betting options for golf fans in Kansas looking to bet on the 2022 edition of the Match.

How to Bet on the Match 2022 in Kansas

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly recently signed Kansas sporting legislation into law. With that, Kansas sports betting is now legalized and regulated, with a full launch of the Kansas sports betting market officially launching on July 1st, 2022. Until then, Kansas sports betting fans can still bet on the biggest golf events of the year from the comfort of their own home, with just a few added steps along the way.

For a full step-by-step guide on how to bet on the Match 2022 in Kansas, check out the instructions below.

Click here to get your golf betting offers for the Match 2022 Sign up and make a qualifying deposit at BetOnline Get your Kansas sports betting offer for the Match 2022 Place your free golf bets at the best Kansas sports betting sites

The Best Kansas Sports Betting Sites for the Match 2022

Kansas Golf Betting Guide — How to Watch the Match 2022 in Kansas

This year’s edition of the Match will be broadcast on TNT in the United States, with non-US viewers able to tune in via Eurosport, GolfTV, and Discovery. For more information on how to watch the Match 2022 in Kansas, check out the details below.

🏌 Golf Event: The Match VI

The Match VI 📅 The Match 2022 Date: Wednesday, June 1st, 2022

Wednesday, June 1st, 2022 🏆 Match 2021 Winner:

🕙 Tee Times Start: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET 📺 TV Channel: TNT

TNT ⛳ Golf Course: Wynn Golf Club at Wynn Las Vegas

Wynn Golf Club at Wynn Las Vegas 🎲 Match Odds: Brady/Rodgers -175 | Allen/Mahomes +155

The Match 2022 Odds | The Match VI 2022 Odds

Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers are the betting favorites in the 2022 Match golf challenge. Rodgers and Brady have both appeared in the Match previously, with Rodgers and Bryson DeChambeau defeating Brady and Phil Mickelson last summer. Meanwhile, Josh Allen has played in a professional-amateur golf tournament in 2022, where he failed to make the cut with partner Keitch Mitchell at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. As for Patrick Mahomes, the star quarterback is reported to have a 7.7 handicap index, and maybe a wild card in this year’s golf challenge.

For a full breakdown of the top golfers on the Match 2022 odds board, check out the chart below.

Golf Team The Match 2022 Odds Play Brady/Rodgers -170 Allen/Mahomes +155

The Best Golf Betting Sites in Kansas for The Match 2022

The best Kansas sports betting sites are giving away free bets and golf betting offers for the Match 2022 this week. With up to $5,750 in free bonus cash up for grabs, golf betting fans can sign up for one of the top sports betting sites in Kansas and bet on the Match 2022 this year for free.

To learn how to bet on the Match 2022 at the best Kansas sports betting sites, scroll down below.

1. BetOnline— $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Golf Bets for The Match 2022

🏆 Founded 2004 ⭐ Expert Ranking #1 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For Free Golf Bets in Kansas 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, MoneyGram, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Panama 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

For golf fans looking to win big on the Match 2022 without breaking the bank, BetOnline is the best place to start. One of the top Kansas sports betting apps, BetOnline offers three free bets for the Match, along with a deposit bonus just for signing up.

New members at BetOnline can swing their way to $1,000 in free Kansas sports betting offers this weekend.

BetOnline Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $55 10x Rollover Requirement Maximum Kansas Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000 Free Bets expire in 30 days



Get your free Kansas sports betting offers for the Match 2022 at BetOnline, click on the button below.

2. BetUS – $2,500 in Free Bets for the Match 2022

🏆 Founded 1994 ⭐ Expert Ranking #2 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $2,500 ✅ Recommended For Biggest Golf Betting Offer in Kansas 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Bank Transfer 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Curacao 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

One of the oldest Kansas sports betting sites, BetUS offers the biggest golf betting offer for the Match 2022. Golf fans can cash in on the green with up to $2,500 in free bets for this year’s head-to-head golf challenge from Las Vegas, Kansas.

With competitive golf betting odds and the biggest sports betting bonus, Kansas residents have plenty of reasons to bet on the Match 2022 with BetUS.

BetUS Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $100 10x Rollover Requirement Maximum Kansas Sports Betting Bonus of $2,500 Kansas Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets



Claim your free Kansas sports betting offers for the Match 2022 at BetUS below.

3. MyBookie – $1,000 Golf Betting Offer for the Match 2022

🏆 Founded 2003 ⭐ Expert Ranking #3 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For The Best Golf Odds In Kansas 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Curacao 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

MyBookie offers the best golf betting odds on the Kansas sports betting market. One of the top Kansas online gambling sites, MyBookie offers reduced juice on PGA Tour betting lines. New members can cash in on $1,000 free golf bets on their first deposit for the Match 2022.

MyBookie Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $50 10x Rollover Requirement Maximum Kansas Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000 Kansas Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets



Get your free golf betting offers for the Match 2022 at MyBookie below.

The Match 2022 Picks | The Match Predictions

The betting market is currently leaning toward the veteran duo of Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers, with the team of Super Bowl champions lined as the outright betting favorite in Wednesday’s shambles golf match-up. Josh Allen comes into the Match 2022 having played in an official pro-am golf tournament earlier this year, while Patrick Mahomes reportedly comes into the match with an average handicap index of 7.7, higher than average for a casual golfer.

Brady and Rodgers faced off last year, with Rodgers and Bryson DeChambeau defeating Brady and Phil Mickelson by a score of 3-2. With that, Tom Brady is now 0-2 in this event and isn’t getting any younger any time soon.

Will all of this in mind it’s incredibly hard to pass up the young duo of superstar quarterbacks as they face off against the aging veterans in a one-off golf event. At the current price of +155 via BetOnline, Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes are a great bet for this year’s edition of the Match.

Bet on Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen at odds of +155 to win the Match 2022 at BetOnline now.