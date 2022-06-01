How to Bet on The Match 2022 | Missouri Sports Betting Sites

The sixth edition of the Match tees off this Wednesday, June 1st from the Wynn Golf Club in Las Vegas, Nevada. Missouri sports betting fans can get in on the action, as Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers team up to take on the young duo of Josh Allen and Patrcik Mahomes in a 12-hole shambles format golf match, with bragging rights and publicity on the line.

To learn more about how to bet on the Match 2022 in Missouri, continue reading as we explore the best betting options for golf fans in the show me state looking to bet on Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes this week.

How to Bet on the Match 2022 in Missouri

Missouri sports betting is still not recognized as state law, despite being highly popular in the midwestern state. Nevertheless, betting on the Match 2022 in Missouri is still very possible, with just a few added steps along the way.

For a full step-by-step guide on how to bet on the Match 2022 in Missouri, check out the instructions below.

Click here to get your golf betting offers for the Match 2022 Sign up and make a qualifying deposit at BetOnline Get your Missouri sports betting offer for the Match 2022 Place your free golf bets at the best Missouri sports betting sites

The Best Missouri Sports Betting Sites for the Match 2022

Missouri Golf Betting Guide — How to Watch the Match 2022 in Missouri

This year’s edition of the Match will be broadcast on TNT in the United States, with non-US viewers able to tune in via Eurosport, GolfTV, and Discovery. For more information on how to watch the Match 2022 in Missouri, check out the details below.

🏌 Golf Event: The Match VI

The Match VI 📅 The Match 2022 Date: Wednesday, June 1st, 2022

Wednesday, June 1st, 2022 🏆 Match 2021 Winner:

🕙 Tee Times Start: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET 📺 TV Channel: TNT

TNT ⛳ Golf Course: Wynn Golf Club at Wynn Las Vegas

Wynn Golf Club at Wynn Las Vegas 🎲 Match Odds: Brady/Rodgers -175 | Allen/Mahomes +155

The Match 2022 Odds | The Match VI 2022 Odds

Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers are the betting favorites in the 2022 Match golf challenge. Rodgers and Brady have both appeared in the Match previously, with Rodgers and Bryson DeChambeau defeating Brady and Phil Mickelson last summer. Meanwhile, Josh Allen has played in a professional-amateur golf tournament in 2022, where he failed to make the cut with partner Keitch Mitchell at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. As for Patrick Mahomes, the star quarterback is reported to have a 7.7 handicap index, and maybe a wild card in this year’s golf challenge.

For a full breakdown of the top golfers on the Match 2022 odds board, check out the chart below.

Golf Team The Match 2022 Odds Play Brady/Rodgers -170 Allen/Mahomes +155

The Match 2022 Picks | The Match Predictions

The veteran pair of Tom Brady and Aaron Rodges are the betting favorites headed into Wednesday’s shambles match-up, while Patrick Mahomes comes in as the wild card for those trying to handicap this event. Brady and Rodgers have both fair relatively decent in their combined three appearances at the Match. Brady has gone 0-2, with losses in both 2020 and 2021. As for Aaron Rodgers, the four time Super Bowl MVP defeated Tom Brady along side Bryson DeChambeau last year, and will now team-up with the event time Super Bowl champion to oust the young duo of Allen and Mahomes.

While it’s tough to wager against Tom Brady in anything, Patrick Mahomes will reportedly bring a handicap index of 7.7 into Wednesday’s match, which is incredibly decent for a casual golfer. If this is the case, the value is most certainly on the pair of Allen and Mahomes over two aging veterans.

Bet on Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen at odds of +155 to win the Match 2022 at BetOnline now.