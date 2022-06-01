How to Bet on The Match 2022 | Nevada Sports Betting Sites

The Match 2022 tees off this Wednesday, June 1st from the Wynn Golf Club in Las Vegas, Nevada. Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers will team up and face off against two new faces to the Match, as Buffalo Bills Pro-Bowl quarterback Josh Allen teams up with Super Bowl LIV champion Patrick Mahomes. The two pairs will square off in a 12-hole shambles format golf match, with a ton of bragging rights and all the money going to charity.

Nevada sports betting fans can bet on the Match 2022 this week while cashing in on a number of great betting offers from the top Nevada sportsbooks. To learn more about how to bet on the Match 2022 in Nevada, continue reading as we look into the best betting options for golf betting fans in Nevada this week.

How to Bet on the Match 2022 in Nevada

With the rise in popularity of both online and mobile sports betting, wagering on the biggest golf events of the year in Nevada is easier now than ever before. If you’re brand new to betting on golf in Nevada, or just need a quick refresh, you’ve come to the right place.

For a full step-by-step guide on how to bet on the Match 2022 in Nevada, check out the instructions below.

Click here to get your golf betting offers for the Match 2022 Sign up and make a qualifying deposit at BetOnline Get your Nevada sports betting offer for the Match 2022 Place your free golf bets at the best Nevada sports betting sites

The Best Nevada Sports Betting Sites for the Match 2022

Gambling Sites Highlights Register 1. 125% Welcome Bonus Worth Up to $2,500 Minimum deposit of $100 is required to claim the welcome bonus. Use BetUS promo code 'JOIN125' to claim. You must bet on odds of 2.8:1 or higher. The offer is subject to a 14-day time limit. Max cash out limits apply. Register on BetUS 2. $1,000 Sports Betting Offer + 2 Free Bets Up To $1,000 Welcome Bonus Register on BetOnline 3. $500 Sports Betting Bonus Awarded in Free Bets The 100% sports betting bonus is capped at $500. You must enter the promo code XB100 to claim. Your minimum deposit must equal or exceed $45. The promotion comes with a rollover of 7x. Register on XBet 4. $1,000 Bonus to Bet on Sports No time limits apply. Minimum deposit of $50 to claim your bonus. You must bet on wagers with odds of 2.5:1 or more. General terms & conditions apply. Register on MyBookie 5. $750 Bitcoin Betting Offer Use code BVD1000 with your first deposit. Wagering requirement: 5x for sports and horses, 30x for casino. Deposit using credit card or Bitcoin. Withdrawing before requirements are met forfeits bonus money and any winnings from the bonus money. Casino games are excluded. Register on Bovada

Nevada Golf Betting Guide — How to Watch the Match 2022 in Nevada

This year’s edition of the Match will be broadcast on TNT in the United States, with non-US viewers able to tune in via Eurosport, GolfTV, and Discovery. For more information on how to watch the Match 2022 in Nevada, check out the details below.

🏌 Golf Event: The Match VI

The Match VI 📅 The Match 2022 Date: Wednesday, June 1st, 2022

Wednesday, June 1st, 2022 🏆 Match 2021 Winner:

🕙 Tee Times Start: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET 📺 TV Channel: TNT

TNT ⛳ Golf Course: Wynn Golf Club at Wynn Las Vegas

Wynn Golf Club at Wynn Las Vegas 🎲 Match Odds: Brady/Rodgers -175 | Allen/Mahomes +155

The Match 2022 Odds | The Match VI 2022 Odds

Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers are the betting favorites in the 2022 Match golf challenge. Rodgers and Brady have both appeared in the Match previously, with Rodgers and Bryson DeChambeau defeating Brady and Phil Mickelson last summer. Meanwhile, Josh Allen has played in a professional-amateur golf tournament in 2022, where he failed to make the cut with partner Keitch Mitchell at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. As for Patrick Mahomes, the star quarterback is reported to have a 7.7 handicap index, and maybe a wild card in this year’s golf challenge.

For a full breakdown of the top golfers on the Match 2022 odds board, check out the chart below.

Golf Team The Match 2022 Odds Play Brady/Rodgers -170 Allen/Mahomes +155

The Best Golf Betting Sites in Nevada for The Match 2022

The best Nevada sports betting sites are giving away free bets and golf betting offers for the Match 2022 this week. With up to $5,750 in free bonus cash up for grabs, golf betting fans can sign up for one of the top sports betting sites in Nevada and bet on the Match 2022 this year for free.

To learn how to bet on the Match 2022 at the best Nevada sports betting sites, scroll down below.

1. BetOnline— $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Golf Bets for The Match 2022

🏆 Founded 2004 ⭐ Expert Ranking #1 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For Free Golf Bets in Nevada 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, MoneyGram, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Panama 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

For golf fans looking to win big on the Match 2022 without breaking the bank, BetOnline is the best place to start. One of the top Nevada sports betting apps, BetOnline offers three free bets for the Match, along with a deposit bonus just for signing up.

New members at BetOnline can swing their way to $1,000 in free Nevada sports betting offers this weekend.

BetOnline Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $55 10x Rollover Requirement Maximum Nevada Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000 Free Bets expire in 30 days



Get your free Nevada sports betting offers for the Match 2022 at BetOnline, click on the button below.

2. BetUS – $2,500 in Free Bets for the Match 2022

🏆 Founded 1994 ⭐ Expert Ranking #2 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $2,500 ✅ Recommended For Biggest Golf Betting Offer in Nevada 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Bank Transfer 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Curacao 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

One of the oldest Nevada sports betting sites, BetUS offers the biggest golf betting offer for the Match 2022. Golf fans can cash in on the green with up to $2,500 in free bets for this year’s head-to-head golf challenge from Las Vegas, Nevada.

With competitive golf betting odds and the biggest sports betting bonus, Nevada residents have plenty of reasons to bet on the Match 2022 with BetUS.

BetUS Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $100 10x Rollover Requirement Maximum Nevada Sports Betting Bonus of $2,500 Nevada Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets



Claim your free Nevada sports betting offers for the Match 2022 at BetUS below.

3. MyBookie – $1,000 Golf Betting Offer for the Match 2022

🏆 Founded 2003 ⭐ Expert Ranking #3 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For The Best Golf Odds In Nevada 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Curacao 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

MyBookie offers the best golf betting odds on the Nevada sports betting market. One of the top Nevada online gambling sites, MyBookie offers reduced juice on PGA Tour betting lines. New members can cash in on $1,000 free golf bets on their first deposit for the Match 2022.

MyBookie Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $50 10x Rollover Requirement Maximum Nevada Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000 Nevada Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets



Get your free golf betting offers for the Match 2022 at MyBookie below.

The Match 2022 Picks | The Match Predictions

Tom Brady may be the weakest link on Wednesday at the Match 2022. Brady comes into this year’s event with an 0-2 record in the pro-am golf challenge, having lost in both 2020 and 2021. Meanwhile, Patrick Mahomes has a knack for being good at almost anything he can get his hands on, but reportedly comes into Wednesday’s event with an average handicap index of 7.7, which is much better than average for an amateur golfer. With this in mind, it’s hard to pass up the juicy plus-money odds on the young duo over quarterbacks vs the aging veterans.

Bet on Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen at odds of +155 to win the Match 2022 at BetOnline now.