Betting Guides

How to Bet on The Match 2022 | Nevada Sports Betting Sites

Alex Mac
How to Bet on The Match 2022 | Nevada Sports Betting Sites

The Match 2022 tees off this Wednesday, June 1st from the Wynn Golf Club in Las Vegas, Nevada. Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers will team up and face off against two new faces to the Match, as Buffalo Bills Pro-Bowl quarterback Josh Allen teams up with Super Bowl LIV champion Patrick Mahomes. The two pairs will square off in a 12-hole shambles format golf match, with a ton of bragging rights and all the money going to charity.

Nevada sports betting fans can bet on the Match 2022 this week while cashing in on a number of great betting offers from the top Nevada sportsbooks. To learn more about how to bet on the Match 2022 in Nevada, continue reading as we look into the best betting options for golf betting fans in Nevada this week.

How to Bet on the Match 2022 in Nevada

With the rise in popularity of both online and mobile sports betting, wagering on the biggest golf events of the year in Nevada is easier now than ever before. If you’re brand new to betting on golf in Nevada, or just need a quick refresh, you’ve come to the right place.

For a full step-by-step guide on how to bet on the Match 2022 in Nevada, check out the instructions below.

  1. Click here to get your golf betting offers for the Match 2022
  2. Sign up and make a qualifying deposit at BetOnline
  3. Get your Nevada sports betting offer for the Match 2022
  4. Place your free golf bets at the best Nevada sports betting sites

The Best Nevada Sports Betting Sites for the Match 2022

Gambling Sites
Highlights
Register
125% Welcome Bonus Worth Up to $2,500
Minimum deposit of $100 is required to claim the welcome bonus. Use BetUS promo code 'JOIN125' to claim. You must bet on odds of 2.8:1 or higher. The offer is subject to a 14-day time limit. Max cash out limits apply.
Register on BetUS
$1,000 Sports Betting Offer + 2 Free Bets
Up To $1,000 Welcome Bonus
Register on BetOnline
$500 Sports Betting Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
The 100% sports betting bonus is capped at $500. You must enter the promo code XB100 to claim. Your minimum deposit must equal or exceed $45. The promotion comes with a rollover of 7x.
Register on XBet
$1,000 Bonus to Bet on Sports
No time limits apply. Minimum deposit of $50 to claim your bonus. You must bet on wagers with odds of 2.5:1 or more. General terms & conditions apply.
Register on MyBookie
$750 Bitcoin Betting Offer
Use code BVD1000 with your first deposit. Wagering requirement: 5x for sports and horses, 30x for casino. Deposit using credit card or Bitcoin. Withdrawing before requirements are met forfeits bonus money and any winnings from the bonus money. Casino games are excluded.
Register on Bovada

Nevada Golf Betting Guide — How to Watch the Match 2022 in Nevada

This year’s edition of the Match will be broadcast on TNT in the United States, with non-US viewers able to tune in via Eurosport, GolfTV, and Discovery. For more information on how to watch the Match 2022 in Nevada, check out the details below.

  • 🏌Golf Event: The Match VI
  • 📅 The Match 2022 Date: Wednesday, June 1st, 2022
  • 🏆 Match 2021 Winner:
  • 🕙 Tee Times Start: 6:30 PM ET
  • 📺 TV Channel: TNT
  • Golf Course: Wynn Golf Club at Wynn Las Vegas
  • 🎲 Match Odds: Brady/Rodgers -175 | Allen/Mahomes +155

The Match 2022 Odds | The Match VI 2022 Odds

Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers are the betting favorites in the 2022 Match golf challenge. Rodgers and Brady have both appeared in the Match previously, with Rodgers and Bryson DeChambeau defeating Brady and Phil Mickelson last summer. Meanwhile, Josh Allen has played in a professional-amateur golf tournament in 2022, where he failed to make the cut with partner Keitch Mitchell at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. As for Patrick Mahomes, the star quarterback is reported to have a 7.7 handicap index, and maybe a wild card in this year’s golf challenge.

For a full breakdown of the top golfers on the Match 2022 odds board, check out the chart below.

Golf Team The Match 2022 Odds Play
Brady/Rodgers -170 BetOnline logo
Allen/Mahomes +155 BetOnline logo

The Best Golf Betting Sites in Nevada for The Match 2022

The best Nevada sports betting sites are giving away free bets and golf betting offers for the Match 2022 this week. With up to $5,750 in free bonus cash up for grabs, golf betting fans can sign up for one of the top sports betting sites in Nevada and bet on the Match 2022 this year for free.

To learn how to bet on the Match 2022 at the best Nevada sports betting sites, scroll down below.

1. BetOnline— $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Golf Bets for The Match 2022

🏆 Founded 2004
Expert Ranking #1 out of 5
💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000
Recommended For Free Golf Bets in Nevada
💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, MoneyGram, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin
💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours
📃 License Panama
📲 Mobile Betting Yes

For golf fans looking to win big on the Match 2022 without breaking the bank, BetOnline is the best place to start. One of the top Nevada sports betting apps, BetOnline offers three free bets for the Match, along with a deposit bonus just for signing up.

New members at BetOnline can swing their way to $1,000 in free Nevada sports betting offers this weekend.

BetOnline Promo Code Terms and Conditions

      • Minimum Deposit of $55
      • 10x Rollover Requirement
      • Maximum Nevada Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000
      • Free Bets expire in 30 days

Get your free Nevada sports betting offers for the Match 2022 at BetOnline, click on the button below.

Get Free Golf Bets at BetOnline

 

2. BetUS – $2,500 in Free Bets for the Match 2022

🏆 Founded 1994
Expert Ranking #2 out of 5
💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $2,500
Recommended For Biggest Golf Betting Offer in Nevada
💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Bank Transfer
💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours
📃 License Curacao
📲 Mobile Betting Yes

One of the oldest Nevada sports betting sites, BetUS offers the biggest golf betting offer for the Match 2022.  Golf fans can cash in on the green with up to $2,500 in free bets for this year’s head-to-head golf challenge from Las Vegas, Nevada.

With competitive golf betting odds and the biggest sports betting bonus, Nevada residents have plenty of reasons to bet on the Match 2022 with BetUS.

BetUS Promo Code Terms and Conditions

      • Minimum Deposit of $100
      • 10x Rollover Requirement
      • Maximum Nevada Sports Betting Bonus of $2,500
      • Nevada Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

Claim your free Nevada sports betting offers for the Match 2022 at BetUS below.

Join BetUS Now

 

3. MyBookie – $1,000 Golf Betting Offer for the Match 2022

 

🏆 Founded 2003
Expert Ranking #3 out of 5
💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000
Recommended For The Best Golf Odds In Nevada
💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple
💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours
📃 License Curacao
📲 Mobile Betting Yes

MyBookie offers the best golf betting odds on the Nevada sports betting market. One of the top Nevada online gambling sites, MyBookie offers reduced juice on PGA Tour betting lines. New members can cash in on $1,000 free golf bets on their first deposit for the Match 2022.

MyBookie Promo Code Terms and Conditions

      • Minimum Deposit of $50
      • 10x Rollover Requirement
      • Maximum Nevada Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000
      • Nevada Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

Get your free golf betting offers for the Match 2022 at MyBookie below.

Join MyBookie Now

 

The Match 2022 Picks | The Match Predictions

Tom Brady may be the weakest link on Wednesday at the Match 2022. Brady comes into this year’s event with an 0-2 record in the pro-am golf challenge, having lost in both 2020 and 2021. Meanwhile, Patrick Mahomes has a knack for being good at almost anything he can get his hands on, but reportedly comes into Wednesday’s event with an average handicap index of 7.7, which is much better than average for an amateur golfer. With this in mind, it’s hard to pass up the juicy plus-money odds on the young duo over quarterbacks vs the aging veterans.

Bet on Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen at odds of +155 to win the Match 2022 at BetOnline now.

Get Free Bets on The Match 2022 at BetOnline
Topics  
Betting Guides

Alex Mac

Canadian odds writer, researcher, and contributor for TheSportsDaily. Follow on Twitter @CombatOddsHQ
View All Posts By Alex Mac

Alex Mac

Canadian odds writer, researcher, and contributor for TheSportsDaily. Follow on Twitter @CombatOddsHQ
View All Posts By Alex Mac

Related To Betting Guides

Betting Guides
How to Bet on The Match 2022 | New York Sports Betting Sites

How to Bet on The Match 2022 | New York Sports Betting Sites

Alex Mac  •  2h
Betting Guides
How to Bet on The Match 2022 | Wisconsin Sports Betting Sites
How to Bet on The Match 2022 | Wisconsin Sports Betting Sites
Alex Mac  •  2h
Betting Guides
how to bet on french open 2022 in michigan
How to Bet on French Open 2022 in MI | Michigan Sports Betting Guide
Gia Nguyen  •  9h
Betting Guides
How to Bet on French Open 2022 | New York Sports Betting Sites
How to Bet on French Open 2022 | New York Sports Betting Sites
Alex Mac  •  9h
Betting Guides
how to bet on french open 2022 in DC
How to Bet on French Open 2022 in DC | DC Sports Betting Guide
Gia Nguyen  •  9h
Betting Guides
how to bet on French Open 2022 in Florida
How to Bet on French Open 2022 in FL | Florida Sports Betting Guide
Gia Nguyen  •  9h
Betting Guides
How to Bet on French Open 2022 | Massachusetts Sports Betting Sites
How to Bet on French Open 2022 | Massachusetts Sports Betting Sites
Alex Mac  •  9h
More Betting Guides News