How to Bet on The Match 2022 | Texas Sports Betting Sites

Bet on the Match 2022 in Texas this week as the sixth edition of the special golf event takes place from the Wynn Golf Club in Las Vegas, Nevada. This year’s field includes four active NFL quarterbacks, as the team of Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers, takes on Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes.

Rodgers and Brady appeared in last year’s event, with Rodgers and Bryson DeChambeau defeating Brady and Phil Mickelson by a score of 3-2. This year, the pair are teamed up, and with eight Super Bowls between the two veteran QBs, there will be alot of pride on the line as they take on the younger breed in Allen and Mahomes.

Texas sports betting fans can bet on the Match 2022 in the Lone Star State. To learn more about how to bet on the Match 2022 in Texas, continue reading as we explore the best betting options for golf fans in Texas looking to bet on the big Match on Wednesday.

How to Bet on the Match 2022 in Texas

Despite being one of the largest and highly populated states in the country, Texas sports betting is still not recognized as state law. Ever so, betting on the Match 2022 in Texas this Wednesday is still very possible, with just a few added steps needed along the way.

For a full step-by-step guide on how to bet on the Match 2022 in Texas, check out the instructions below.

Texas Golf Betting Guide — How to Watch the Match 2022 in Texas

This year’s edition of the Match will be broadcast on TNT in the United States, with non-US viewers able to tune in via Eurosport, GolfTV, and Discovery. For more information on how to watch the Match 2022 in Texas, check out the details below.

🏌 Golf Event: The Match VI

The Match VI 📅 The Match 2022 Date: Wednesday, June 1st, 2022

Wednesday, June 1st, 2022 🏆 Match 2021 Winner:

🕙 Tee Times Start: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET 📺 TV Channel: TNT

TNT ⛳ Golf Course: Wynn Golf Club at Wynn Las Vegas

Wynn Golf Club at Wynn Las Vegas 🎲 Match Odds: Brady/Rodgers -175 | Allen/Mahomes +155

The Match 2022 Odds | The Match VI 2022 Odds

Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers are the betting favorites in the 2022 Match golf challenge. Rodgers and Brady have both appeared in the Match previously, with Rodgers and Bryson DeChambeau defeating Brady and Phil Mickelson last summer. Meanwhile, Josh Allen has played in a professional-amateur golf tournament in 2022, where he failed to make the cut with partner Keitch Mitchell at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. As for Patrick Mahomes, the star quarterback is reported to have a 7.7 handicap index, and maybe a wild card in this year’s golf challenge.

For a full breakdown of the top golfers on the Match 2022 odds board, check out the chart below.

Golf Team The Match 2022 Odds Play Brady/Rodgers -170 Allen/Mahomes +155

The Match 2022 Picks | The Match Predictions

Despite being lined as the betting favorite in this special golf match-up, Tom Brady may be the weakest link of the foursome on Wednesday at the Wynn Golf Club. Brady is 0-2 in this event, with losses in both 2020 and 2021. The seven-time Super Bowl champion will have his work cut out for him, as newcomer Patrick Mahomes is reportedly bringing an average handicap index of 7.7 into Wednesday’s shambles match-up, an incredibly decent score for a casual golfer. Meanwhile, Josh Allen has already appeared in one pro-am golf event this year and will be looking to make good at his shot at bragging rights in his first appearance at the Match. At the current odds of +155, Allen and Mahomes are a great value bet for Wednesday’s special golf betting match-up.

Bet on Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen at odds of +155 to win the Match 2022.