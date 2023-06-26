How To Bet On The Match 2023 In Tennessee

The Match 2023, which will be the eighth edition of the popular event, will see America’s two most popular sports collide on a Las Vegas golf course – and we have all the Tennessee sports betting apps you’ll need to get a piece of the action.

NFL superstars Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, fresh from their Super Bowl success with the Kansas City Chiefs, will take on NBA dynamic duo Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson of the Golden State Warriors.

And, if you’re going to bet on The Match 2023 in Tennessee, you’d might as well do it with free bets, right? We’ll take you through the best offers and where to find them.

If you want to bet on The Match 2023 in Tennessee, you can do so perfectly legally. That means that sports bettors are spoilt for choice and the traditional bookies can rule the roost.

Since pitting golf stars Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson against each other in a clash of legends in 2018, The Match has grown to become a must-see made-for-television event.

Twice a year, Warner Bros and Discovery Sport bring together a star-studded line-up to compete against each other on the golf course. Occasionally it involves golfers, but often it doesn’t, and that only makes it even more captivating viewing.

This time it is not just a clash of sporting superstars, but a clash of sports themselves. Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce will be representing the NFL against an NBA pair of ‘Splash Brothers’ Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson.

They will face off against each other across 12 holes of the Wynn Golf Club in Las Vegas on June 29th, and there is a lot of pride at stake – especially given both Mahomes and Curry have been losers in the event before.

If you want to bet on The Match 2023 in Tennessee, then you could simply attempt to call the winner. We say ‘simply,’ but with no previous form to speak of, that may be a lot harder than you think.

Alternatively, you could try to correctly predict the winner and the final score. The Match is matchplay golf similar to the Ryder Cup. Each pair will attempt to win holes by sinking their ball in fewer strokes than their opponents and the score is determined from that.

For example, in December Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas beat Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods 3 and 2, meaning they were three holes ahead with just two holes to play. The edition before, in June 2022, Tom Brady beat Aaron Rodgers by a score of 1 up, which means it went to the final hole.

Whichever bet you have in mind, though, our recommended Tennessee sports betting apps will have you covered.

The Match 2023 Odds

The Match 2023 will not be the easiest to predict given it is being contested by amateur golfers who are instead known for very different sports.

However, Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson are the favorites, mainly because the former is seen as by far the best golfer of the four competitors.

That said, few will want to write off Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce either. They are, after all, top competitors and that may well bring the best out of them – as the Philadelphia Eagles discovered in this year’s Super Bowl.

The odds for The Match, as per BetOnline, are as follows.

Steph Curry / Klay Thompson -310

Patrick Mahomes / Travis Kelce +250

Odds are correct at the time of writing and subject to change.