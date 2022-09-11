Betting Guides

How To Bet On The Miami Dolphins In Florida | Florida Sports Betting Sites

Charlie Rhodes
Tyreek Hill Miami Dolphins
While Florida sports betting fans are still waiting for platforms to emerge after legalisation in 2021, we are fortunately on hand to offer some of the best offshore bookmakers ahead of the NFL 2022-23 season.

How To Bet On The Miami Dolphins In Florida

After what seemed like an eternal off-season, the NFL IS BACK – see below to open an account with Bovada ahead of the 2022-23 season.

  1. Click here to sign up to Bovada 
  2. Deposit up to $1000 with code INSIDERS after registering an account.
  3. Receive your 75% deposit bonus up to $750 to use on NFL
  4. Start betting on the Miami Dolphins in Florida

How to Place a Bet in Florida With Your NFL Free Bets

Navigating the Bovada platform has been made very straight forward – see below for a step-by-step guide to placing your bets.

  • Sign up to Bovada
  • Go to the Bovada ‘Sports’ section.
  • Find football on the left hand menu and ‘NFL’ to bring up the markets.
  • Select your Miami Dolphins bets and place them

How To Watch Miami Dolphins vs New England Patriots in Florida

  • 🏈 NFL: Miami Dolphins vs New England Patriots
  • 📅Date: Sunday, 11th September 2022
  • Time: 14:00 ET
  • 🏟Venue: Hard Rock Stadium, Florida
  • 📺 NFL TV Channels: FOX, NBC, CBS, ESPN, ABC, NFL Network and Amazon Prime
Team Moneyline Bookmaker
Miami Dolphins -160 BetOnline logo
New England Patriots +140 BetOnline logo

 

Miami Dolphins NFL 2022-23 Odds

The AFC is loaded with talent this season, but Miami will fancy themselves to be a much improved side to challenge some of the major players.

This is surely the season where they surpass the Patriot now they’ve improved the squad in the offseason, bolstering at offensive line, running back and receiver, while Tua Tagovailoa is a real talent at quarterback and will only improve with age. However, it is the arrival of Tyreek Hill that should strike fear into opposition teams – his frightening speed and power, couple with Tagovailoa could make them a formidable prospect going forward.

While the AFC, as mentioned, is particularly murderous this year, the Dolphins will be aiming to achieve something they have done twice in the last two decades – make the playoffs.

While a very tall order given the calibre of the favourites, they are currently +4000 to win a first Super Bowl since the early 70s.  

Miami Dophins to win the Super Bowl @ +4000 with Bovada

The Best Florida Football Betting Sites For Miami Dophins Bets

