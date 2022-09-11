How To Bet On The Miami Dolphins In Florida | Florida Sports Betting Sites

While Florida sports betting fans are still waiting for platforms to emerge after legalisation in 2021, we are fortunately on hand to offer some of the best offshore bookmakers ahead of the NFL 2022-23 season.

How To Bet On The Miami Dolphins In Florida

After what seemed like an eternal off-season, the NFL IS BACK – see below to open an account with Bovada ahead of the 2022-23 season.

The Best Florida NFL Sports Betting Sites For 2022-23

How to Place a Bet in Florida With Your NFL Free Bets

Navigating the Bovada platform has been made very straight forward – see below for a step-by-step guide to placing your bets.

Sign up to Bovada

Go to the Bovada 'Sports' section.

Find football on the left hand menu and 'NFL' to bring up the markets.

Select your Miami Dolphins bets and place them

How To Watch Miami Dolphins vs New England Patriots in Florida

🏈 NFL: Miami Dolphins vs New England Patriots

📅 Date: Sunday, 11th September 2022

Sunday, 11th September 2022 ⏱ Time: 14:00 ET

14:00 ET 🏟 Venue: Hard Rock Stadium, Florida

Hard Rock Stadium, Florida 📺 NFL TV Channels: FOX, NBC, CBS, ESPN, ABC, NFL Network and Amazon Prime

Team Moneyline Bookmaker Miami Dolphins -160 New England Patriots +140

Miami Dolphins NFL 2022-23 Odds

The AFC is loaded with talent this season, but Miami will fancy themselves to be a much improved side to challenge some of the major players.

This is surely the season where they surpass the Patriot now they’ve improved the squad in the offseason, bolstering at offensive line, running back and receiver, while Tua Tagovailoa is a real talent at quarterback and will only improve with age. However, it is the arrival of Tyreek Hill that should strike fear into opposition teams – his frightening speed and power, couple with Tagovailoa could make them a formidable prospect going forward.

While the AFC, as mentioned, is particularly murderous this year, the Dolphins will be aiming to achieve something they have done twice in the last two decades – make the playoffs.

While a very tall order given the calibre of the favourites, they are currently +4000 to win a first Super Bowl since the early 70s.

Miami Dophins to win the Super Bowl @ +4000 with Bovada

The Best Florida Football Betting Sites For Miami Dophins Bets

