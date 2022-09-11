How To Bet On The Miami Dolphins In Florida | Florida Sports Betting Sites

While Florida sports betting fans are still waiting for platforms to emerge after legalisation in 2021, we are fortunately on hand to offer some of the best offshore bookmakers ahead of the NFL 2022-23 season.
How To Bet On The Miami Dolphins In Florida
After what seemed like an eternal off-season, the NFL IS BACK – see below to open an account with Bovada ahead of the 2022-23 season.
- Click here to sign up to Bovada
- Deposit up to $1000 with code INSIDERS after registering an account.
- Receive your 75% deposit bonus up to $750 to use on NFL
- Start betting on the Miami Dolphins in Florida
The Best Florida NFL Sports Betting Sites For 2022-23
|1.
|
$750 Welcome Bonus When You Sign Up For NFL BettingT&Cs apply, 18+
|Claim Offer
|2.
|
$750 Sports Betting Offer + 4 Free Bets Worth $100 EachT&Cs apply, 18+
|Claim Offer
|3.
|
$1000 Welcome Bonus When You Bet On NFLT&Cs apply, 18+
|Claim Offer
|4.
|
Up To $2,500 Deposit MatchT&Cs apply, 18+
|Claim Offer
|5.
|
100% Deposit Match Up To $1,000No time limits apply. Minimum deposit of $50 to claim your bonus. You must bet on wagers with odds of 2.5:1 or more. General terms & conditions apply.
|Claim Offer
|6.
|
100% Deposit Match Up To $500T&Cs apply, 18+
|Claim Offer
How to Place a Bet in Florida With Your NFL Free Bets
Navigating the Bovada platform has been made very straight forward – see below for a step-by-step guide to placing your bets.
- Sign up to Bovada
- Go to the Bovada ‘Sports’ section.
- Find football on the left hand menu and ‘NFL’ to bring up the markets.
- Select your Miami Dolphins bets and place them
How To Watch Miami Dolphins vs New England Patriots in Florida
- 🏈 NFL: Miami Dolphins vs New England Patriots
- 📅Date: Sunday, 11th September 2022
- ⏱Time: 14:00 ET
- 🏟Venue: Hard Rock Stadium, Florida
- 📺 NFL TV Channels: FOX, NBC, CBS, ESPN, ABC, NFL Network and Amazon Prime
|Team
|Moneyline
|Bookmaker
|Miami Dolphins
|-160
|New England Patriots
|+140
Miami Dolphins NFL 2022-23 Odds
The AFC is loaded with talent this season, but Miami will fancy themselves to be a much improved side to challenge some of the major players.
This is surely the season where they surpass the Patriot now they’ve improved the squad in the offseason, bolstering at offensive line, running back and receiver, while Tua Tagovailoa is a real talent at quarterback and will only improve with age. However, it is the arrival of Tyreek Hill that should strike fear into opposition teams – his frightening speed and power, couple with Tagovailoa could make them a formidable prospect going forward.
While the AFC, as mentioned, is particularly murderous this year, the Dolphins will be aiming to achieve something they have done twice in the last two decades – make the playoffs.
While a very tall order given the calibre of the favourites, they are currently +4000 to win a first Super Bowl since the early 70s.
Miami Dophins to win the Super Bowl @ +4000 with Bovada
The Best Florida Football Betting Sites For Miami Dophins Bets
Bovada – $750 Exclusive Welcome Bonus
Bovada will offer a 75% deposit match up to $750, meaning new users can explore hundreds competitive odds for football markets ahead of the return of the NFL. Not only this, their platform allows for smooth, easy placing of bets both on desktop as well as on the mobile version.
Bovada Promo Code Terms and Conditions
- 10x Rollover Requirement
- Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $750
- NFL Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days
EveryGame – $750 Sign up Bonus
EveryGame have a seemingly impossibly offer to pass up on with one of the most lucrative welcome offers we have come across – a $750 sign-up bonus can be redeemed using the code INSIDERS.
- 100% up to $250 Bonus on first three deposits.
- The bonus code can be redeemed upon each of the first three deposits within 100 days of the sign-up.
- The bonus code must be redeemed immediately after the deposit and before a wager has been placed.
- The sum of the deposit and the bonus are subject to rollover requirements of 8x at min. odds of -200 (1.5) before a new bonus can be redeemed.
BetOnline— $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus
BetOnline have a wide array of markets for American sports, particularly for the NFL. Not only can you bet on a whole host of football odds, the platform places a heavy emphasis on basketball and baseball.
BetOnline Promo Code Terms and Conditions
- Minimum Deposit of $55
- 10x Rollover Requirement
- Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000
- NFL Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days
Click the button below to get $1,000 in bonus cash.
BetUS – $3,125 in Free Bets for the NFL 2022-23
BetUS are also on our list of the best NFL betting sites. They also have a vast sportsbook with a large emphasis on American sports, as well as golf, tennis and niche local events not found anywhere else.
- 125% Sign-Up Bonus up to $3,125 on your first deposit.
- Minimum deposit: $100
- 100% Sports Bonus – up to $2,500
- 10X Rollover on Sports
- 25% Casino Bonus – up to $625
- 30X Rollover on Casino Games for Release and Cash out.
- Max cash out for Casino Bonus is $5000
- 14-Days Expiry
- TO CLAIM – USE PROMO CODE: JOIN125