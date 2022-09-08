Betting Guides

How to Bet On The Minnesota Vikings In Minnesota | Minnesota Sports Betting Sites

Charlie Rhodes
Dalvin Cook RB Minnesota Vikings (1)
Ready for the NFL 202/23 season, we are taking you through how to access some of our top offshore bookmakers, along with their welcome offers, so Minnesota sports betting is possible despite restrictions!

How To Bet On The Minnesota Vikings for the NFL 2022-23

Bovada, our pick of the bunch, have a fantastic new customer bonus to claim ready for the Vikings’ first game this weekend.

  1. Click here to sign up to Bovada for the NFL 2022-23
  2. INSIDERS  – use this code upon your first deposit.
  3. The bonus will be reflected in your account wallet.

How to Place a Bet in Minnesota With Your NFL Free Bets

See below for a step-by-step guide as to how to place your NFL bets.

  • Sign up to Bovada
  • Navigate to the ‘Sports’ to bring up over 20 different categories.
  • The football section is on the left hand menu – find the ‘NFL’ to load the football markets.
  • Select your bets.

The Best Minnesota NFL Sports Betting Sites For 2022-23

$750 Welcome Bonus When You Sign Up For NFL Betting
T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer
Up To $150 NFL Sign-Up Bonus
T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer
$1000 Welcome Bonus When You Bet On NFL
T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer
Up To $2,500 Deposit Match
T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer
100% Deposit Match Up To $1,000
No time limits apply. Minimum deposit of $50 to claim your bonus. You must bet on wagers with odds of 2.5:1 or more. General terms & conditions apply. 		Claim Offer
100% Deposit Match Up To $500
T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer

How To Watch Minnesota Vikings vs Green Bay Packers in Minnesota

  • 🏈 NFL: Minnesota Vikings vs Green Bay Packers
  • 📅Date: Sunday, 11th September 2022
  • Time: 16:25 CT
  • 🏟Venue: US Bank Stadium, Minneapolis
  • 📺 NFL TV Channels: FOX, NBC, CBS, ESPN, ABC, NFL Network and Amazon Prime
Team Moneyline Bookmaker
Minnesota Vikings +100 BetOnline logo
Green Bay Packers -100 BetOnline logo

 

 NFL 2022-23 Odds Minnesota Vikings

It is hard to know what to expect from the Vikings this season. They are by no means ready to usurp their opening day opponents, the Green Bay Packers, at the top of the NFC North and there are part of the squad still in the midst of a rebuild.

The defence remains fairly thin and will be counting on two rookies in the secondary, and will likely require a year to master the switch to a 3-4 scheme. Nevertheless, they are ready to at least battle for a play-off position this time around after missing out last season.

The Vikings have had a monumental overhaul in terms of hierarchy however, adding Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell to replace Mike Zimmer. The team also replaced general manager Rick Spielman with Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, who was formerly vice president of football operations with the Cleveland Browns.

It remains to be seen whether this will have a profound effect on the field, but it signals a period of change in Minnesota.  

 

Team Super Bowl LVII odds
Buffalo Bills +600
Tampa Bay Buccaneers +900
Kansas City Chiefs +1000
Los Angeles Chargers +1100
Minnesota Vikings +3300

 

  Although seemingly a tall order, the Vikings remain in the mix to compete for the NFC Championship game, with a current price of +1400.  

 

Team NFC Championship odds
Tampa Bay Buccaneers +400
Los Angeles Rams +475
Green Bay Packers +500
San Francisco 49ers +750
Philadelphia Eagles +900
Minnesota Vikings +1400

 

The Best Minnesota Football Betting Sites For The NFL 2022-23

Bovada – $750 Exclusive Welcome Bonus

Bovada Casino Online Betting

Bovada, ready for the return of the football season, are offering new users a 110% deposit match up to $750. With thousands of odds with a tendency to lean into the North American market, their NFL offerings are the best on this list.

Bovada Promo Code Terms and Conditions

  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $750
  • NFL Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days
Click HERE to Claim Bovada’s Offer

 

EveryGame – $750 Sign up Bonus

Florida sports betting - Everygame

EveryGame have one of the best new customer offerings we have stumble upon, where prospective users can claim a mind-blowing $750 sign-up bonus!

  • 100% up to $250 Bonus on first three deposits.
  • The bonus code can be redeemed upon each of the first three deposits within 100 days of the sign-up.
  • The bonus code must be redeemed immediately after the deposit and before a wager has been placed.
  • The sum of the deposit and the bonus are subject to rollover requirements of 8x at min. odds of -200 (1.5) before a new bonus can be redeemed.
Register an Account With Everygame

 

BetOnline— $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus

apuestas UFC

BetOnline have a wide array of markets for American sports, particularly for the NFL. With player futures markets such as MVP and outright markets covering conference and Super Bowl winners, there is plenty to explore.

BetOnline Promo Code Terms and Conditions

  • Minimum Deposit of $55
  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000
  • NFL Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days

Click the button below to get $1,000 in bonus cash.

 
Open an Account at BetOnline

 

BetUS – $3,125 in Free Bets for the NFL 2022-23

BetUS are also on our list of the best NFL betting sites. Rather incredibly, if you are yet to sign up with BetUS, new customers can claim a stupendous 125% sign-up bonus up to $3,125.

  • 125% Sign-Up Bonus up to $3,125 on your first deposit.
  • Minimum deposit: $100
  • 100% Sports Bonus – up to $2,500
  • 10X Rollover on Sports
  • 25% Casino Bonus – up to $625
  • 30X Rollover on Casino Games for Release and Cash out.
  • Max cash out for Casino Bonus is $5000
  • 14-Days Expiry
  • TO CLAIM – USE PROMO CODE: JOIN125

 

Betting Guides
