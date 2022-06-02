How to Bet on the NBA Finals | DC Sports Betting Sites

The Boston Celtics make their first NBA finals appearance in twelve years as they take on the Golden State Warriors, with game one tipping off on Thursday. June 2nd from the Chase Center in San Francisco, California.

The Warriors will make their sixth appearance in the NBA finals in eight years, after a two-year absence from the NBA’s big dance. The two teams have only met in the NBA finals once, which was a meeting in 1964 that saw the Celtics win their seventh championship with a 4-1 series win over the Warriors. Now, more than a half-century later, the two teams square off again for the Larry O’Brien Trophy, with the Celtics looking to win their seventeenth NBA title, which would pull ahead of the LA Lakers for most franchise titles in NBA history.

DC Basketball Betting Guide — How to Watch NBA Finals 2022 in DC

🏀 NBA Finals: Golden State Warriors vs Boston Celtics

Golden State Warriors vs Boston Celtics 📅 NBA Finals Date: June 2nd, 2022

June 2nd, 2022 🕙 When is NBA Finals: 9:00 pm ET

9:00 pm ET Where is NBA Finals: Chase Center | San Francisco, California,

Chase Center | San Francisco, California, 📺 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN 🎲 NBA Finals Odds: Bostons Celtics +135 | Golden State Warriors -155

NBA Finals 2022 Odds | Boston Celtics vs Golden State Odds

The Golden State Warriors come in as the betting favorites for this year’s NBA finals, having appeared in six of the last fight finals dating back to 2014. The Dubs have had a relatively easy road to the NBA finals this year, with wins in six games or less against Denver, Memphis, and the Dallas Mavericks, who they defeated in five games in the NBA’s western conference finals.

As for Boston, it’s a much different story. The Celtics managed to sweep the Brooklyn Nets in the opening round of the NBA playoffs, but it’s been tough sledding since then. The Celtics went to seven games against both Milwaukee in the eastern conference semi-finals, managing to crawl back from facing elimination in game six, only to survive and defeat the Bucks in game seven. The Celtics then when on to defeat the Miami Heat in seven games, with a 100-96 win over the Heat in game seven.

Now, the Celtics come in as the underdogs to the Golden State Warriors and will look to win their first NBA Championship in 14 years.

NBA Finals Teams NBA Finals Odds Play Boston Celtics +135 Golden State Warriors -155

2022 NBA Finals Game 1 Odds | Boston Celtics vs Golden State Odds

Check out the table below for a complete breakdown of the Warriors vs Celtics odds for Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

NBA Finals 2022 Picks | Best Bets for Golden State Warriors vs Boston Celtics

Steph Curry comes into his sixth NBA finals in the last years and is currently riding a phenomenal streak of 90-straight NBA playoff games played with a three-pointer made. The star point-guard averaged 23.8 points, 7.4 assists, and 6.6 boards per game in the Warriors’ five-game series win over the Dallas Mavericks in the western conference finals.

Curry will look to lead his team to their fourth NBA title in eight years and should be able to do so while adding to his incredible playoff records. Curry has had a below-average run on the stat sheet in these playoffs by his standards and is expected to have at least one or two break-out games while leading to his team to yet another NBA title in six games or less.

Bet on the Warriors to win the series in six games or less, while also backing Steph Curry on the prop markets across the entire series.