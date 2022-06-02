How to Bet on the NBA Finals | Maine Sports Betting Sites

While Maine sports betting has been approved, basketball fans will need to wait a little longer for approved sportsbooks to come to the state. In the meantime, residents in Maine can bet on the NBA Finals at the top offshore sportsbooks.

The Boston Celtics are on the road for Game 1 of the NBA Finals as they will meet the Golden State Warriors at The Chase Center on Thursday night.

The league’s best defenses are going head-to-head in a seven game series for a shot at the NBA Championship. While Boston may have an edge in that department with the 2022 Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart, they will have their work cut out for them against Stephen Curry and an explosive Warriors’ offense.

How to Bet on NBA Finals 2022 in Maine

While NBA fans wait for regulated sportsbooks to be introduced to the Maine sports betting market, they can bet on the Warriors vs Celtics at the top online sportsbooks.

Below, we’ll walk players through how to bet on the NBA Finals in Maine.

The Best Maine Sports Betting Sites for NBA Finals 2022

The best Maine sportsbooks are offering $5,750 in free betting offers for the 2022 NBA Finals.

Maine Basketball Betting Guide — How to Watch NBA Finals 2022 in Maine

🏀 NBA Finals: Golden State Warriors vs Boston Celtics

Golden State Warriors vs Boston Celtics 📅 NBA Finals Date: June 2nd, 2022

June 2nd, 2022 🕙 When is NBA Finals Game 1: 9:00 pm ET

9:00 pm ET Where is NBA Finals Game 1: Chase Center | San Francisco, California,

Chase Center | San Francisco, California, 📺 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN 🎲 NBA Finals Odds: Bostons Celtics +135 | Golden State Warriors -155

NBA Finals 2022 Odds | Boston Celtics vs Golden State Odds

The Golden State Warriors were crowned Western Conference Champions once again and will be making their sixth NBA Finals appearance in eight years.

While they missed the NBA playoffs for two straight seasons, Stephen Curry and the Warriors are out to prove that the dynasty isn’t over yet. Golden State heads into Game 1 with 155 odds to win the NBA Finals.

The Warriors are a perfect 9-0 at home in the NBA Playoffs and have outscored opponents by 25.4 points per 100 possessions in the fourth quarter, the best mark for any team in any quarter. They are also 8-0 when leading after three quarters and 10-0 when leading by double-digits during the postseason.

Meanwhile, Boston came up big in the clutch once again, winning their second Game 7 of the NBA Playoffs against the Miami Heat. The Celtics enter the NBA Finals as underdogs at +135 odds to win the NBA Championship. Boston has outscored its opponents by 11.0 points per game from 3-point range, the second biggest differential in the playoffs, which will be tough to do versus Curry and the Warriors.

Boston actually has a better postseason record on the road (7-2) compared to at home (5-4)

NBA Finals Teams NBA Finals Odds Play Boston Celtics +135 Golden State Warriors -155

2022 NBA Finals Game 1 Odds | Boston Celtics vs Golden State Odds

On Thursday night, the 2022 NBA Finals will tip off at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California

The top Maine sports betting sites have the Golden State Warriors favored at 3.5 points and total points set at 212.5 points.

According to dunksandthrees.com, Boston leads the NBA with an adjusted 106.6 defensive rating while Golden State isn’t far behind, ranking second with a 106.9 mark, which could leave some value on the under in this matchup.

Check out the table below for a complete breakdown of the Warriors vs Celtics odds for Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

The Best Maine Basketball Betting Sites for NBA Finals 2022

The best Maine sports betting sites are giving away free bets and mobile betting offers for the 2022 NBA Finals. New users can simply sign up, make a deposit, and claim free bets for the NBA Finals in Maine.

NBA Finals 2022 Picks | Best Bets for Golden State Warriors vs Boston Celtics

Golden State has yet to lose a game at home during the NBA Playoffs but it hasn’t quite played a team as good as Boston during its postseason run.

On the other hand, the Celtics took one of the toughest possible roads to the NBA Finals.

Boston swept Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving in Round 1 before squeaking by Milwaukee and Miami in back-to-back seven-games series to earn its first NBA Finals appearance in 12 years.

During that time, Jayson Tatum has quietly emerged as one of the league’s most unstoppable offensive threats. Tatum is averaging 27 points per game during the NBA Playoffs and has scored 29 points or more on 10 occasions.

With the NBA Finals starting on Thursday, I’m expecting Boston’s No. 1-ranked defense to show up on the road and Tatum to come up big in a tough atmosphere.

Take the Boston Celtics to win Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

