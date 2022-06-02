How to Bet on the NBA Finals | Maryland Sports Betting Sites

In Maryland, sports betting is legal but bettors are limited to in-person sportsbooks. With the 2022 NBA Finals tipping off on Thursday, the top online sportsbooks are welcoming Maryland residents with free bets and NBA betting offers. Below, we’ll go over how to bet on the NBA Finals in Maryland and get up to $5,750 in free NBA bets.

The Boston Celtics will head to the Chase Center to take on the Golden State Warriors in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday. The Celtics are fresh off of Game 7 wins in back-to-back rounds while Golden State has cruised its way back to the NBA Finals. The Warriors are a perfect 9-0 at home during the NBA Playoffs and will look to continue their success at the Chase Center in Game 1.

Maryland basketball fans can take advantage of free bets and back their favorite team without any risk. Scroll down below for the best NBA odds, free bets and Maryland sports betting offers available for NBA Finals 2022.

How to Bet on NBA Finals 2022 in Maryland

NBA fans can place their basketball bets in person at the top Maryland sportsbooks but bettors can find better value at the top online sportsbooks.

For a guide on how to bet on the NBA Finals in Maryland, check out the list below.

The Best Maryland Sports Betting Sites for NBA Finals 2022

The top NBA betting sites offer free bets and betting offers for the last series of the season.

Basketball fans can boost their bankroll for free at the top online sportsbooks and bet on the NBA Finals for free.

Check out the list below for the best NBA Finals betting offers available at top Maryland sportsbooks.

Maryland Basketball Betting Guide — How to Watch NBA Finals 2022 in Maryland

🏀 NBA Finals: Golden State Warriors vs Boston Celtics

Golden State Warriors vs Boston Celtics 📅 NBA Finals Date: June 2nd, 2022

June 2nd, 2022 🕙 When is NBA Finals Game 1: 9:00 pm ET

9:00 pm ET Where is NBA Finals Game 1: Chase Center | San Francisco, California,

Chase Center | San Francisco, California, 📺 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN 🎲 NBA Finals Odds: Bostons Celtics +135 | Golden State Warriors -155

NBA Finals 2022 Odds | Boston Celtics vs Golden State Odds

The Golden State Warriors were crowned Western Conference Champions once again and will be making their sixth NBA Finals appearance in eight years.

While they missed the NBA playoffs for two straight seasons, Stephen Curry and the Warriors are out to prove that the dynasty isn’t over yet. Golden State heads into Game 1 with 155 odds to win the NBA Finals.

The Warriors are a perfect 9-0 at home in the NBA Playoffs and have outscored opponents by 25.4 points per 100 possessions in the fourth quarter, the best mark for any team in any quarter. They are also 8-0 when leading after three quarters and 10-0 when leading by double-digits during the postseason.

Meanwhile, Boston came up big in the clutch once again, winning their second Game 7 of the NBA Playoffs against the Miami Heat. The Celtics enter the NBA Finals as underdogs at +135 odds to win the NBA Championship. Boston has outscored its opponents by 11.0 points per game from 3-point range, the second biggest differential in the playoffs, which will be tough to do versus Curry and the Warriors.

Boston actually has a better postseason record on the road (7-2) compared to at home (5-4)

NBA Finals Teams NBA Finals Odds Play Boston Celtics +135 Golden State Warriors -155

2022 NBA Finals Game 1 Odds | Boston Celtics vs Golden State Odds

On Thursday night, the 2022 NBA Finals will tip off at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California

The top Maryland sports betting sites have the Golden State Warriors favored at 3.5 points and total points set at 212.5 points.

According to dunksandthrees.com, Boston leads the NBA with an adjusted 106.6 defensive rating while Golden State isn’t far behind, ranking second with a 106.9 mark, which could leave some value on the under in this matchup.

Check out the table below for a complete breakdown of the Warriors vs Celtics odds for Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

The Best Maryland Basketball Betting Sites for NBA Finals 2022

The best Maryland sports betting sites are giving away free bets and mobile betting offers for the 2022 NBA Finals. New users can simply sign up, make a deposit, and claim free bets for the NBA Finals in Maryland.

Below, we'll go over the best NBA betting offers available at the Celtics vs Warriors.

NBA Finals 2022 Picks | Best Bets for Golden State Warriors vs Boston Celtics

While most basketball fans believe that the Warriors will run away with another NBA Championship, it wouldn’t be wise to count out the Celtics.

Boston was one of the NBA’s best teams in the second half of the regular season. Jayson Tatum and Jalen Brown have emerged as one of the league’s top-scoring tandems but the Celtics also sport the league’s No. 1 defense.

Led by Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart, the Celtics may be one of the few teams built to stop the Warriors. Boston has the size and versatility to make life tough on the Warriors’ shooters, which should give the Celtics a chance to win this series.

Take the Boston Celtics to win the NBA Finals at BetOnline.

