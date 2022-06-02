Betting Guides

How to Bet on the NBA Finals | North Carolina Sports Betting Sites

Gia Nguyen
how to bet on the NBA finals in North Carolina

While North Carolina sports betting is legal, basketball fans are limited to placing their NBA bets in-person sportsbooks. With the 2022 NBA Finals around the corner, basketball fans don’t have to travel to their closest casino to bet on the Golden State Warriors vs Boston Celtics.

NBA Finals 2022 tips off on Thursday, June 2 with the Celtics on the road at Chase Center in San Francisco, California against the Warriors. While the Celtics are red-hot after beating the Miami Heat in Game 7, the Warriors are undefeated at home in the NBA Playoffs.

Basketball fans in North Carolina can get in on the NBA Finals betting action from their mobile device. Below, we’ll break down how to bet on the NBA Finals in North Carolina and get up $5,750 in free basketball betting offers.

How to Bet on NBA Finals 2022 in North Carolina



Instead, the top online sportsbooks make it easy for NBA fans to bet on the Warriors vs Celtics series.

For a guide on how to bet on the NBA Finals in North Carolina, scroll down below.

  1. Click here to get your free bets and NBA Finals betting offers
  2. Sign up and make a qualifying deposit
  3. Get your NBA Finals betting bonus in free bets
  4. Place your free NBA Finals bets at the best North Carolina sports betting sites

The Best North Carolina Sports Betting Sites for NBA Finals 2022

The best North Carolina sportsbooks are offering the best NBA props and betting offers for Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

Basketball fans can cash in on competitive odds without breaking the bank.

Below, we’ve ranked the best NBA Finals betting offers in North Carolina.

Gambling Sites
Highlights
Register
125% Welcome Bonus Worth Up to $2,500
Minimum deposit of $100 is required to claim the welcome bonus. Use BetUS promo code 'JOIN125' to claim. You must bet on odds of 2.8:1 or higher. The offer is subject to a 14-day time limit. Max cash out limits apply.
Register on BetUS
$1,000 Sports Betting Offer + 2 Free Bets
Up To $1,000 Welcome Bonus
Register on BetOnline
$500 Sports Betting Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
The 100% sports betting bonus is capped at $500. You must enter the promo code XB100 to claim. Your minimum deposit must equal or exceed $45. The promotion comes with a rollover of 7x.
Register on XBet
$1,000 Bonus to Bet on Sports
No time limits apply. Minimum deposit of $50 to claim your bonus. You must bet on wagers with odds of 2.5:1 or more. General terms & conditions apply.
Register on MyBookie
$750 Bitcoin Betting Offer
Use code BVD1000 with your first deposit. Wagering requirement: 5x for sports and horses, 30x for casino. Deposit using credit card or Bitcoin. Withdrawing before requirements are met forfeits bonus money and any winnings from the bonus money. Casino games are excluded.
Register on Bovada

North Carolina Basketball Betting Guide — How to Watch NBA Finals 2022 in North Carolina

  • 🏀NBA Finals: Golden State Warriors vs Boston Celtics
  • 📅 NBA Finals Date: June 2nd, 2022
  • 🕙 When is NBA Finals Game 1: 9:00 pm ET
  • Where is NBA Finals Game 1: Chase Center | San Francisco, California,
  • 📺 TV Channel: ESPN
  • 🎲 NBA Finals Odds: Bostons Celtics +135 | Golden State Warriors -155

NBA Finals 2022 Odds | Boston Celtics vs Golden State Odds

The Golden State Warriors were crowned Western Conference Champions once again and will be making their sixth NBA Finals appearance in eight years.

While they missed the NBA playoffs for two straight seasons, Stephen Curry and the Warriors are out to prove that the dynasty isn’t over yet. Golden State heads into Game 1 with 155 odds to win the NBA Finals.

The Warriors are a perfect 9-0 at home in the NBA Playoffs and have outscored opponents by 25.4 points per 100 possessions in the fourth quarter, the best mark for any team in any quarter. They are also 8-0 when leading after three quarters and 10-0 when leading by double-digits during the postseason.

Meanwhile, Boston came up big in the clutch once again, winning their second Game 7 of the NBA Playoffs against the Miami Heat. The Celtics enter the NBA Finals as underdogs at +135 odds to win the NBA Championship. Boston has outscored its opponents by 11.0 points per game from 3-point range, the second biggest differential in the playoffs, which will be tough to do versus Curry and the Warriors.

Boston actually has a better postseason record on the road (7-2) compared to at home (5-4)

NBA Finals Teams NBA Finals Odds Play
Boston Celtics +135 BetOnline logo
Golden State Warriors -155 BetOnline logo

2022 NBA Finals Game 1 Odds | Boston Celtics vs Golden State Odds

On Thursday night, the 2022 NBA Finals will tip off at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California.

The top North Carolina sports betting sites have the Golden State Warriors favored at 3.5 points and total points set at 212.5 points.

According to dunksandthrees.com, Boston leads the NBA with an adjusted 106.6 defensive rating while Golden State isn’t far behind, ranking second with a 106.9 mark, which could leave some value on the under in this matchup.

Check out the table below for a complete breakdown of the Warriors vs Celtics odds for Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

Game 1 Boston Celtics Golden State Warriors Play
Moneyline +137 -157 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +3.5 (-110) -3.5 (-110) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 212.5 Points (-110) Under 212.5 Points (-110) BetOnline logo

The Best North Carolina Basketball Betting Sites for NBA Finals 2022

The best North Carolina sports betting sites are giving away free bets and mobile betting offers for the 2022 NBA Finals. New users can simply sign up, make a deposit, and claim free bets for the NBA Finals in North Carolina.

Below, we’ll go over the best NBA betting offers available at the Celtics vs Warriors.

1. BetOnline— $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets for NBA Finals 2022

The best North Carolina sports betting sites like BetOnline make it easy to bet on the NBA Finals in North Carolina. With free bets and NBA betting offers, everyone can profit from betting on the Warriors vs Celtics

🏆 Founded 2004
Expert Ranking #1 out of 5
💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000
Recommended For Free NBA Finals Bets in North Carolina
💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, MoneyGram, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin
💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours
📃 License Panama
📲 Mobile Betting Yes

The NBA Finals are here and the top North Carolina sports betting sites like BetOnline are offering free bets for the Warriors vs Celtics series. At BetOnline, new members can take advantage of three free bets and $1,000 in North Carolina sports betting offers on their first deposit. North Carolina residents can use a free players prop, in-play, or matched mobile bet on the last games of the 2022 NBA season.

BetOnline Promo Code Terms and Conditions

  • Minimum Deposit of $55
  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum North Carolina Sports Betting Bonus of $2500
  • Free Bets expire in 30 days

Click the button below to get $1,000 in bonus cash and three free NBA Finals 2022 bets at BetOnline.

Get Free NBA Finals 2022 Bets at BetOnline

2. BetUS – $2,500 in Free Bets for NBA Finals 2022

One of the biggest North Carolina sports betting offer on the market, BetUS helps fans learn how to bet on the NBA Finals in North Carolina

🏆 Founded 1994
Expert Ranking #2 out of 5
💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $2,500
Recommended For Biggest NBA Finals Betting Offer in North Carolina
💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Bank Transfer
💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours
📃 License Curacao
📲 Mobile Betting Yes

BetUS is giving out the biggest NBA betting offers for the 2022 NBA Finals in North Carolina. For basketball fans looking to bank on betting on the Warriors or the Celtics, BetUS is one of the best places to start. With $2,500 in free North Carolina sports betting offers, basketball fans can capitalize on their bets all series long.

BetUS Promo Code Terms and Conditions

  • Minimum Deposit of $100
  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum North Carolina Sports Betting Bonus of $2500
  • NC Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

To claim up to $2,500 in free bets for the NBA Finals 2022, click the button below.

Join BetUS Now

3. MyBookie – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on Golden State Warriors vs Boston Celtics

For the best NBA finals betting odds, basketball fans should visit MyBookie. One of the top North Carolina sportsbooks, MyBookie offers competitive NBA odds, free bets and a wide variety of Golden State Warriors vs Boston Celtics betting props

🏆 Founded 2003
Expert Ranking #3 out of 5
💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000
Recommended For The Best NBA Finals Betting Odds in North Carolina
💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple
💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours
📃 License Curacao
📲 Mobile Betting Yes

Basketball fans looking for the best NBA Finals odds should sign up for MyBookie. It is one of the only North Carolina sports betting apps that offer reduced juice, giving fans the best odds on every game of the Celtics vs Warriors series. In addition, MyBookie is offering $1,000 in free basketball betting offers to fans on their first deposit.

MyBookie Promo Code Terms and Conditions

  • Minimum Deposit of $50
  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum North Carolina Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000
  • NC Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

Cash in on the MyBookie NBA Finals 2022 betting offer by clicking the button below.

Join MyBookie Now

NBA Finals 2022 Picks | Best Bets for Golden State Warriors vs Boston Celtics

The Boston Celtics have not had an easy road to the NBA Finals.

Boston ranks No. 1 in the NBA on defense and has faced its fair share of superstars during the playoffs. The Celtics have slowed down Kevin Durant, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Jimmy Butler to make it to the NBA Finals.

While the Warriors have Steph Curry, the Celtics will be able to counter with the 2022 Defensive Player of the Year, Marcus Smart. Smart doesn’t have to put up big numbers to be effective in this series, instead, his impact will be felt on the other end of the floor.

Look for him to play physically and guard Curry closely throughout the series, which should give Boston a chance to pull this one out.

Take the Boston Celtics to win the NBA Finals in seven games.

Click on the button below to place your best bets on the 2022 NBA Finals at BetOnline, one of the best North Carolina sports betting sites.

Get Free NBA Finals 2022 Bets at BetOnline
