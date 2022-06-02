How to Bet on the NBA Finals | North Carolina Sports Betting Sites

While North Carolina sports betting is legal, basketball fans are limited to placing their NBA bets in-person sportsbooks. With the 2022 NBA Finals around the corner, basketball fans don’t have to travel to their closest casino to bet on the Golden State Warriors vs Boston Celtics.

NBA Finals 2022 tips off on Thursday, June 2 with the Celtics on the road at Chase Center in San Francisco, California against the Warriors. While the Celtics are red-hot after beating the Miami Heat in Game 7, the Warriors are undefeated at home in the NBA Playoffs.

Basketball fans in North Carolina can get in on the NBA Finals betting action from their mobile device. Below, we’ll break down how to bet on the NBA Finals in North Carolina and get up $5,750 in free basketball betting offers.

How to Bet on NBA Finals 2022 in North Carolina

Instead, the top online sportsbooks make it easy for NBA fans to bet on the Warriors vs Celtics series.

For a guide on how to bet on the NBA Finals in North Carolina, scroll down below.

The Best North Carolina Sports Betting Sites for NBA Finals 2022

The best North Carolina sportsbooks are offering the best NBA props and betting offers for Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

Basketball fans can cash in on competitive odds without breaking the bank.

Below, we’ve ranked the best NBA Finals betting offers in North Carolina.

North Carolina Basketball Betting Guide — How to Watch NBA Finals 2022 in North Carolina

🏀 NBA Finals: Golden State Warriors vs Boston Celtics

Golden State Warriors vs Boston Celtics 📅 NBA Finals Date: June 2nd, 2022

June 2nd, 2022 🕙 When is NBA Finals Game 1: 9:00 pm ET

9:00 pm ET Where is NBA Finals Game 1: Chase Center | San Francisco, California,

Chase Center | San Francisco, California, 📺 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN 🎲 NBA Finals Odds: Bostons Celtics +135 | Golden State Warriors -155

NBA Finals 2022 Odds | Boston Celtics vs Golden State Odds

The Golden State Warriors were crowned Western Conference Champions once again and will be making their sixth NBA Finals appearance in eight years.

While they missed the NBA playoffs for two straight seasons, Stephen Curry and the Warriors are out to prove that the dynasty isn’t over yet. Golden State heads into Game 1 with 155 odds to win the NBA Finals.

The Warriors are a perfect 9-0 at home in the NBA Playoffs and have outscored opponents by 25.4 points per 100 possessions in the fourth quarter, the best mark for any team in any quarter. They are also 8-0 when leading after three quarters and 10-0 when leading by double-digits during the postseason.

Meanwhile, Boston came up big in the clutch once again, winning their second Game 7 of the NBA Playoffs against the Miami Heat. The Celtics enter the NBA Finals as underdogs at +135 odds to win the NBA Championship. Boston has outscored its opponents by 11.0 points per game from 3-point range, the second biggest differential in the playoffs, which will be tough to do versus Curry and the Warriors.

Boston actually has a better postseason record on the road (7-2) compared to at home (5-4)

NBA Finals Teams NBA Finals Odds Play Boston Celtics +135 Golden State Warriors -155

2022 NBA Finals Game 1 Odds | Boston Celtics vs Golden State Odds

On Thursday night, the 2022 NBA Finals will tip off at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California.

The top North Carolina sports betting sites have the Golden State Warriors favored at 3.5 points and total points set at 212.5 points.

According to dunksandthrees.com, Boston leads the NBA with an adjusted 106.6 defensive rating while Golden State isn’t far behind, ranking second with a 106.9 mark, which could leave some value on the under in this matchup.

Check out the table below for a complete breakdown of the Warriors vs Celtics odds for Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

The Best North Carolina Basketball Betting Sites for NBA Finals 2022

The best North Carolina sports betting sites are giving away free bets and mobile betting offers for the 2022 NBA Finals. New users can simply sign up, make a deposit, and claim free bets for the NBA Finals in North Carolina.

Below, we’ll go over the best NBA betting offers available at the Celtics vs Warriors.

1. BetOnline— $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets for NBA Finals 2022

🏆 Founded 2004 ⭐ Expert Ranking #1 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For Free NBA Finals Bets in North Carolina 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, MoneyGram, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Panama 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

The NBA Finals are here and the top North Carolina sports betting sites like BetOnline are offering free bets for the Warriors vs Celtics series. At BetOnline, new members can take advantage of three free bets and $1,000 in North Carolina sports betting offers on their first deposit. North Carolina residents can use a free players prop, in-play, or matched mobile bet on the last games of the 2022 NBA season.

BetOnline Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $55

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum North Carolina Sports Betting Bonus of $2500

Free Bets expire in 30 days

Click the button below to get $1,000 in bonus cash and three free NBA Finals 2022 bets at BetOnline.

2. BetUS – $2,500 in Free Bets for NBA Finals 2022

🏆 Founded 1994 ⭐ Expert Ranking #2 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $2,500 ✅ Recommended For Biggest NBA Finals Betting Offer in North Carolina 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Bank Transfer 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Curacao 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

BetUS is giving out the biggest NBA betting offers for the 2022 NBA Finals in North Carolina. For basketball fans looking to bank on betting on the Warriors or the Celtics, BetUS is one of the best places to start. With $2,500 in free North Carolina sports betting offers, basketball fans can capitalize on their bets all series long.

BetUS Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $100

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum North Carolina Sports Betting Bonus of $2500

NC Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

To claim up to $2,500 in free bets for the NBA Finals 2022, click the button below.

3. MyBookie – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on Golden State Warriors vs Boston Celtics

🏆 Founded 2003 ⭐ Expert Ranking #3 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For The Best NBA Finals Betting Odds in North Carolina 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Curacao 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

Basketball fans looking for the best NBA Finals odds should sign up for MyBookie. It is one of the only North Carolina sports betting apps that offer reduced juice, giving fans the best odds on every game of the Celtics vs Warriors series. In addition, MyBookie is offering $1,000 in free basketball betting offers to fans on their first deposit.

MyBookie Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $50

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum North Carolina Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000

NC Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

Cash in on the MyBookie NBA Finals 2022 betting offer by clicking the button below.

NBA Finals 2022 Picks | Best Bets for Golden State Warriors vs Boston Celtics

The Boston Celtics have not had an easy road to the NBA Finals.

Boston ranks No. 1 in the NBA on defense and has faced its fair share of superstars during the playoffs. The Celtics have slowed down Kevin Durant, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Jimmy Butler to make it to the NBA Finals.

While the Warriors have Steph Curry, the Celtics will be able to counter with the 2022 Defensive Player of the Year, Marcus Smart. Smart doesn’t have to put up big numbers to be effective in this series, instead, his impact will be felt on the other end of the floor.

Look for him to play physically and guard Curry closely throughout the series, which should give Boston a chance to pull this one out.

Take the Boston Celtics to win the NBA Finals in seven games.

