How to Bet on the NBA Finals | Washington Sports Betting Sites

Gia Nguyen
how to bet on the NBA finals in washington

Washington sports betting is limited to in-person sportsbooks but basketball fans don’t have to drive to the nearest casino to bet on the 2022 NBA Finals. 

The Golden State Warriors vs Boston Celtics is set to tip off from the Chase Center on Thursday night. While the Celtics have the No.1 defense in the NBA, the Warriors have gone a perfect 9-0 at home through the first three rounds of the NBA Playoffs. 

In this article, we’ll break down how to bet on the NBA Finals in Washington and claim up to $5,750 in NBA betting offers. 

How to Bet on NBA Finals 2022 in Washington

According to the Washington sports betting laws, basketball fans must place their bets at in-person casinos. However, residents still have access to the best online sportsbooks for the NBA Finals.

To learn how to bet on the NBA Finals in Washington, scroll down below.

  1. Click here to get your free bets and NBA Finals betting offers
  2. Sign up and make a qualifying deposit
  3. Get your NBA Finals betting bonus in free bets
  4. Place your free NBA Finals bets at the best Washington sports betting sites

The Best Washington Sports Betting Sites for NBA Finals 2022

NBA fans can boost their bankroll ahead of Game 1 of the NBA Finals at the top Washington sportsbooks.

Check out the list below for the NBA betting offers available in Washington for the Warriors vs Celtics series.

Gambling Sites
Highlights
Register
125% Welcome Bonus Worth Up to $2,500
Minimum deposit of $100 is required to claim the welcome bonus. Use BetUS promo code 'JOIN125' to claim. You must bet on odds of 2.8:1 or higher. The offer is subject to a 14-day time limit. Max cash out limits apply.
Register on BetUS
$1,000 Sports Betting Offer + 2 Free Bets
Up To $1,000 Welcome Bonus
Register on BetOnline
$500 Sports Betting Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
The 100% sports betting bonus is capped at $500. You must enter the promo code XB100 to claim. Your minimum deposit must equal or exceed $45. The promotion comes with a rollover of 7x.
Register on XBet
$1,000 Bonus to Bet on Sports
No time limits apply. Minimum deposit of $50 to claim your bonus. You must bet on wagers with odds of 2.5:1 or more. General terms & conditions apply.
Register on MyBookie
$750 Bitcoin Betting Offer
Use code BVD1000 with your first deposit. Wagering requirement: 5x for sports and horses, 30x for casino. Deposit using credit card or Bitcoin. Withdrawing before requirements are met forfeits bonus money and any winnings from the bonus money. Casino games are excluded.
Register on Bovada

Washington Basketball Betting Guide — How to Watch NBA Finals 2022 in Washington

  • 🏀NBA Finals: Golden State Warriors vs Boston Celtics
  • 📅 NBA Finals Date: June 2nd, 2022
  • 🕙 When is NBA Finals Game 1: 9:00 pm ET
  • Where is NBA Finals Game 1: Chase Center | San Francisco, California,
  • 📺 TV Channel: ESPN
  • 🎲 NBA Finals Odds: Bostons Celtics +135 | Golden State Warriors -155

NBA Finals 2022 Odds | Boston Celtics vs Golden State Odds

The Golden State Warriors were crowned Western Conference Champions once again and will be making their sixth NBA Finals appearance in eight years.

While they missed the NBA playoffs for two straight seasons, Stephen Curry and the Warriors are out to prove that the dynasty isn’t over yet. Golden State heads into Game 1 with 155 odds to win the NBA Finals.

The Warriors are a perfect 9-0 at home in the NBA Playoffs and have outscored opponents by 25.4 points per 100 possessions in the fourth quarter, the best mark for any team in any quarter. They are also 8-0 when leading after three quarters and 10-0 when leading by double-digits during the postseason.

Meanwhile, Boston came up big in the clutch once again, winning their second Game 7 of the NBA Playoffs against the Miami Heat. The Celtics enter the NBA Finals as underdogs at +135 odds to win the NBA Championship. Boston has outscored its opponents by 11.0 points per game from 3-point range, the second biggest differential in the playoffs, which will be tough to do versus Curry and the Warriors.

Boston actually has a better postseason record on the road (7-2) compared to at home (5-4)

NBA Finals Teams NBA Finals Odds Play
Boston Celtics +135 BetOnline logo
Golden State Warriors -155 BetOnline logo

2022 NBA Finals Game 1 Odds | Boston Celtics vs Golden State Odds

On Thursday night, the 2022 NBA Finals will tip off at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California

The top Washington sports betting sites have the Golden State Warriors favored at 3.5 points and total points set at 212.5 points.

According to dunksandthrees.com, Boston leads the NBA with an adjusted 106.6 defensive rating while Golden State isn’t far behind, ranking second with a 106.9 mark, which could leave some value on the under in this matchup.

Check out the table below for a complete breakdown of the Warriors vs Celtics odds for Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

Game 1 Boston Celtics Golden State Warriors Play
Moneyline +137 -157 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +3.5 (-110) -3.5 (-110) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 212.5 Points (-110) Under 212.5 Points (-110) BetOnline logo

The Best Washington Basketball Betting Sites for NBA Finals 2022

The best Washington sports betting sites are giving away free bets and mobile betting offers for the 2022 NBA Finals. New users can simply sign up, make a deposit, and claim free bets for the NBA Finals in Washington.

Below, we’ll go over the best NBA betting offers available at the Celtics vs Warriors.

1. BetOnline— $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets for NBA Finals 2022

The best Washington sports betting sites like BetOnline make it easy to bet on the NBA Finals in Washington. With free bets and NBA betting offers, everyone can profit from betting on the Warriors vs Celtics

🏆 Founded 2004
Expert Ranking #1 out of 5
💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000
Recommended For Free NBA Finals Bets in Washington
💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, MoneyGram, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin
💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours
📃 License Panama
📲 Mobile Betting Yes

The NBA Finals are here and the top Washington sports betting sites like BetOnline are offering free bets for the Warriors vs Celtics series. At BetOnline, new members can take advantage of three free bets and $1,000 in Washington sports betting offers on their first deposit. Washington residents can use a free players prop, in-play, or matched mobile bet on the last games of the 2022 NBA season.

BetOnline Promo Code Terms and Conditions

  • Minimum Deposit of $55
  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Washington Sports Betting Bonus of $2500
  • Free Bets expire in 30 days

Click the button below to get $1,000 in bonus cash and three free NBA Finals 2022 bets at BetOnline.

Get Free NBA Finals 2022 Bets at BetOnline

2. BetUS – $2,500 in Free Bets for NBA Finals 2022

One of the biggest Washington sports betting offer on the market, BetUS helps fans learn how to bet on the NBA Finals in Washington

🏆 Founded 1994
Expert Ranking #2 out of 5
💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $2,500
Recommended For Biggest NBA Finals Betting Offer in Washington
💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Bank Transfer
💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours
📃 License Curacao
📲 Mobile Betting Yes

BetUS is giving out the biggest NBA betting offers for the 2022 NBA Finals in Washington. For basketball fans looking to bank on betting on the Warriors or the Celtics, BetUS is one of the best places to start. With $2,500 in free Washington sports betting offers, basketball fans can capitalize on their bets all series long.

BetUS Promo Code Terms and Conditions

  • Minimum Deposit of $100
  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Washington Sports Betting Bonus of $2500
  • WA Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

To claim up to $2,500 in free bets for the NBA Finals 2022, click the button below.

Join BetUS Now

3. MyBookie – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on Golden State Warriors vs Boston Celtics

For the best NBA finals betting odds, basketball fans should visit MyBookie. One of the top Washington sportsbooks, MyBookie offers competitive NBA odds, free bets and a wide variety of Golden State Warriors vs Boston Celtics betting props

🏆 Founded 2003
Expert Ranking #3 out of 5
💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000
Recommended For The Best NBA Finals Betting Odds in Washington
💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple
💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours
📃 License Curacao
📲 Mobile Betting Yes

Basketball fans looking for the best NBA Finals odds should sign up for MyBookie. It is one of the only Washington sports betting apps that offer reduced juice, giving fans the best odds on every game of the Celtics vs Warriors series. In addition, MyBookie is offering $1,000 in free basketball betting offers to fans on their first deposit.

MyBookie Promo Code Terms and Conditions

  • Minimum Deposit of $50
  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Washington Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000
  • WA Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

Cash in on the MyBookie NBA Finals 2022 betting offer by clicking the button below.

Join MyBookie Now

NBA Finals 2022 Picks | Best Bets for Golden State Warriors vs Boston Celtics

If the Celtics are going to have a chance in this series, Marcus Smart will have to come up big on the defensive end of the floor. Smart will be tasked with defending Steph Curry and might be the few players in the league that can slow him down.

The reigning Defensive Player of the Year, Smart has battled through injuries and put up strong numbers throughout the playoffs. If he puts up respectable numbers and makes life tough for Curry throughout the series, Smart will be in conversation for the NBA Finals MVP Award.

While Boston might seem like a longshot to win, the Celtics have just +230 odds to win the series versus Golden State, which should leave some value on Smart’s MVP odds.

Take Marcus Smart to win NBA Finals MVP at BetOnline.

Get Free NBA Finals 2022 Bets at BetOnline
Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, yoga, and more.
View All Posts By Gia Nguyen

