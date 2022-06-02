How to Bet on the NBA Finals | Utah Sports Betting Sites

While there has been no movement on the Utah sports betting market, basketball fans can still bet on the NBA Finals at the top online sportsbooks. In this article, we’ll go over how to bet on the NBA Finals and get up to $5,750 in free basketball betting offers.

The 2022 NBA Finals tips off on Thursday at the Chase Center. Two of the league’s best defenses in Golden State and Boston will go head-to-head in a best-of-seven series for a shot at an NBA Championship.

The Warriors have missed the playoffs in each of the last two years but are looking to extend their dynasty. Meanwhile, the Celtics snapped a 12-year NBA Finals drought after beating the Miami Heat in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Basketball fans that want to bet on the NBA Finals in Utah can cash in on the best NBA betting odds and props online.

How to Bet on NBA Finals 2022 in Utah

While there has been no word on the Utah sports betting market, NBA fans still have access to the top online sportsbooks.

The Best Utah Sports Betting Sites for NBA Finals 2022

The best Utah sportsbooks not only offer free bets but the most competitive NBA Finals odds and betting props.

NBA fans can take advantage of a wide variety of game and player props and win big bets on the Warriors vs Celtics series.

Utah Basketball Betting Guide — How to Watch NBA Finals 2022 in Utah

🏀 NBA Finals: Golden State Warriors vs Boston Celtics

Golden State Warriors vs Boston Celtics 📅 NBA Finals Date: June 2nd, 2022

June 2nd, 2022 🕙 When is NBA Finals Game 1: 9:00 pm ET

9:00 pm ET Where is NBA Finals Game 1: Chase Center | San Francisco, California,

Chase Center | San Francisco, California, 📺 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN 🎲 NBA Finals Odds: Bostons Celtics +135 | Golden State Warriors -155

NBA Finals 2022 Odds | Boston Celtics vs Golden State Odds

The Golden State Warriors were crowned Western Conference Champions once again and will be making their sixth NBA Finals appearance in eight years.

While they missed the NBA playoffs for two straight seasons, Stephen Curry and the Warriors are out to prove that the dynasty isn’t over yet. Golden State heads into Game 1 with 155 odds to win the NBA Finals.

The Warriors are a perfect 9-0 at home in the NBA Playoffs and have outscored opponents by 25.4 points per 100 possessions in the fourth quarter, the best mark for any team in any quarter. They are also 8-0 when leading after three quarters and 10-0 when leading by double-digits during the postseason.

Meanwhile, Boston came up big in the clutch once again, winning their second Game 7 of the NBA Playoffs against the Miami Heat. The Celtics enter the NBA Finals as underdogs at +135 odds to win the NBA Championship. Boston has outscored its opponents by 11.0 points per game from 3-point range, the second biggest differential in the playoffs, which will be tough to do versus Curry and the Warriors.

Boston actually has a better postseason record on the road (7-2) compared to at home (5-4)

NBA Finals Teams NBA Finals Odds Play Boston Celtics +135 Golden State Warriors -155

2022 NBA Finals Game 1 Odds | Boston Celtics vs Golden State Odds

On Thursday night, the 2022 NBA Finals will tip off at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California

The top Utah sports betting sites have the Golden State Warriors favored at 3.5 points and total points set at 212.5 points.

According to dunksandthrees.com, Boston leads the NBA with an adjusted 106.6 defensive rating while Golden State isn’t far behind, ranking second with a 106.9 mark, which could leave some value on the under in this matchup.

Check out the table below for a complete breakdown of the Warriors vs Celtics odds for Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

The Best Utah Basketball Betting Sites for NBA Finals 2022

The best Utah sports betting sites are giving away free bets and mobile betting offers for the 2022 NBA Finals. New users can simply sign up, make a deposit, and claim free bets for the NBA Finals in Utah.

NBA Finals 2022 Picks | Best Bets for Golden State Warriors vs Boston Celtics

The Celtics won’t be a popular pick, but they have a legitimate chance to bring home an NBA Championship.

The Celtics Big 3 is as good as any trio in the league and they compliment each other well on both ends of the floor. Jayson Tatum has become one of the NBA’s best players while Smart has proved his worth as a team leader and one of the best defenders in the NBA. Boston is also deep and has had several other players step up in big moments during its NBA Finals run.

Payton Pritchard could also be among the x-factors that shape this series. The Celtics point guard is a lights-out 3-point shooter and a pesky defender that could see additional time if Smart finds himself in foul trouble.

Take the Celtics to win the NBA Finals in seven games.

