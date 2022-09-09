Betting Guides

How To Bet On The New Orleans Saints In Louisiana | Louisiana Sports Betting Sites

joshstedman
Linkedin
NFL
Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage

The NFL is back. If you fancy betting on the New Orleans Saints in Louisiana, we’ve got all the information you’ll need.

How To Bet On The New Orleans Saints In Louisiana

Below you will find a handy guide for betting on the Carolina Panthers, and customers yet to register an account with Bovada can take advantage of their new customer offer.

  1. Click here to get your betting offers for the Saints
  2. Make a qualifying deposit after creating an account
  3. Get your Louisiana sports betting bonus.
  4. Place your football bets at the best Louisiana sports betting site.

The Best Louisiana Sports Betting Sites For New Orleans Saints 2022

$750 Welcome Bonus When You Sign Up For NFL Betting
T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer
Up To $150 NFL Sign-Up Bonus
T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer
$1000 Welcome Bonus When You Bet On NFL
T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer
Up To $2,500 Deposit Match
T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer
100% Deposit Match Up To $1,000
No time limits apply. Minimum deposit of $50 to claim your bonus. You must bet on wagers with odds of 2.5:1 or more. General terms & conditions apply. 		Claim Offer
100% Deposit Match Up To $500
T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer

How To Watch Atlanta Falcons Vs New Orleans Saints

  • 🏈 NFL: Atlanta Falcons vs New Orleans Saints
  • 📅Date: Sunday, 11th September 2022
  • Time: 1:00 p.m ET
  • 🏟Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Georgia
  • 📺 NFL TV Channels: FOX, NBC, CBS, ESPN, ABC, NFL Network and Amazon Prime

Atlanta Falcons Vs New Orleans Saints Bill Odds

Team Moneyline Bookmaker
Falcons +190 BetOnline logo
Saints -230 BetOnline logo

New Orleans Saints Super Bowl LVII Odds

Team Super Bowl LVII odds
Buffalo Bills +600
Tampa Bay Buccaneers +900
Kansas City Chiefs +1000
Los Angeles Chargers +1100
Los Angeles Rams +1100
Carolina Panthers +3500

New Orleans Saints NFC Championship Odds

Team AFC Championship odds
Buccaneers +375
Rams +475
Packers +500
49ers +750
Eagles +900
Panthers  +1500

New Orleans Saints Betting Preview

The Saints are keen to get off to a good start in order to have any chance of making the play-offs come the end of the season.

You’ll get a good price on the Saints in their opening game. At -230 they’re clear favorites to win this match up, but they’ll need to be at their best to do this.

The New Orleans Saints aren’t far off the top of the odds to win the Super Bowl this year, but it will require a good start to get momentum going early on. At +3300, there is a big return available if they make it all the way.

The Best Betting Sites In Louisiana For New Orleans Saints Betting

Bovada – $750 Exclusive Welcome Bonus

Bovada Casino Online Betting

Bovada are our top pick for NFL betting this season – they are the proprieties of one of the smoothest offshore betting platforms we have come across, and with a fantastic welcome bonus with a 50% match up to $750, it is a no-brainer to sign up today.

Bovada Promo Code Terms And Conditions

  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $750
  • NFL Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days

Click HERE to Claim Bovada’s Offer

EveryGame – $750 Sign Up Bonus

Florida sports betting - Everygame

Those yet to sign up to EveryGame will be able to sink their teeth into the best mobile offshore betting site, while also claiming a $750 sign-up bonus using the code INSIDERS.

Created in 1996, they are the most long-established on our list and have a reputation for supplying users with thousands of fantastic odds, perfect for the start of the NFL season.

Open an Account With Everygame

BetOnline— $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus

apuestas UFC

BetOnline have some fantastic odds ready to be claimed for next week, with users able to bet on a plethora of markets including individual matches, outright winners and more

The offer can be used across their vast sportsbook meaning there are thousands of markets to sink your teeth into.

BetOnline Promo Code Terms And Conditions

  • Minimum Deposit of $55
  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000
  • North Carolina Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days

Click the button below to get $1,000 in bonus cash.

Free Bet at BetOnline

BetUS – $3,125 In Free Bets For The Saints

BetUS is also one of the best places to bet next week if you peg yourself as somewhat of a football prophet.

Users can also try their hand at a variety of different sports across their platform as well as exploring their online casino.

BetUS Promo Code Terms And Conditions

  • Minimum Deposit of $100
  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $3125
  • Louisiana Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

To claim up to $3,125 in free bets click the button below.

Join BetUS Now

MyBookie – $1,000 Bonus To Bet On The Atlanta Falcons

MyBookie make up our top three as have one of the best Sportsbook’s ready for the football action next week.

MyBookie Promo Code Terms And Conditions

  • Minimum Deposit of $50
  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000
  • Louisiana Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

Cash in on the MyBookie betting offer by clicking the button below.

Topics  
Betting Guides
Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage
Linkedin

joshstedman

An experienced sports writer, writing for the likes of GiveMeSport. Focusing mainly on soccer back in the UK, he has recently ventured into writing about American Sports. Josh is a Sheffield Wednesday and Luka Dončić enthusiast.
View All Posts By joshstedman

joshstedman

Linkedin
An experienced sports writer, writing for the likes of GiveMeSport. Focusing mainly on soccer back in the UK, he has recently ventured into writing about American Sports. Josh is a Sheffield Wednesday and Luka Dončić enthusiast.
View All Posts By joshstedman

Related To Betting Guides

Betting Guides
Joe Mixon, RB, Cincinnati Bengals

How to Bet On The Cincinnati Bengals In Ohio | Ohio Sports Betting Sites

Charlie Rhodes  •  4s
Betting Guides
NFL
How to Bet On The Carolina Panthers In North Carolina | North Carolina Sports Betting Sites
Joshstedman  •  54min
Betting Guides
How to Bet On The Pittsburgh Steelers In Pennsylvania | Pennsylvania Sports Betting Sites
Charlie Rhodes  •  1h
Betting Guides
How to Bet on the Buffalo Bills in Canada | Canada Sports Betting Sites
How to Bet on the Buffalo Bills in Canada | Canada Sports Betting Sites
Gia Nguyen  •  13h
Betting Guides
NFL
How To Open An NFL Sports Betting Account In Texas | NFL Betting Guide
Kyle Curran  •  18h
Betting Guides
Arizona Cardinals Odds, Picks, Promo Codes, News & Rumors
How To Bet On The Arizona Cardinals In Arizona | Arizona Sports Betting Sites
Charlie Rhodes  •  2h
Betting Guides
Chicago Bears Odds, Picks, Promo Codes, News & Rumors
How To Bet On The Chicago Bears In Illinois | Illinois Sports Betting Sites
Joshstedman  •  19h
More News