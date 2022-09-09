How To Bet On The New Orleans Saints In Louisiana | Louisiana Sports Betting Sites

The NFL is back. If you fancy betting on the New Orleans Saints in Louisiana, we’ve got all the information you’ll need.
The Best Louisiana Sports Betting Sites For New Orleans Saints 2022
|1.
|
$750 Welcome Bonus When You Sign Up For NFL BettingT&Cs apply, 18+
|Claim Offer
|2.
|
Up To $150 NFL Sign-Up BonusT&Cs apply, 18+
|Claim Offer
|3.
|
$1000 Welcome Bonus When You Bet On NFLT&Cs apply, 18+
|Claim Offer
|4.
|
Up To $2,500 Deposit MatchT&Cs apply, 18+
|Claim Offer
|5.
|
100% Deposit Match Up To $1,000No time limits apply. Minimum deposit of $50 to claim your bonus. You must bet on wagers with odds of 2.5:1 or more. General terms & conditions apply.
|Claim Offer
|6.
|
100% Deposit Match Up To $500T&Cs apply, 18+
|Claim Offer
How To Watch Atlanta Falcons Vs New Orleans Saints
- 🏈 NFL: Atlanta Falcons vs New Orleans Saints
- 📅Date: Sunday, 11th September 2022
- ⏱Time: 1:00 p.m ET
- 🏟Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Georgia
- 📺 NFL TV Channels: FOX, NBC, CBS, ESPN, ABC, NFL Network and Amazon Prime
Atlanta Falcons Vs New Orleans Saints Bill Odds
|Team
|Moneyline
|Bookmaker
|Falcons
|+190
|Saints
|-230
New Orleans Saints Super Bowl LVII Odds
|Team
|Super Bowl LVII odds
|Buffalo Bills
|+600
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|+900
|Kansas City Chiefs
|+1000
|Los Angeles Chargers
|+1100
|Los Angeles Rams
|+1100
|Carolina Panthers
|+3500
New Orleans Saints NFC Championship Odds
|Team
|AFC Championship odds
|Buccaneers
|+375
|Rams
|+475
|Packers
|+500
|49ers
|+750
|Eagles
|+900
|Panthers
|+1500
New Orleans Saints Betting Preview
The Saints are keen to get off to a good start in order to have any chance of making the play-offs come the end of the season.
You’ll get a good price on the Saints in their opening game. At -230 they’re clear favorites to win this match up, but they’ll need to be at their best to do this.
The New Orleans Saints aren’t far off the top of the odds to win the Super Bowl this year, but it will require a good start to get momentum going early on. At +3300, there is a big return available if they make it all the way.
