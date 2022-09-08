How to Bet On The New York Giants In New Jersey | New Jersey Sports Betting Sites

If you are betting on the New York Giants ahead of the new 2022/23 NFL season then we have you covered. With the new football campaign on the horizon there is plenty to look forward, especially on the betting front and there are hundreds of markets to choose from over so many sites, and we have found all of the best opening offers so you can snap-up many NFL FREE bets too!



How To Bet On The New York Giants for the NFL 2022-23

Following an intriguing off-season, the NFL returns this week, and we are highlighting our pick of the best offshore betting sites starting with Bovada as the New York Giants are taking on the Tennessee Titans at the Nissan Stadium on Sunday 11th September.

Click here to register with Bovada ahead of the NFL 2022-23 INSIDERS is the code you will need to use to unlock their welcome offer. It will then be credited into your account balance.

How to Place a Bet in New Jersey With Your NFL Free Bets

Getting around the Bovada platform has been made very straight forward, and we’ve made it that much easier for you by listing the steps below.

Sign up to Bovada

Find the Bovada ‘Sports’ section at the top of the page.

The football section is on the left hand menu – click on ‘NFL’ to bring up the markets.

Select your bets.

The Best New Jersey NFL Sports Betting Sites For 2022-23

How To Watch New York Giants vs Tennessee Titans in New Jersey



🏈 NFL: New York Giants @ Tennessee Titans



📅 Date: Sunday, 11th September 2022

Sunday, 11th September 2022 ⏱ Time: 16:25 ET

16:25 ET 🏟 Venue: Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee

Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee 📺 NFL TV Channels: FOX, NBC, CBS, ESPN, ABC, NFL Network and Amazon Prime

Team Moneyline Bookmaker New York Giants

+205 Tennessee Titans

-245

New York Giants NFL 2022-23 Odds

The three-time Super Bowl winners – the New York Giants – are at +12500 with Bovada to go all the way and land their fourth title.

Brian Daboll’s side first won the Super Bowl in 1987, when beating the Denver Broncos 39-20. They added to that success in 1991 with a narrow victory (20-19) against the Buffalo Bills. Their most recent Super Bowl win came in 2008 when they saw off the New England Patriots 17-14.

This season, the New York Giants might look a bit upagainst it if the betting odds are anything to go by, but being three-times winners of the Lombard Trophy then they can never be totally dismissed.

Team Super Bowl LVII odds Buffalo Bills +550 Tampa Bay Buccaneers +700 Kansas City Chiefs +1000 Green Bay Packers +1000 Los Angeles Rams +1200

You can also back the NY Giants in the NFC East winner market at +800.

Team NFC East Championship odds Philadelphia Eagles +140 Dallas Cowboys +160 Washington Football Team +500 New York Giants +800

The Best New Jersey Football Betting Sites For The NFL 2022-23

Bovada – $750 Exclusive Welcome Bonus

Bovada are dishing out an offer that is certainly too good to pass up on, with 110% deposit match up to $750. With thousands of odds and a specially designed platform for users in North America, their NFL offerings are the best on this list.

Bovada Promo Code Terms and Conditions

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $750

NFL Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days

EveryGame – $750 Sign up Bonus

EveryGame are offering a $750 sign-up bonus, which can be redeemed using the code INSIDERS. Their excellent mobile version allows people to bet with ease while on the go, and betting in play is that much easier as a result.

100% up to $250 Bonus on first three deposits.

The bonus code can be redeemed upon each of the first three deposits within 100 days of the sign-up.

The bonus code must be redeemed immediately after the deposit and before a wager has been placed.

The sum of the deposit and the bonus are subject to rollover requirements of 8x at min. odds of -200 (1.5) before a new bonus can be redeemed.

BetOnline— $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus

BetOnline have a wide array of markets for American sports, particularly for the NFL. Not only can you bet on a whole host of football odds, there ares some truly niche events to tap into once you delve deeper into their platform.

BetOnline Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $55

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000

NFL Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days

Click the button below to get $1,000 in bonus cash.

BetUS – $3,125 in Free Bets for the NFL 2022-23

BetUS are also on our list of the best NFL betting sites. They also have a vast sportsbook with a large emphasis on American sports, as well as golf, tennis and soccer.