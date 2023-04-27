How To Bet On NFL Draft In Idaho

It’s NFL Draft time and if you’re looking to get in on the sports betting action in Idaho, then we have the best picks for you.

We’ll show you how to access NFL Draft free bets, plus guide you to which Idaho sports betting sites have the biggest range of markets, most competitive odds and best offers for you.

Best NFL Draft Sports Betting Apps In Idaho

BetOnline – Make the most of an awesome $1000 in free bets for the NFL Draft BetUS – Vast range of NFL Draft markets and exciting 125% welcome bonus BetNow – Popular Idaho sports betting site offering generous NFL odds Everygame – Trusted Idaho sportsbook loved by NFL fans and bettors JazzSports – Customer-focused sportsbook with enticing welcome offer for NFL Draft bettors Bovada – A great all-rounder when it comes to sports betting in Idaho LuckyBlock – Amazing sportsbook for cryptocurrency bettors in Idaho MyBookie – Excellent NFL Draft markets and odds with a nice welcome offer

Latest Idaho Sports Betting Update

Even though sports betting is not yet regulated in Idaho, you can still place NFL Draft wagers and access lots of awesome free bet offers, in our recommended sportsbooks.

Idaho sports bettors can access huge benefits from signing-up to these sites that traditional bookies just cannot match.

For a start, registration is exceptionally quick and easy with zero KYC checks so you can get signed up and start placing NFL Draft bets in seconds. They have less restrictions too, so anyone 18 years or over can join.

These sites are specialists in sports betting, so they offer many more markets and usually more competitive odds than you will find elsewhere, making them perfect for your NFL Draft wagers in Idaho.

Another added benefit of these sportsbooks is the range of bonuses and promotions they give their customers. They know they have to compete with the biggest bookies out there, and they rise to the occasion with unrivalled customer offers and continuous promotions.

If you want to bet on the NFL Draft in Idaho these sports betting sites are a must-visit. Read on for details of the great sign-up offers you can benefit from including free bets.

How To Bet On NFL Draft In Idaho

Create a BetOnline account Deposit up to $2000 Receive your free bet of up to $1000 Place your NFL Draft wagers

NFL Draft Betting Options in Idaho with our Recommended Sportsbooks

The NFL Draft is one of the most exciting events to bet on in the US as it offers so many markets and possibilities.

The three-day event taking place April 27 – 29, has 7 rounds with 32 picks in each round, meaning overall there are 256 selections to be made.

The field is packed with a sea of raw talent and potential and getting those selections right can be the make or break of a season for the NFL teams.

Not knowing who will be left to choose when it comes to your turn is the big twist and choosing them in the right order so other teams don’t swipe your main targets is the key.

If you’re looking to bet on the NFL Draft in Idaho, then you are spoilt for choice at our sports betting sites.

You can choose to bet on the player with the Player Draft Specials such as which team a player will go to. Alternatively, a Team Draft Special wager is which player a particular team will select.

You can choose to bet positionally, for example, who will be the first quarterback or wide receiver to be selected.

Bettors can also choose to play the numbers – will a certain player be selected in the first 10 or 20 picks or in a particular round. Or you can pick two players and wager on which of the two will be selected first.

If you know your NFL teams well, you might want to go for a more specific bet such as the exact draft order, for example CJ Stroud – Bryce Young – Will Anderson Jr. as the top three picks but you might want to do your research for this.

Whatever NFL Draft markets you want to wager on, you will find it in our recommended Idaho betting sites. And what’s more you can take advantage of better odds and better offers than anywhere else.

How To Get An NFL Draft Free Bet In Idaho

Getting free bets for the NFL Draft is simple. Just follow the five steps below and take advantage of these great offers. Read on to find out more about each bonus and how you can get the most of your NFL Draft bets in Idaho.

1. Select your offers from our comprehensive list below

2. Click the link to go to the sportsbook’s sign-up page

3. Sign up to the sports betting site with your key details

4. Deposit and bet the qualifying amount for the offer

5. Claim the free bets to use on their sportsbook for NFL Draft betting

1. BetOnline NFL Draft Idaho Sports Betting Offer: $1000 Welcome Bonus

If you want to get the most value from betting on the NFL Draft, then BetOnline is a top choice. They are known for their incredible range of sports markets, and they have an easy-to-use platform to place your wagers too. 50% of your first deposit up to $2000 will be returned to you in the form of free bets. For example, deposit $200 and you will receive an awesome $100 in free bets.



2. BetUS NFL Draft Idaho Sports Betting Offer: 125% Deposit Bonus Up To $2500

BetUS are a popular and trusted Idaho sportsbook and a great all-rounder. Their markets are extensive, their odds competitive and their player offers are excellent. Make the most of the 125% welcome bonus and your NFL Draft bets will go even further giving you 100% sports bonus and 25% casino bonus too all the way up to $2500.



3. BetNow NFL Draft Idaho Sports Betting Offer: 150% Welcome Bonus Up To $300

BetNow are a tried and trusted sportsbook with highly inclusive gambling options for bettors of all budgets. They offer a simple, clear, easy-to-use platform that is mobile-accessible, and they cover all the NFL Draft markets you could want. Their welcome offer gives an impressive 150% on first deposits over $20 so its suitable for those with smaller bankrolls too.

4. Everygame NFL Draft Idaho Sports Betting Offer: $750 Welcome Bonus

Everygame is renowned for its experience, excellence and customer service. Their three decades in the industry means they know what Idaho sports bettors want and they deliver. If you want to get in on the NFL Draft action, then you won’t want to miss out on their $750 welcome offer which gives you a 100% bonus on each of your first three deposits.



5. Jazz Sports NFL Draft Idaho Betting Offer: 50% Sports Welcome Bonus Up To $1000

Idaho NFL fans who want the best odds for the Draft have come to the right place at Jazz Sports. Jazz Sports specialize in a select number of sports and football is one of them so when you bet on the NFL Draft here, you are guaranteed great value and a great customer experience. New players can take advantage of 50% back in free bets for their first deposit up to $1000.



6. Bovada NFL Draft Idaho Sports Betting Offer: $750 Bonus For New Customers

Bovada are an ever-popular Idaho sports betting site that offer excellent markets and odds. You will find a fine selection of NFL Draft markets here including team and player draft specials so you can take your pick of the options. Crypto bettors can enjoy a 75% crypto match bonus up to $750 but other offers are also available if you prefer to deposit in USD.



7. Lucky Block NFL Draft Idaho Sports Betting — Best Crypto Betting on NFL Draft Without KYC

Lucky Block are an exclusive cryptocurrency sportsbook offering an incredible user-experience for those wanting to bet on the NFL Draft in crypto. Lucky Block have quickly become one of the leaders in this field, with instantaneous sign-up, unrivalled customer offers and an impressive selection of sports markets. Simply follow the steps below to sign up and see for yourself.



How To Access Lucky Block With A VPN

Click here to visit ExpressVPN Download and Install the VPN Client Connect to a Secure ExpressVPN Server Visit Lucky Block Casino

8. MyBookie NFL Draft Idaho Sportsbook Offer: 50% Deposit Bonus Up To $500

With over a decade of experience, MyBookie have everything you want from an Idaho sports betting site. Easy-to-use platform, lots of markets to choose from, competitive odds you can trust, and lots of rewards and offers to make your deposits go further. Place your NFL Draft bets here and you can get 50% back in free bets up to $500 on your first deposit.



NFL Draft Outright Odds

The Carolina Panthers are the first to pick this year and they are on the lookout for a quarterback, but which one? They are followed by Houston Texans for second pick and Idaho Cardinals in third.

With 256 overall picks, there are so many markets to choose from when it comes to betting on the NFL Draft in Idaho.

Whether you choose to wager on the player, the team, the position or even in the numbers, you are spoilt for choice. These are the current BetOnline odds for the third overall pick – but which one will it be?

CJ Stroud +175

Anthony Richardson +225

Will Anderson Jr. +265

Will Levis +900

Tyree Wilson +1000

Jalen Carter +1200

Christian Gonzalez +4000

Bryce Young +6600

Odds are taken from BetOnline and are correct at time of writing but subject to change.