The NFL is set to return for its 104th season in September and we can show you how and where to get all the best sports betting action in Florida.
We have found the top five Florida sports betting sites offering outstanding free bet offers, plus the best odds and widest markets too. If you want to bet on the new NFL season in Florida, then read on for where to find unmissable value.
Best Florida Sports Betting Sites For NFL Betting
|1.
|
$1000 Welcome Bonus For Sports
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer
|2.
|
100% Up To $500 Welcome Bonus
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer
|3.
|
150% Sign Up Bonus Up To $1000
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer
|4.
|
$750 Sports Betting Offer
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer
|5.
|
50% Welcome Deposit Bonus Up To $1000
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer
- BetOnline – Make the most of $1000 in free bets for NFL
- Everygame – Multi-deposit bonus for Florida bettors
- BetNow – Inclusive sportsbook with bonus offer for all budgets
- Bovada – Excellent prop bets and wide markets for NFL bettors
- MyBookie – Popular New York sports betting sites with competitive odds
How To Bet On NFL In Florida
For a step-by-step guide on how to bet on the NFL in Florida with our friends BetOnline, check out the instructions below.
- Click here to sign up to BetOnline
- Deposit up to $1000 with code INSIDERS after registering an account.
- Receive your 100% deposit bonus up to $1000 to use on NFL
- Start betting on the NFL in Florida
How To Watch NFL In Florida
- 🏈 New NFL Season kicks off with the Lions at Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on September 8 at 8.20pm ET
- 📺 Every NFL game during the 2023 regular season (and playoffs) is available on DAZN
- 💻 Football fans also can enjoy 24/7 streaming of the NFL Network on DAZN
- 🏆 This includes complete coverage of the NFL Draft, Scouting Combine and Free Agency
- 💸 A subscription to DAZN costs $24.99 per month or $224.99 per year
Super Bowl LVIII Odds
- Kansas City Chiefs +600
- Philadelphia Eagles +800
- Buffalo Bills +1000
- San Francisco 49ers +1000
- Cincinnati Bengals +1100
- Dallas Cowboys +1500
- New York Jets +1800
- Baltimore Ravens +1800
- Detroit Lions +2200
- Miami Dolphins +2500
- Los Angeles Chargers +2500
- Jacksonville Jaguars +3000
- Cleveland Browns +3500
- Seattle Seahawks +3500
- Minnesota Vikings +4000
- New Orleans Saints +4000
- Denver Broncos +5000
- Pittsburgh Steelers +6000
- Chicago Bears +6000
- New York Giants +6600
- New England Patriots +6600
- Green Bay Packers +6600
- Las Vegas Raiders +8000
- Washington Commanders +8000
- Los Angeles Rams +8000
- Atlanta Falcons +8000
- Carolina Panthers +8000
- Tennessee Titans +10000
- Indianapolis Colts +15000
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers +15000
- Arizona Cardinals +20000
- Houston Texans +20000
The Best NFL Betting Sites In Florida For NFL
Everygame Bonus Terms and Conditions