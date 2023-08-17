Betting Guides

How to Bet On The NFL in Florida 2023 | FL Sports Betting Sites

Author image
Owen Fulda
Sports Editor
5 min read
NFL Preaseason betting

The NFL is set to return for its 104th season in September and we can show you how and where to get all the best sports betting action in Florida.

We have found the top five Florida sports betting sites offering outstanding free bet offers, plus the best odds and widest markets too. If you want to bet on the new NFL season in Florida, then read on for where to find unmissable value.

Best Florida Sports Betting Sites For NFL Betting

  1. BetOnline – Make the most of $1000 in free bets for NFL
  2. Everygame – Multi-deposit bonus for Florida bettors
  3. BetNow – Inclusive sportsbook with bonus offer for all budgets
  4. Bovada – Excellent prop bets and wide markets for NFL bettors
  5. MyBookie – Popular New York sports betting sites with competitive odds

How To Bet On NFL In Florida

For a step-by-step guide on how to bet on the NFL in Florida with our friends BetOnline, check out the instructions below.

  1. Click here to sign up to BetOnline 
  2. Deposit up to $1000 with code INSIDERS after registering an account.
  3. Receive your 100% deposit bonus up to $1000 to use on NFL
  4. Start betting on the NFL in Florida

How To Watch NFL In Florida

  • 🏈 New NFL Season kicks off with the Lions at Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on September 8 at 8.20pm ET
  • 📺 Every NFL game during the 2023 regular season (and playoffs) is available on DAZN
  • 💻 Football fans also can enjoy 24/7 streaming of the NFL Network on DAZN
  • 🏆 This includes complete coverage of the NFL Draft, Scouting Combine and Free Agency
  • 💸 A subscription to DAZN costs $24.99 per month or $224.99 per year

Super Bowl LVIII Odds

The Best NFL Betting Sites In Florida For NFL

1. BetOnline — $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus

How to Bet On The NFL in Florida 2023 | FL Sports Betting Sites

 

BetOnline have an extensive sportsbook for new customers to use, and there are a multitude of sports to sink your teeth into if this new NFL season proving too difficult to predict.

BetOnline have some fantastic odds on a variety of markets on the NFL which Florida bettors can take advantage of.
 
BetOnline Promo Code Terms and Conditions
  • Minimum Deposit of $55
  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000
  • Florida Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days
Click the button below to get $1,000 in bonus cash to use on the the new NFL season.
 
Get Free NFL Bets at BetOnline
 

2. Everygame – Up To $750 Sign Up Bonus

How to Bet On The NFL in Florida 2023 | FL Sports Betting Sites
 
If you haven’t signed up to EveryGame, you will be able to get access to the best mobile offshore betting site, while also claiming a $750 sign-up bonus using the code INSIDERS. They are the most long-established on our list and have a history of supplying users with thousands of fantastic odds, perfect for the start of the NFL season. The offer is simple to claim for Florida residents, with three $250 bonuses available on your first three deposits which will give you the $750 maximum free bet.
 
Everygame Bonus Terms and Conditions
  • 100% deposit bonus up to $250
  • You can deposit up to THREE times for the maximum $750 in bonuses
  • The bonus code must be redeemed immediately after the deposit and before a wager has been placed.
Get Free NFL Bets at EveryGame

3. BetNow – NFL Offer 100% Welcome Bonus Up To $1000

BetNow is giving away $1,000 in free betting offers for the new NFL season. New members can simply sign up and have access to some of the best NFL betting props in the industry. 

Get Free NFL Bets at BetNow

4. Bovada – $750 Welcome Bonus When You Sign Up For NFL Betting

How to Bet On The NFL in Florida 2023 | FL Sports Betting Sites
 
Bovada are among the best offshore betting platforms around, and The Sports Daily readers in Florida can take advantage of an exclusive $750 welcome bonus. With NFL action continuing right the way through to the weekend, there no better time than now to sign up.
 
Bovada Promo Code Terms and Conditions
  • Deposit $1000 for the maximum $750 NFL Free Bets
  • Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $750
  • Florida Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days
Get Free NFL Bets at Bovada
 

5. MyBookie – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on NFL

How to Bet On The NFL in Florida 2023 | FL Sports Betting Sites
 
 
MyBookie have one of the best Sportsbook’s ready for the NFL action this week with a great welcome offer which doubles your first deposit up to $1000.
 
MyBookie Promo Code Terms and Conditions
  • Minimum Deposit of $50
  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000
  • Florida Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
Get Free NFL Bets at MyBookie
Arrow to top