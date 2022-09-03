How To Bet On The NFL In Mississippi | MS Sports Betting Sites

The NFL 2022/2023 season is here, and it will be one that will have you turning your head and jumping up and down each and every week. It will be even more exciting for those that are betting on the games and winning big money as well. If this is your first-time betting in Mississippi, we have you covered with everything you need to know.
How To Bet On The NFL in Mississippi
Below you will find a handy guide for betting on the NFL in Mississippi, and customers yet to register an account with Bovada can take advantage of their new customer offer.
- Click here to get your betting offers for betting on the NFL in Mississippi
- Make a qualifying deposit after creating an account
- Get your sports betting bonus.
- Place your football bets at the best Mississippi sports betting site.
The Best Sites to bet on the NFL in Mississippi
|1.
|
$1000 Welcome Bonus When You Sign Up For NFL BettingT&Cs apply, 18+
|Claim Offer
|2.
|
Up To $150 NFL Sign-Up BonusT&Cs apply, 18+
|Claim Offer
|3.
|
$1000 Welcome Bonus When You Bet On NFLT&Cs apply, 18+
|Claim Offer
|4.
|
Up To $2,500 Deposit MatchT&Cs apply, 18+
|Claim Offer
|5.
|
100% Deposit Match Up To $1,000No time limits apply. Minimum deposit of $50 to claim your bonus. You must bet on wagers with odds of 2.5:1 or more. General terms & conditions apply.
|Claim Offer
|6.
|
100% Deposit Match Up To $500T&Cs apply, 18+
|Claim Offer
Super Bowl Odds For 2022/23
|Team
|Super Bowl LVII odds
|Buffalo Bills
|+600
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|+900
|Kansas City Chiefs
|+1000
|Los Angeles Chargers
|+1100
|Los Angeles Rams
|+1100
|Detroit Lions
|+12500
The Best Betting Sites to be on the NFL in Mississippi
Bovada – $1000 Exclusive Welcome Bonus
Bovada is the cream of the crop for the best site for betting on the NFL this season. They have an easy-to-use betting platform and they give you a welcome bonus with a 50% match up to $1,000. This one is easy, sign up today.
Bovada Promo Code Terms And Conditions
- 10x Rollover Requirement
- Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000
- NFL Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days
Click HERE below to get $1,000 in bonus cash
EveryGame – $150 Sign Up Bonus
EveryGame is a fantastic mobile offshore betting site that also gives you a $150 sign-up bonus by using the code INSIDERS
Open an account with Everygame
BetOnline— $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus
BetOnline has a maximum sports betting bonus of $1,000 and they give you plenty of different options for you to bet on. Just about anything you can think of is available for you to try your hand at.
BetOnline Promo Code Terms And Conditions
- Minimum Deposit of $55
- 10x Rollover Requirement
- Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000
- Michigan Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days
Click the button below to get $1,000 in bonus cash.