How To Bet On The NFL In New Mexico | NM Sports Betting Sites

The NFL return is imminent, and as the excitement around the country increasingly grows, what better time to start a brand new betting account. Down below you can find our easy to follow guide on how you can start punting on the football.

How to bet on NFL in New Mexico

Despite certain restrictions on sports betting in New Mexico, it has never been easier to open a new offshore betting account and start gambling on the new football season, with any one of the sites we have on offer you can take up. For a step-by-step guide on how to bet on the NFL 2022 in New Mexico with our friends Bovada, check out the instructions below.

Click here to get your betting offers for the 2022/23 NFL season Sign up and make a qualifying deposit Get your Idaho sports betting bonus for any NFL game of the new season Place your free NFL bets at Bovada and all the best Idaho sports betting sites

The Best New Mexico Sports Betting Sites For NFL

How To Watch NFL In New Mexico

🏈 New NFL Season kicks off with Bills at the Rams at SoFi Stadium on Thursday at 8.20pm ET

📺 Every NFL game during the 2021 regular season (and playoffs) is available on DAZN

💻 Football fans also can enjoy 24/7 streaming of the NFL Network on DAZN

🏆 This includes complete coverage of the NFL Draft, Scouting Combine and Free Agency

💸 A subscription to DAZN costs $24.99 per month or $199.99 per year

NFL 2022/23 Odds

If you’re looking to get an idea of every NFL team’s Super Bowl odds as you prepare to make some sports bets, you’ve come to the right place. Coming off the Los Angeles Rams’ Super Bowl victory, now another team will hope to embark on a season-ending with the same glorious result. While picking the Lombardi Trophy out of the 32 NFL teams can be a difficult task, depending on your loyalties, some teams can likely be ruled out from the start. Following the longest season in NFL history, franchises can now start over with a clean slate, as each team has the same 0-0 record, but as you can see below, they don’t all offer the same betting odds. For example, a $100 bet on the team with the best Super Bowl odds, favourites the Buffalo Bills, at +550 odds, would pay a $550 profit if they manage to win Super Bowl LVII. The oddsmakers at Bovada are not counting on the Bengals and Rams to make it back to the big game this season, pricing Los Angeles at +1200 and Cincinnati as a +2200 long shot in the latest 2023 Super Bowl odds. While Buffalo is the Super Bowl favorite, Tampa Bay are next at +7500 and then Green Bay is +900.

Super Bowl LVII Odds

Buffalo Bills +550

Tampa Bay Buccaneers +750

Green Bay Packers +900

Kansas City Chiefs +1000

Los Angeles Rams +1200

Los Angeles Chargers +1400

San Francisco 49ers +1600

Denver Broncos +1700

Dallas Cowboys +2000

Baltimore Ravens +2000

Cincinnati Bengals +2200

Philadelphia Eagles +2200

Indianapolis Colts +2500

Minnesota Vikings +3500

Arizona Cardinals +4000

Cleveland Browns +4000

Tennessee Titans +4000

Miami Dolphins +4000

Las Vegas Raiders +4000

New Orleans Saints +4000

New England Patriots +5000

Washington Commanders +7000

Pittsburgh Steelers +9000

Carolina Panthers +13000

New York Jets +13000

New York Giants +13000

Jacksonville Jaguars +13000

Detroit Lions +15000

Seattle Seahawks +15000

Chicago Bears +15000

Atlanta Falcons +20000

Houston Texans +25000

The Best NFL Betting Sites In New Mexico For NFL

Bovada – $750 Welcome Bonus When You Sign Up For NFL Betting

Bovada are among the best offshore betting platforms around, and The Sports Daily readers can take advantage of an exclusive $750 welcome bonus. With NFL action continuing right the way through to the weekend, there no better time than now to sign up.

Sign up to Bovada

Go to the Bovada ‘Sports’ section.

Click on your chosen sport to bring up the markets.

Select your chosen bet and load it to your bet slip.

The NFL season is almost upon us which means plenty of opportunity to make a profit this week!

Everygame – Up To $150 Sign Up Bonus

If you haven’t signed up to EveryGame, you will be able to get access to the best mobile offshore betting site, while also claiming a $150 sign-up bonus using the code INSIDERS. They are the most long-established on our list and have a history of supplying users with thousands of fantastic odds, perfect for the start of the NFL season.

BetOnline — $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus

BetOnline have an extensive sportsbook for new customers to use, and there are a multitude of sports to sink your teeth into if this new NFL season proving too difficult to predict.

BetOnline have some fantastic odds to claim ready the NFL Restart

BetOnline Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $55

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000

New Mexico Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days

Click the button below to get $1,000 in bonus cash to use on the the new NFL season.

BetUS – Up To $2,500 Deposit Match

BetUS is also one of the best places to check out if you are intending to stake your claim on the NFL this weekend. Ready for this weekend’s action, BetUS have some fantastic prices on hundreds of individual markets. Not only that, users can try their hand at a variety of different sports across their platform as well as exploring their online casino.

BetUS Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $100

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $2500

New Mexico Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

To claim up to $2,500 in free bets for the NFL click the button below.

MyBookie – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on NFL

MyBookie make up our top three as have one of the best Sportsbook’s ready for the football action this week.

MyBookie Promo Code Terms and Conditions