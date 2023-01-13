NFL Wild Card Weekend is set to kick off the NFL’s expanded playoff format for the first time.

One of the feel-good stories of the 2022 NFL season, the New York Giants are back in the playoffs for the first time since 2016. To celebrate, the best New York sports betting sites are offering free bets and bonus offers for Wild Card Weekend.

50% match deposit bonus worth up to $1,000 50% match deposit bonus worth up to $1,000 Plenty of online poker tournaments

Plenty of online poker tournaments Leaderboard prizes

Leaderboard prizes Bad beat jackpot boosts 8.2 Use bonus code Copied INSIDERS Copy Claim Now Learn More Close Learn More 0 0 Up To $1,000 Welcome Bonus Min Deposit $55 Deposit Method







Regulated By Panama City Gaming Commission 1 Learn More BetOnline will match your first deposit by 50%. This welcome bonus has a minimum deposit of $55. The maximum value of the offer is $1,000. Before you can withdraw your bonus you will need to fulfill a rollover requirement of 10x. You must use the BetOnline promo code ‘BOL1000’ to claim the offer. One bonus per new customer. You will need to place bets with odds of 2:1 or higher. You must use any existing free plays already in your account before claiming any new free plays. This bonus is valid for a period of 30 days or you will lose any winnings. This offer is not available for casino games but there is a casino welcome offer available. BetOnline Gallery (3)



Website: BetOnline Owner: Eddie Robbins III Founded: 1991 Headquarters: Panama City, Panama

The Giants will take on the Vikings in Minnesota on Sunday afternoon for a chance to reach the Divisional Round. New York will enter as slim three-point underdogs on the road, a sign that the top NFL betting sites aren’t counting out Brian Daboll and the Giants on the road.

Read on to find out how to bet on the NFL Playoffs in New York and claim free bets for Wild Card Weekend.

Learn More About NFL Wild Card Weekend:

The Best New York Sports Betting Sites for The 2023 NFL Playoffs

How to Bet On The NFL Playoffs in New York

The NFL Playoffs are here and the best New York sportsbooks are welcoming football fans with free bets and bonus cash for Wild Card Weekend.

In just four easy steps, new members can claim a welcome bonus, plus free bets for the NFL Wild Card games this weekend.

Below, we’ll go over how to bet on the NFL Playoffs in New York.

Click here to claim your bonus for NFL Wild Card Weekend at BetOnline Sign up using accurate account details Make a qualifying deposit of $55 or more Receive up to $1,000 in bonus cash + a $25 risk-free player prop bet for NFL Wild Card Weekend

NOTE: The minimum deposit to claim the 50% deposit bonus is $55. If you deposit $2,000 then you will receive a maximum of $1,000 in free NFL betting offers.

Best Crypto Sportsbook for NFL Wild Card Weekend

Betting with cryptocurrency offers more security and anonymity compared to other funding options.

With over nine supported crypto payment options, Lucky Block is one of the best crypto betting sites for the NFL Playoffs.

Not only does the newly launched sportsbook feature some of the best NFL Playoffs odds and props but it also offers a great welcome bonus for new players.

New Lucky Block members can also receive a 15% cashback bonus for the first week after opening their account.

Below, we’ll walk new users through how to bet on the NFL Playoffs with Lucky Block.

Click here to claim your sports betting offer at Lucky Block Sign up and make a qualifying deposit Place your bet on NFL Wild Card Weekend

Super Bowl 2023 Odds

The road to the Super Bowl begins on Saturday as NFL Wild Card Weekend kicks into action.

The Kansas City Chiefs enter the NFL Playoffs as the odds-on favorite to win the Super Bowl.

The best NFL betting sites are giving the Chiefs +350 odds to hoist the Lombardi Trophy after securing the No. 1 seed in the AFC. However, at +375, Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills are right behind them.

San Francisco (+475), Philadelphia (+550), and Cincinnati (+700) are among the teams in the next tier of Super Bowl contenders.

Bettors looking to back Tom Brady to make it back to the big game might find some extra value in 2023.

Following a disappointing 8-9 season, Tampa Bay owns +2000 odds to win the Super Bowl, an attractive price for a seven-time Super Bowl champ.

For a complete breakdown of the Super Bowl 2023 odds, check out the chart below.

NFL Teams Super Bowl Odds Play Kansas City Chiefs +350 Buffalo Bills +375 San Francisco 49ers +475 Philadelphia Eagles +550 Cincinnati Bengals +700 Dallas Cowboys +1400 Tampa Buccaneers +2000 Los Angeles Chargers +2200 Minnesota Vikings +3500 Jacksonville Jaguars +4000 Baltimore Ravens +5000 New York Giants +6600 Miami Dolphins +8000 Seattle Seahawks +8000

Note: Odds are subject to change

The Best New York Sports Betting Sites for NFL Wild Card Weekend

NFL fans have a chance to cash in big New York sports betting bonuses for the NFL Wild Card Weekend.

In just a matter of seconds, NFL fans can get their hands on $2,750 in free NFL betting offers and minimize their risk of betting on the Wild Card Weekend.

Below, we’ll go over the best online sportsbooks to visit for the NFL Wild Card Weekend and the free bonus cash available.

1. BetOnline — $1,000 New York Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets

A trusted online sportsbook for American players, BetOnline offers the best NFL betting experience during the playoffs.

At BetOnline, it’s never been easier for New York residents to boost their bankroll for free ahead of the NFL playoffs. The New York sports betting site offers a wide variety of free bets for the NFL Wild Card Weekend, including a free players prop, in-play, and matched mobile bet up to $25 each.

BetOnline is also rewarding new members with a 50% deposit bonus worth up to $1,000 in free bets.

In addition, BetOnline runs various contests and games throughout the NFL playoffs. With Super Bowl predictor contests, football squares, and player props contests, there’s something for everyone at BetOnline.

BetOnline Terms & Conditions

Minimum deposit of just $55

Bet on the NFL Wild Card Weekend In New York Or ANY US State

Use Promo Code ’INSIDERS’ when depositing to get your free bet

when depositing to get your free bet 10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Wild Card Weekend Betting Bonus of $1,000

New York sports betting offer expires in 30 days

2. Bovada — $750 in Free Bets for NFL Wild Card Weekend

The NFL playoffs are the best time of year to bet on props and Bovada has you covered. Not only does Bovada offer more props than any other sportsbook, but it is also one of the few New York sports betting sites that allow fans to request odds for custom bets.

For the 2023 NFL playoffs, Bovada is welcoming new members with a welcome bonus offer worth $750. New members can simply sign up and boost their bankroll and bet on the NFL Wild Card Weekend for free.

With great NFL odds and a wide variety of NFL props, Bovada is one of the best places to bet on football during the NFL Playoffs.

Bovada Terms & Conditions

Deposit $1,000 for a maximum for $750 in free bets

Bet on the NFL Playoffs in New York or ANY US State

5x Rollover Requirement

Maximum New York sports betting offer of $750

New York sports betting bonus expires in 30 days

3. MyBookie — $1,000 in NFL Playoff Betting Offers

Looking for the best odds on the NFL Wild Card Weekend? MyBookie is the perfect place to start.

One of the top online sportsbooks available in New York, MyBookie has the best NFL betting lines and odds for the games this weekend. The online sportsbook offers reduced juice on the NFL Playoff games, making it the perfect New York sports betting site for sharp bettors.

Not only does MyBookie offer some of the best odds and props but football fans also have a chance to cash in on $1,000 in free bets for the NFL Playoffs just for signing up.

MyBookie Terms & Conditions

Minimum deposit of $50

Bet on the NFL Playoffs in New York Or ANY US State

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Wild Card Weekend Betting Bonus of $1,000

New York sports betting offer expires in 30 days

4. Lucky Block — Crypto Sportsbook With a 15% Cashback Offer in New York for the 2023 NFL Playoffs

Despite being new to the industry, Lucky Block has emerged as one of the fastest-growing crypto sports betting sites. The New York gambling site is committed to providing NFL fans with one of the best online betting experiences.

The crypto sportsbook offers competitive odds and a wide variety of betting markets for NFL games, including game props, player props, futures bets, and more.

While there isn’t a welcome bonus, Lucky Block offers players 15% cash back after their first week of playing. That means players are guaranteed 15% of the losses back during Wild Card Weekend, allowing them to minimize their risk when betting on the NFL Playoffs.

Lucky Block Terms & Conditions

15% cashback on net losses for the first 7 days

The day you join is considered ‘day one’

Contact Lucky Block Customer Support on the 8th day ( [email protected] ) to claim your 15% cashback

) to claim your 15% cashback Should you break even or be positive on day 7 then you won’t qualify for their 15% cashback

NOTE: New York residents will need to download a VPN in order to access Lucky Block – these are easily downloadable, hassle-free, and totally safe.

Pro Tip: If you ask Lucky Block customer support if you can deposit from a restricted territory from a VPN, they are legally obliged to say “No” due to licensing requirements. But rest assure you can deposit and withdraw winnings in crypto if you are in the US or elsewhere using a VPN.

NFL Wild Card Weekend Picks and Predictions

The top online sportsbooks might be tipping their hand in one of the games on Wild Card Weekend.

The New York Giants are slim 3-point underdogs on the road in Minnesota on Sunday.

These two teams last played one another in Week 16 with the Vikings emerging with a 27-24 win in a close call at home. However, this time around, the Vikings are dealing with some injuries on defense that could open the door up for a Giant-sized upset.

Daniel Jones played well enough to bring the Giants back in the last meeting, throwing for over 330 yards in the loss.

Look for Brian Daboll’s defense to give Kirk Cousins and company trouble in a surprising upset victory.

Take the Giants to win on the road in Minnesota on Wild Card Weekend.