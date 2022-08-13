In Maryland, sports betting is limited to in-person sportsbooks, but NFL fans don’t need to drive to their closest casino to bet on the Baltimore Ravens during the 2022 NFL preseason.

Instead the best offshore sports betting sites are welcoming new members from Maryland with free bets and bonus cash during the NFL preseason.

After beating the Tennessee Titans in Week 1, the Baltimore Ravens head to Arizona to take on the Cardinals. While Lamar Jackson won’t have an actual showdown with Kyler Murray, NFL fans will get a chance to look at how their teams are shaping up ahead of the kickoff of the 2022 NFL season.

The Best Maryland Sports Betting Sites for NFL Preseason Betting

At the best Maryland sports betting sites, football fans can place their bets online and turn their NFL knowledge into cold, hard cash.

To celebrate the return of football, the top sportsbooks in Maryland are offering free bets and bonus cash for the 2022 NFL preseason.

How to Bet on the 2022 NFL Preseason in Maryland

It’s never been easier to bet on the NFL Preseason in Maryland.

New members can simply sign up, claim free bets, and bet on NFL preseason games for free.

How to Watch the 2022 NFL Preseason in Maryland

🏈 NFL 2022: Preseason Week 1-4

Preseason Week 1-4 📅 NFL Preseason Date: August 4 – August 28, 2022

August 4 – August 28, 2022 📺 TV Channel: NBC | CBS | Fox | NFL Network

NFL Preseason 2022 Odds

The 2022 NFL season is still a few weeks away but football fans can still bet on their favorite teams at the best offshore sports betting sites.

While we’re months away from the Super Bowl, fans can still lock in the best odds for their favorite teams by shopping for the best prices online. At the top online sportsbooks, football fans can bet on individual games, place NFL futures bets, or make Super Bowl 2023 predictions with the click of a button.

Ahead of the 2022 NFL season, the Buffalo Bills have the best odds to win the Super Bowl at +600. Led by NFL MVP candidate Josh Allen, the Bills have a high-flying offense and appear poised for another great year.

Meanwhile, Tom Brady came out of retirement for unfinished business with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. After picking up Julio Jones a few weeks ago, the Buccaneers have moved up the board with +850 Super Bowl odds.

Next up, the reigning Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams are valued at +1100 alongside the Kansas City Chiefs.

Check out the table below for the Super Bowl odds from BetOnline, one of Maryland’s best NFL betting sites.

NFL Teams Super Bowl Odds Play Buffalo Bills +600 Tampa Bay Buccaneers +850 Kansas City Chiefs +1100 Los Angeles Rams +1100 Green Bay Packers +1200 Los Angeles Chargers +1200 Baltimore Ravens +1800 San Francisco 49ers +1800 Cincinnati Bengals +2000 Cleveland Browns +2200 Dallas Cowboys +2200 Denver Broncos +2200 Indianapolis Colts +2200 Philadelphia Eagles +2200 Las Vegas Raiders +3300 Minnesota Vikings +3300 Miami Dolphins +3500 Arizona Cardinals +4000 New Orleans Saints +4000 Tennessee Titans +4000 New England Patriots +5000 New York Jets +8000 Pittsburgh Steelers +8000 Washington Commanders +8000 Carolina Panthers +12500 Detroit Lions +12500 Jacksonville Jaguars +12500 New York Giants +12500 Seattle Seahawks +12500 Chicago Bears +15000 Atlanta Falcons +20000 Houston Texans +30000

The Best Maryland Sports Betting Site for the 2022 NFL Preseason

The 2022 NFL preseason has been shortened to three games but football fans can get in on the action by claiming free bets at the best Maryland sports betting sites.

1. BetOnline — $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets for NFL Preseason 2022

🏆 Founded 2004 ⭐ Expert Ranking #1 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For Free NFL Preseason Bets in Maryland 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, MoneyGram, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Panama 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

For football fans looking to win big in the NFL before the regular season begins, BetOnline is the best place to start. One of the top Maryland sports betting apps, BetOnline offers three free bets for the NFL Preseason, along with a deposit bonus just for signing up.

New members at BetOnline can swing their way to $1,000 in free Maryland sports betting offers this weekend.

2. BetUS – $2,500 in Free Bets for the NFL Preseason

🏆 Founded 1994 ⭐ Expert Ranking #2 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $2,500 ✅ Recommended For Biggest NFL Preseason Betting Offer in Maryland 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Bank Transfer 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Curacao 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

One of the most trusted Maryland sports betting sites, BetUS offers the biggest football betting offer for the 2022 NFL Preseason. At BetUS, NFL fans can cash up to $2,500 in free bets ahead of the 2022 NFL season.

With competitive football betting odds and the biggest Maryland sports betting bonus, fans have plenty of reasons to bet on the NFL Preseason with BetUS.

3. MyBookie – $1,000 Sportsbook Offer for NFL Preseason Games

🏆 Founded 2003 ⭐ Expert Ranking #3 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For The Best NFL Preseason Odds In Maryland 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Curacao 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

MyBookie offers the best NFL betting odds on the Maryland sports betting market. One of the top Maryland online gambling sites, MyBookie offers reduced juice on NFL betting lines, especially for the 2022 Preseason. New members can cash in on $1,000 free football bets on their first deposit for the NFL Preseason.

NFL Preseason 2022 Picks and Predictions

Dallas is currently projected for 10 wins at the best online sportsbooks, a number that might be difficult to reach in an underrated NFC East division.

With Carson Wentz in Washington and Jalen Hurts set to make improvements under center in Philadelphia, it’s hard to see how the Cowboys will reach that win total.

The Cowboys will also face several difficult opponents from outside of the division this year, including the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Cincinnati Bengals, Green Bay Packers, Indianapolis Colts, and Tennessee Titans.

Dallas will open the season against the Bucs and Bengals, two potential playoff teams that will be tough to beat. The Cowboys also play the Rams on the road in Los Angeles in Week 5, leaving Dallas with little room for error to start the year.

A 9-8 record seems more likely for Dallas than an 11-win season this year.

Take the Cowboys to finish with fewer than 10 wins in 2022.

