The Nevada sports betting market is gearing up for the return of football but Raiders fans in Las Vegas can still find better odds and NFL betting offers at the top offshore sportsbooks.

With huge sign-up bonuses available, football fans can minimize their risk and maximize their profits by betting online in Nevada with the best sports betting sites.

Nevada residents that sign up can claim free bets and mobile betting offers that can be used to bet on their favorite NFL teams for free.

Scroll down below to learn how to bet on the 2022 NFL Preseason in Nevada and claim up to $5,750 in free NFL bets.

The Best Nevada Sports Betting Sites for NFL Preseason Betting

At the best Nevada sports betting sites, football fans can place their bets online and turn their NFL knowledge into cold, hard cash.

To celebrate the return of football, the top sportsbooks in Nevada are offering free bets and bonus cash for the 2022 NFL preseason.

Scroll down to learn more about the best Nevada sports betting sites and what they have to offer for the 2022 NFL preseason.

How to Bet on the 2022 NFL Preseason in Nevada

It’s never been easier to bet on the NFL Preseason in Nevada.

New members can simply sign up, claim free bets, and bet on NFL preseason games for free.

To learn how to bet on NFL preseason in Nevada, scroll down below.

Click here to claim your football betting offers for the NFL Preseason Sign up and make a qualifying deposit at BetOnline Claim up to $1,000, plus two free bets for the 2022 NFL Preseason Place your free bets on NFL Preseason games at BetOnline

How to Watch the 2022 NFL Preseason in Nevada

🏈 NFL 2022: Preseason Week 1-4

Preseason Week 1-4 📅 NFL Preseason Date: August 4 – August 28, 2022

August 4 – August 28, 2022 📺 TV Channel: NBC | CBS | Fox | NFL Network

NFL Preseason 2022 Odds

The 2022 NFL season is still a few weeks away but football fans can still bet on their favorite teams at the best offshore sports betting sites.

While we’re months away from the Super Bowl, fans can still lock in the best odds for their favorite teams by shopping for the best prices online. At the top online sportsbooks, football fans can bet on individual games, place NFL futures bets, or make Super Bowl 2023 predictions with the click of a button.

Ahead of the 2022 NFL season, the Buffalo Bills have the best odds to win the Super Bowl at +600. Led by NFL MVP candidate Josh Allen, the Bills have a high-flying offense and appear poised for another great year.

Meanwhile, Tom Brady came out of retirement for unfinished business with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. After picking up Julio Jones a few weeks ago, the Buccaneers have moved up the board with +850 Super Bowl odds.

Next up, the reigning Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams are valued at +1100 alongside the Kansas City Chiefs.

Check out the table below for the Super Bowl odds from BetOnline, one of Nevada’s best NFL betting sites.

NFL Teams Super Bowl Odds Play Buffalo Bills +600 Tampa Bay Buccaneers +850 Kansas City Chiefs +1100 Los Angeles Rams +1100 Green Bay Packers +1200 Los Angeles Chargers +1200 Baltimore Ravens +1800 San Francisco 49ers +1800 Cincinnati Bengals +2000 Cleveland Browns +2200 Dallas Cowboys +2200 Denver Broncos +2200 Indianapolis Colts +2200 Philadelphia Eagles +2200 Las Vegas Raiders +3300 Minnesota Vikings +3300 Miami Dolphins +3500 Arizona Cardinals +4000 New Orleans Saints +4000 Tennessee Titans +4000 New England Patriots +5000 New York Jets +8000 Pittsburgh Steelers +8000 Washington Commanders +8000 Carolina Panthers +12500 Detroit Lions +12500 Jacksonville Jaguars +12500 New York Giants +12500 Seattle Seahawks +12500 Chicago Bears +15000 Atlanta Falcons +20000 Houston Texans +30000

The Best Nevada Sports Betting Site for the 2022 NFL Preseason

The 2022 NFL preseason has been shortened to three games but football fans can get in on the action by claiming free bets at the best Nevada sports betting sites.

Scroll down below for the best Nevada sports betting sites for the 2022 NFL Preseason.

1. BetOnline — $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets for NFL Preseason 2022

🏆 Founded 2004 ⭐ Expert Ranking #1 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For Free NFL Preseason Bets in Nevada 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, MoneyGram, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Panama 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

For football fans looking to win big in the NFL before the regular season begins, BetOnline is the best place to start. One of the top Nevada sports betting apps, BetOnline offers three free bets for the NFL Preseason, along with a deposit bonus just for signing up.

New members at BetOnline can swing their way to $1,000 in free Nevada sports betting offers this weekend.

BetOnline Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $55

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Nevada Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000

Free Bets expire in 30 days

Get your free Nevada sports betting offers for the NFL Preseason at BetOnline, click on the button below.

2. BetUS – $2,500 in Free Bets for the NFL Preseason

🏆 Founded 1994 ⭐ Expert Ranking #2 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $2,500 ✅ Recommended For Biggest NFL Preseason Betting Offer in Nevada 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Bank Transfer 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Curacao 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

One of the most trusted Nevada sports betting sites, BetUS offers the biggest football betting offer for the 2022 NFL Preseason. At BetUS, NFL fans can cash up to $2,500 in free bets ahead of the 2022 NFL season.

With competitive football betting odds and the biggest Nevada sports betting bonus, fans have plenty of reasons to bet on the NFL Preseason with BetUS.

BetUS Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $100

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Nevada Sports Betting Bonus of $2,500

NV Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

Claim your free Nevada sports betting offers for the 2022 NFL Preseason at BetUS below.

3. MyBookie – $1,000 Sportsbook Offer for NFL Preseason Games

🏆 Founded 2003 ⭐ Expert Ranking #3 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For The Best NFL Preseason Odds In Nevada 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Curacao 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

MyBookie offers the best NFL betting odds on the Nevada sports betting market. One of the top Nevada online gambling sites, MyBookie offers reduced juice on NFL betting lines, especially for the 2022 Preseason. New members can cash in on $1,000 free football bets on their first deposit for the NFL Preseason.

MyBookie Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $50

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Nevada Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000

NV Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

Get your free football betting offers for the NFL Preseason at MyBookie below.

NFL Preseason 2022 Picks and Predictions

Despite winning 10 games last year, the San Francisco 49ers are projected for only 9.5 wins in 2022.

While the over is favored at -140 odds, San Francisco has a terrific chance of reaching double-digit victories in 2022 even if Trey Lance doesn’t prove to be a big upgrade over Jimmy Garoppolo.

Both Lance and the 49ers will benefit from an easy early-season schedule.

San Francisco will play the Bears, Seahawks, Panthers, and Falcons in four of its first six regular season games. The 49ers will also end the season by playing three of their final four games against the Seahawks, Commanders, and Cardinals (at home).

There’s a good chance that San Francisco could go 6-1 in those games.

That means San Francisco would need to win just four games on the remainder of its schedule to reach 10 wins.

With games against New Orleans and Miami still on tap, that looks like a strong possibility.

Take the San Francisco 49ers to finish with over 9.5 wins (-140)

Click on the button below to claim 2 free NFL bets at BetOnline worth up to $25 each.