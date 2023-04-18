How To Bet On NHL Playoffs In Vermont

The NHL Playoffs are just around the corner and are sure to be as exciting and as explosive as ever. If you’re looking to bet on the NHL Playoffs in Vermont then make sure you get the best offers and odds for you.

We’ll show you the top Vermont sports betting sites that carry the most competitive odds and varied markets for the NHL Playoffs. But, more importantly than that, we’ll take you through how you can access incredible offers including completely free bets.

Best NHL Playoffs Sports Betting Apps In Vermont

BetOnline – Offering an outstanding $1000 in free bets for NHL Playoffs BetUS – Huge range of NHL Playoffs markets and 125% welcome bonus BetNow – Customer-focused sports betting site offering highly competitive odds Everygame – Trusted and loved Vermont sports betting site for NHL Playoffs bets JazzSports – Specialist sportsbook with great NHL Playoffs odds Bovada – Great all-round Vermont sports betting site with impressive welcome offer LuckyBlock – Leading sportsbook for NHL Playoffs betting in crypto MyBookie – Easy-to-use sportsbook popular with Vermont NHL fans and bettors

Latest Vermont Sports Betting Update

Even though sports betting is not yet legalized in Vermont, you can still place bets on the NHL Playoffs in state at our recommended sportsbooks.

And not only can you bet, but you can also take advantage of some incredible offers and odds that aren’t available at the traditional bookies anyway.

Where else can you access hundreds of dollars in free bets for the NHL Playoffs? Certainly, the normal bookies can’t better or even match the offers on these sites.

Other advantages include quick and easy registration without KYC checks. You can sign up in seconds and start betting on the NHL Playoffs straight away.

These Vermont sports betting sites also have fewer restrictions so if you’re 18 years or over you can join. You can also access more betting markets, many of which are exclusive and carry more competitive odds for most sporting events including the NHL Playoffs.

Where these Vermont sports betting sites really excel is in ongoing promotions so, once you’re signed up, you will be able to take advantage of regular rewards such as matched bonuses and even casino offers too.

If you want to bet on the NHL Playoffs in Vermont, then why restrict yourself? These sites offer a wider range of markets, better odds and incredible welcome offers you won’t find elsewhere.

How To Bet On NHL Playoffs In Vermont

Create a BetOnline account Deposit up to $2000 Receive your free bet of up to $1000 Place your NHL Playoffs wagers

NHL Playoffs Betting Options in Vermont with our Recommended Sportsbooks

The NHL Playoffs are one of the most exhilarating and fiercely contested sporting events on the US calendar.

The field is made up of the best three teams from the four divisions – Metropolitan, Atlantic, Central and Pacific – with the final four spots going to wildcards.

Teams that finished higher in the regular season will be given home advantage in this knock-out tournament with each contest taking a best-of-seven series format.

With sixteen teams battling it out to reach the final and compete for the prestigious Stanley Cup, there are a lot of games to bet on.

The most common bet, and the easiest to place, is the moneyline, which is basically betting on which team will win each game. If you want to get the best odds on this, you’ll be looking to bet on the less favorite teams but maybe one that has home advantage or a good record against their opponents.

Puck line betting, sometimes called the goal line, is also very popular with Vermont bettors for the NHL Playoffs. This is essentially spread betting where you try to guess how many goals a team will win or lose by.

The over/under market is also good for this as you don’t have to be as specific but you can say whether a game will have over or under a certain amount of goals.

For those who enjoy a range of different NHL Playoffs bets in Vermont, you can wager game by game, series by series or round by round.

Series betting at the NHL Playoffs can be fun, where you decide how many games a series will go to and what the final result will be. For example, if you think one team will whitewash their opponents then you’d bet on 4-0, but if you think it will be a tight match-up then wager on 4-2 or 4-3.

As well as the Stanley Cup, a few other honours are awarded at the NHL Playoffs. These include the Divisional Champions for each division and the Conference Champions for the best east and west team.

At our recommended Vermont sports betting sites you can bet on all of these as well as the eventual winner of the Stanley Cup.

If you’re looking to wager on the NHL Playoffs in Vermont you will not find better offers or bigger markets than those at our recommended sites so don’t miss out.

How To Get An NHL Playoffs Free Bet In Vermont

Getting free bets for the NHL Playoffs is much quicker and simpler than you think. Just follow the easy steps below and take advantage of these great offers. Read on to find out more about each bonus and how you can benefit.

1. Select your offers from our comprehensive list below

2. Click the link to go to the sportsbook’s sign-up page

3. Sign up to the sports betting site with your key details

4. Deposit and bet the qualifying amount for the offer

5. Claim the free bets to use on their sportsbook for NHL Playoffs betting

1. BetOnline NHL Playoffs Vermont Sports Betting Offer: $1000 Welcome Bonus

BetOnline are a giant in the world of online sports betting and are well-known for their huge range of sports markets. The welcome bonus will really help you get the best value from your NHL Playoffs bets in Vermont. Deposit a minimum of $55 and you will get 50% of that back in free bets. Deposit $200 and get $100 and so on all the way up to a deposit $2000, for which you will receive an incredible $1000 in free bets.



2. BetUS NHL Playoffs Vermont Sports Betting Offer: 125% Deposit Bonus Up To $2500

BetUs are a secure and reliable Vermont sportsbook with a reputation for highly competitive odds. They provide excellent customer service and are user-friendly for both desktop and mobile. Their 125% welcome bonus will make your NHL Playoffs bets go even further giving you 100% sports bonus and 25% casino bonus too all the way up to $2500.



3. BetNow NHL Playoffs Vermont Sports Betting Offer: 150% Welcome Bonus Up To $300

BetNow know what sports bettors want, and they deliver. Simplicity and choice are the two key features with an easy-to-use platform and a vast array of markets including a great variety for the NHL Playoffs. Whether you want to bet game by game or round by round, BetNow has you covered. The welcome offer of 150% bonus up to $300 gives excellent value to new customers.

4. Everygame NHL Playoffs Vermont Sports Betting Offer: $750 Welcome Bonus

Everygame have built an outstanding reputation over three decades for giving sports bettors in Vermont a quality experience. Their variety of sports markets, great odds and excellent customer service make it a must-visit if you’re looking to bet on the NHL Playoffs in Vermont. Don’t miss out on their $750 welcome offer which gives you a 100% bonus on each of your first three deposits.

5. Jazz Sports NHL Playoffs Vermont Betting Offer: 50% Sports Welcome Bonus Up To $1000

Vermont NHL fans who want the best odds for the NHL Playoffs should check out Jazz Sports. They offer a small but specialist sportsbook and ice hockey is one of their main markets so you can expect a fantastic customer experience. New players can take advantage of 50% back in free bets for their first deposit up to $1000 when placing NHL Playoffs bets.

.



6. Bovada NHL Playoffs Vermont Sports Betting Offer: $750 Bonus For New Customers

Bovada are a popular Vermont sports betting site due to the way they put the customer first. Their easy-to-use platform has everything a sports bettor could want and if prop bets are your go-to wager, then the Bovada prop-builder is second-to-none. For the NHL Playoffs make sure you take advantage of one of the welcome bonuses on offer. Crypto bettors can enjoy a 75% crypto match bonus up to $750 but other offers are also available.



7. Lucky Block NHL Playoffs Vermont Sports Betting — Best Crypto Betting on NHL Playoffs Without KYC

If you’re looking to place NHL Playoffs bets in Vermont with crypto then Lucky Block is a great choice for you. This exclusive crypto sportsbook is leading the way in the industry with an exceptionally speedy sign up, vast range of sports markets, impressive odds and generous bonus offers too. Join up below and see for yourself.



How To Access Lucky Block With A VPN

Click here to visit ExpressVPN Download and Install the VPN Client Connect to a Secure ExpressVPN Server Visit Lucky Block Casino

8. MyBookie NHL Playoffs Vermont Sportsbook Offer: 50% Deposit Bonus Up To $500

A trusted sportsbook with Vermont bettors for over a decade, MyBookie are a reliable choice for sports betting. Whether you enjoy betting on the moneyline, or more juicy ice hockey bets such as puck line betting for your NHL Playoffs wagers, then this site has all the markets you need. When you sign up and place a bet on the NHL Playoffs in Vermont, you’ll receive a 50% bonus on your first deposit up to $500.



NHL Playoffs Outright Odds

The Boston Bruins are the bookies favorites and that’s not a surprise as no team has won more points this season than them. Their toughest challenge in the Eastern Conference will come from the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Carolina Hurricanes.

Last year’s Stanley Cup winners the Colorado Avalanche look like being the team to beat in the Western Conference again. However, with the Edmonton Oilers in fine form and the striking duo of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl both enjoying career-best seasons, they will be mounting a formidable challenge.

• Boston Bruins +333

• Colorado Avalanche +550

• Carolina Hurricanes +800

• Toronto Maple Leafs +900

• Edmonton Oilers +1000

• Vegas Golden Knights +1000

• New Jersey Devils +1000

• New York Rangers +1200

• Tampa Bay Lightning +1400

• Dallas Stars +1400

• Los Angeles Kings +1800

Odds are taken from Everygame and are correct at time of writing but subject to change.