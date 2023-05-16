The best of the best in golf will be competing at the PGA Championship this May and if you want to place a bet then we have selected the top Rhode Island sports betting apps for you.

There is plenty of choice out there, but if you want a sportsbook with the widest range of markets, the most competitive odds, and an exciting range of offers including free bets when you wager on the PGA Championship in Rhode Island, then read on.

Best Rhode Island Sports Betting Apps For PGA Championship Betting

BetOnline – Fabulous welcome offer for new Rhode Island bettors BetNow – Enjoy 150% deposit bonus with only a $20 deposit Bovada – Impressive PGA Championship markets and odds Everygame – Long-established and trusted Rhode Island sports betting app MyBookie – Customer-friendly app with enticing welcome offer

Latest Rhode Island Sports Betting Update

With legalized sports betting in state, you have plenty of choice when it comes to choosing which sportsbook to bet at in Rhode Island.

However, if you restrict yourself to traditional bookies, you are limiting your options and potentially losing out on great odds and offers elsewhere.

That’s why we have reviewed all the options available to Rhode Island bettors and come up with our top recommendations to give you the most value for PGA Championship betting.

All the chosen Rhode Island sports betting apps on our list are user-friendly, easy to sign-up to without any KYC checks, and offer bettors incredible welcome bonuses including completely free bets.

They are also sports specialists offering exclusive markets and the best odds you won’t find anywhere else. These Rhode Island sports betting apps have fewer restrictions so anyone over the age of 18 can join and once you sign-up you’ll be able to access generous on-going bonuses too.

If you want to bet on the PGA Championship in Rhode Island and want the best value from your wagers, then give these sports betting apps a look.

How To Bet On The PGA Championship In Rhode Island

Create a BetOnline account Deposit up to $2000 Receive your free bet of up to $1000 Place your PGA Championship wagers

The PGA Championship Gambling Options in Rhode Island with our Recommended Sports Betting Apps

The 2023 PGA Championship will take place at Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, New York between 18 – 21 May.

This prestigious four-day event will see 156 of the best golfers compete for one of the most coveted titles in golf – as well as a lifetime entry for the tournament.

With top golf events taking place over four days and four rounds, the sport is one of the most engaging for fans when it comes to the sheer depth of betting markets. That is an area in which our Rhode Island sports betting apps shine, as well.

If you want to keep it simple, the outright winner market will be the one for you. Just pick the player that you believe will take the title. Simple as that.

That won’t leave much room for error, of course, and golf tournaments are notorious for pivoting wildly on the basis of one bad hole or even one poor stroke. With that in mind, many bettors like to go down the each-way route, which will see payouts if your chosen player finishes in the top five or ten places. Of course, that safety net does come at a cost in the odds.

A very popular market among those who like to bet on the PGA Championship in Rhode Island is the hole-in-one. It keeps you engaged for the entire four days and can land at any moment.

Round-by-round betting, top 20 finish and nationality of the winner are other markets that are popular and well worth checking out.

How To Get A PGA Championship Free Bet In Rhode Island

One of the many benefits of using our recommended Rhode Island sports betting apps are the incredible free bets within the welcome offers. Here is how you can get yours.

Select your offers from our comprehensive list below

Click the link to go to the sportsbook’s sign-up page

Sign up to the sports betting site with your key details

Deposit and bet the qualifying amount for the offer

Claim the free bets to use on their sportsbook for The PGA Championship betting

1. BetOnline PGA Championship Rhode Island Sports Betting Offer: $1000 Welcome Bonus

BetOnline have everything you would expect from a high-quality sportsbook, including competitive odds, comprehensive market coverage and great customer service. They also go above and beyond with their welcome offer that could see you land $1000 in free bets. Simply make your first deposit up to $2000 and you will receive 50% of it back.



2. BetNow PGA Championship Rhode Island Sports Betting Offer: 150% Welcome Bonus Up To $300

BetNow are creating a reputation for themselves as one of the most inclusive and accessible Rhode Island sports betting apps around. You certainly don’t have to be a high-roller to get a brilliant welcome offer from BetNow. Make any first deposit of between $20 and $300 and you will get 150% of it back in free bets.



3. Bovada PGA Championship Rhode Island Sports Betting Offer: $750 Bonus For New Customers

Bovada are a very versatile sportsbook and whether you prefer to deposit in traditional USD or cryptocurrency you can be sure you will be very well looked after. There are welcome bonuses for both, but deposit $750 in crypto and you will get a 75% bonus.

4. Everygame PGA Championship Rhode Island Sports Betting Offer: $750 Welcome Bonus

Everygame was the first Rhode Island sports betting app and they remain a trusted favorite among bettors to this day. All that experience has seen them become incredibly user-friendly. If you want to find out for yourself why they have remained so popular, they will give you a bonus on your first three deposits up to $750.



5. MyBookie PGA Championship Rhode Island Sports Betting Offer: 50% Deposit Bonus Up To $500

If you join MyBookie to bet on the PGA Championship in Rhode Island, you can take advantage of a 50% bonus up to $500 on your first deposit. They have superb market coverage for the top golf events as well as competitive odds and a very user-friendly platform to offer as well.



The PGA Championship Odds

Jon Rahm was in sparkling form to win the Masters last month and the odds-makers are expecting him to be the man to beat once again here.

The Spaniard is joined at the top of the odds by American Scottie Scheffler, with Rory McIlroy also expected to make a serious challenge despite his poor showing in Augusta.

Reigning champion Justin Thomas is expected to make a spirited defence of his crown and Brooks Koepka (2018, 2019) has recently shown that the event can be conducive to back-to-back winners.

This is how the PGA Championship odds currently stack up at BetOnline for the top ten.

Jon Rahm +750

Scottie Scheffler +750

Rory McIlroy +1200

Justin Thomas +2000

Brooks Koepka +2000

Patrick Cantlay +2000

Xander Schauffele +2200

Jordan Spieth +2500

Tony Finau +2600

Collin Morikawa +2800

Odds are taken from BetOnline and are correct at time of writing but subject to change.