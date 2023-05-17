The Triple Crown continues onto the Preakness Stakes this month, and that means a chance to cash in with New Hampshire sports betting apps.

Our recommended list of sportsbooks will help you find the best value and promotions when you bet on the Preakness Stakes in New Hampshire, with the most competitive odds and the biggest range of markets guaranteed.

How To Bet On The Preakness Stakes In New Hampshire

Create a BetOnline account Deposit up to $2000 Receive your free bet of up to $1000 Place your The Preakness Stakes wagers

Best New Hampshire Sports Betting Apps For Preakness Stakes Betting

BetOnline – Enjoy a $1000 welcome bonus when you bet on the Preakness Stakes in New Hampshire BetNow – Great all-budget New Hampshire sports betting app with 150% bonus on first deposit Bovada – Extensive horse racing markets and nice crypto option Everygame – Long established among New Hampshire sports betting apps MyBookie – Solid all-rounder with attractive welcome bonuses

Latest New Hampshire Sports Betting Update

Sports betting is completely legal in New Hampshire, and that means people can be a little overwhelmed when it comes to exploring the many options.

That can often lead to latching onto the traditional bookies due to familiarity alone, and that is a common mistake that always sees bettors miss out on the best value and customer experience.

You don’t have to worry about that with our recommended New Hampshire sports betting apps, with them all offering lightning quick registrations without KYC checks for anyone over the age 18-years-old.

Signing up also grants you access to some exceptional welcome bonuses too, meaning you can earn thousands of dollars in free bets when you make your first deposit.

Any sports bettor knows that the golden rule when you bet on the Preakness Stakes in New Hampshire, or any other event, is to make sure you’re wagering your money with a true specialist. That is the only way you can be sure you are getting the best odds and market coverage.

That is what our recommended New Hampshire sports betting apps are, and you are not going to want to miss out on the extra benefits they can offer over traditional sportsbooks.

The Preakness Stakes Gambling Options in New Hampshire with our Recommended Sports Betting Apps

The Preakness Stakes is a long beloved part of the US horse racing calendar and the latest edition is scheduled for May 20 at its traditional Pimlico home.

Horse racing simply doesn’t get more prestigious as the Triple Crown, and the Preakness Stakes is the second leg of it, falling between the Kentucky Derby and the Belmont Stakes.

It is the shortest of the three races, and it carries a small field of just 14 elite horses, including surprise Kentucky Derby winner Mage.

Our recommended New Hampshire sports betting apps can help you get in on the action and you will find no shortage of markets, with all of them guaranteeing you the most competitive odds.

When you bet on the Preakness Stakes in New Hampshire, you may want to keep it very simple and just pick your outright winner. However, sports bettors may also want to take a good look at the place and the show markets as well.

The Place is when you bet on a horse to finish either first or second, while the show expands that to first, second or third – at a cost to your odds, of course.

If you are confident in your tipster skills you can go further as well and pick out an exacta. To win there, you will need to pick both the first place and the second placed horse. Should that prove insufficiently thrilling for you, a trifecta challenges you to pick the top three runners and the correct order in which they finish.

Whatever you decide, you are not going to be short on markets and options when you bet on the Preakness Stakes with our recommended New Hampshire sports betting apps.

How To Get A Preakness Stakes Free Bet In New Hampshire

If you are not receiving free bets then you are not getting the value you should be from your sportsbook. To get them with our recommended apps, simply follow the steps below.

Select your offers from our comprehensive list below

Click the link to go to the sportsbook’s sign-up page

Sign up to the sports betting site with your key details

Deposit and bet the qualifying amount for the offer

Claim the free bets to use on their sportsbook for Preakness Stakes betting

1. BetOnline Preakness Stakes New Hampshire Sports Betting Offer: $1000 Welcome Bonus

Regardless of the success of your Preakness Stakes picks, BetOnline will ensure you feel like a winner with their incredible welcome offer. They will give you 50% of your first deposit back as free bets on anything up to $2,000, and with their breadth of sports markets you will not be short on opportunity to make the most of them.

2. BetNow Preakness Stakes New Hampshire Sports Betting Offer: 150% Welcome Bonus Up To $300

Lower-budget sports bettors can sometimes feel excluded from the best offers, but that isn’t the case with BetNow. Deposit just $20 (up to $300) and you will get 150% of it back in free bets to use on any of their wide range of sports markets.

3. Bovada Preakness Stakes New Hampshire Sports Betting Offer: $750 Bonus For New Customers

Those wishing to bet on the Preakness Stakes in New Hampshire will definitely want to check out Bovada. They are a great all-rounder and have highly competitive horse racing markets, among others. All new sign-ups can expect enticing welcome offers no matter the deposit method, with cryptocurrency customers getting a 75% bonus up to $750.

4. Everygame Preakness Stakes New Hampshire Sports Betting Offer: $750 Welcome Bonus

Of all the New Hampshire sports betting apps, none can boast the track record that Everygame can. They have leveraged all that experience and hard-earned knowhow into a highly refined customer experience that includes a $750 welcome bonus.

5. MyBookie Preakness Stakes New Hampshire Sports Betting Offer: 50% Deposit Bonus Up To $500

MyBookie are a popular choice among sports bettors and it is very easy to see why. They have regular promotions, extensive market coverage, competitive odds and are true sports specialists. Sign-up and you will also get 50% of your first deposit back in free bets.

The Preakness Stakes Odds

Nobody expected Mage to win the 2023 Kentucky Derby, but all eyes will be on him at the Preakness Stakes.

There is a reason the Triple Crown is so coveted: it is incredibly tough to win. Only 13 horses have achieved it before and none since Justify in 2018.

Historically it has been easier to win the Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes, with 23 horses pulling off the double. Mage is well-fancied to join them, with First Mission seen as the most likely to challenge.

Of course, as Mage proved at Churchill Downs, you can never discount the outsider. Tipsters fancy Red Route One to cause a surprise at Pimlico, whilst Blazing Sevens is also expected to be in the running.

Mage +200

First Mission +240

Disarm +800

National Treasure +900

Blazing Sevens +1200

Confidence Game +1200

Red Route One +1400

Perform +1600

Chase The Chaos +4000

Odds are taken from BetOnline and are correct at time of writing but subject to change.