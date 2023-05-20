The Triple Crown continues onto the Preakness Stakes this month, and that means a chance to cash in with New York sports betting apps.

The Preakness Stakes is a long beloved part of the US horse racing calendar and the latest edition is scheduled for May 20 at its traditional Pimlico home.

Horse racing simply doesn’t get more prestigious as the Triple Crown, and the Preakness Stakes is the second leg of it, falling between the Kentucky Derby and the Belmont Stakes.

It is the shortest of the three races, and it carries a small field of just 14 elite horses, including surprise Kentucky Derby winner Mage.

Our recommended New York sports betting apps can help you get in on the action and you will find no shortage of markets, with all of them guaranteeing you the most competitive odds.

When you bet on the Preakness Stakes in New York, you may want to keep it very simple and just pick your outright winner. However, sports bettors may also want to take a good look at the place and the show markets as well.

The Place is when you bet on a horse to finish either first or second, while the show expands that to first, second or third – at a cost to your odds, of course.

If you are confident in your tipster skills you can go further as well and pick out an exacta. To win there, you will need to pick both the first place and the second placed horse. Should that prove insufficiently thrilling for you, a trifecta challenges you to pick the top three runners and the correct order in which they finish.

Whatever you decide, you are not going to be short on markets and options when you bet on the Preakness Stakes with our recommended New York sports betting apps.

Updated Preakness 2023 Odds

Like the Kentucky Derby, the odds board for the 2023 Preakness saw some late movement.

First Mission was scratched just days before the Preakness Stakes, shrinking the field to just seven horses and leaving Mage as an overwhelming favorite to win the race.

Mage will enter Pimlico Race Course with -135 odds, giving him a better chance to win the Preakness than the rest of the field combined.

Bob Baffert-trained National Treasure owns the second-best odds at +500, followed by Blazing Sevens (+700) and Red Route One (+1400).

Perform is expected to be one of the most popular longshots at +1600 while Coffeewithchris (+4000) and Chase The Chase (+5000) would set the record for the biggest upsets ever with a win at the Preakness.

Check out the latest Preakness 2023 odds from the top online racebooks.

Latest Preakness 2023 News

There are several interesting storylines heading into the middle jewel of the Triple Crown, but perhaps none bigger than Mage’s quest for the Triple Crown.

The Kentucky Derby winner has a strong chance to become the first horse since Justify in 2018 to win the first two Triple Crown races. According to the top online racebooks, Mage owns -135 odds to win the Preakness Stakes, giving him a better chance to win than the rest of the field combined.

Legendary horse trainer Bob Baffert will be making his return to the Triple Crown following his suspension stemming from the 2021 Kentucky Derby. Baffert will bring top contender National Treasure into Pimlico Race Course as he looks for his record-breaking eighth Preakness Stakes victory.

Fellow contender First Mission was scratched two days before the race. The Brad Cox trainee had the second-best odds on the board at +250 and was considered to have the best chance to upset Mage in his chase for the Triple Crown.

Check out the latest news ahead of the Preakness Stakes below.

Preakness 2023 Expert Picks

Preakness 2023 Prediction & Trifecta Bet

Here are the Preakness 2023 picks from our horse racing experts.

Preakness 2023 Trifecta Bet

Mage (-135) Perform (+1600) National Treasure (+260)

Preakness 2023 Winner: Mage (-135)

Mage is the overwhelming favorite at Pimlico Race Course and for good reason. The colt enters the second jewel of the Triple Crown in top form after winning the 2023 Kentucky Derby with a career-best Equibase Speed Figure of 104.

Since running second to Forte in the Florida Derby, Mage has gained plenty of confidence and has improved his speed figure in all four of his career races.

In a race with only seven horses, Mage shouldn’t have trouble getting a clean trip, which should only improve his chances of winning the race. After top contender First Mission was scratched leading up to the race, there aren’t many horses with the type of speed and stamina needed to contend with the Kentucky Derby winner.

Bet on Mage to become the first horse since Justify in 2018 to win the first two Triple Crown races.