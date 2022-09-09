Betting Guides

How to Bet On The Seattle Seahawks In Washington | Washington Sports Betting Sites

Charlie Rhodes
Although Washington sports betting has been legal since 2020, it is worth taking a look some lucrative welcome offers from our top bookmaker picks ahead of Week 1 of the 2022/23 NFL season.

How To Bet On The Seattle Seahawks for the NFL 2022-23

See for a step-by-step guide as to how to register with Bovada, our favourite pick for the NFL’s return.

  1. Click here and register to Bovada for the NFL.
  2. INSIDERS is the code you will need upon your first deposit to unlock their offer.
  3. The NFL bonus is now ready to be used.

How to Place a Bet in Washington With Your NFL Free Bets

Placing your NFL bets is simple – see below.

  • Register with Bovada
  • Click on the ‘Sports’ button to reveal over 20 different categories.
  • The NFL odds can be found on the main menu – click the ‘NFL’ button to load the markets.
  • Select your chosen bet.

The Best Washington NFL Sports Betting Sites For 2022-23

$750 Welcome Bonus When You Sign Up For NFL Betting
T&Cs apply, 18+
Up To $150 NFL Sign-Up Bonus
T&Cs apply, 18+
$1000 Welcome Bonus When You Bet On NFL
T&Cs apply, 18+
Up To $2,500 Deposit Match
T&Cs apply, 18+
100% Deposit Match Up To $1,000
No time limits apply. Minimum deposit of $50 to claim your bonus. You must bet on wagers with odds of 2.5:1 or more. General terms & conditions apply.
100% Deposit Match Up To $500
T&Cs apply, 18+

How To Watch Seattle Seahawks vs Denver Broncos in Washington

  • 🏈 NFL: Seattle Seahawks vs Denver Broncos
  • 📅Date: Monday, 12th September 2022
  • Time: 18:15 PDT
  • 🏟Venue: Lumen Field, Washington
  • 📺 NFL TV Channels: FOX, NBC, CBS, ESPN, ABC, NFL Network and Amazon Prime
Team Moneyline Bookmaker
Seattle Seahawks +225 BetOnline logo
Denver Broncos -265 BetOnline logo

 

Seattle Seahawks NFL 2022-23 Odds 

It must be said that expectations for this season surrounding the Seahawks are at an all-time low, but this may work to their advantage if they can elevate above sub-par performances seen last season.

Geno Smith is the man at quarterback to replace Russel Wilson who left for this week’s opponents the Broncos, and that’s why many are projecting wins near the bottom end of the spectrum.

Add to that injuries that have kept some of the more seasoned defenders off the field during training camp, as well as relying heavily on two rookie starters in the offensive line, it all seems to be culminating in another transition year for which could see them finish in last place in the NFC West for the second straight year.  

 

Team Super Bowl LVII odds
Buffalo Bills +600
Tampa Bay Buccaneers +900
Kansas City Chiefs +1000
Los Angeles Chargers +1100
Seattle Seahawks +15000

 

  If you are a particularly keen risk taker, you can get the Seahawks at a price of  +6600 to clinch the NFC title.  

 

Team NFC Championship odds
Tampa Bay Buccaneers +400
Los Angeles Rams +475
Green Bay Packers +500
San Francisco 49ers +750
Philadelphia Eagles +900
Seattle Seahawks +6600

 

The Best Washington Football Betting Sites For The NFL 2022-23

Bovada – $750 Exclusive Welcome Bonus

Bovada Casino Online Betting

In preparation for the return of the NFL season, Bovada are dishing out a hugely lucrative welcome bonus –  a 110% deposit match up to $750. With thousands of odds tailored towards an American audience, their NFL offerings are expansive.

Bovada Promo Code Terms and Conditions

  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $750
  • NFL Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days
Click HERE to Claim Bovada's Offer

 

EveryGame – $750 Sign up Bonus

Florida sports betting - Everygame

EveryGame are certainly one of the more reputable operators we have come across, with almost 20 years experience as a competitive offshore bookmaker. Better yet, prospective users can redeem a stupendous $750 sign-up bonus!

  • 100% up to $250 Bonus on first three deposits.
  • The bonus code can be redeemed upon each of the first three deposits within 100 days of the sign-up.
  • The bonus code must be redeemed immediately after the deposit and before a wager has been placed.
  • The sum of the deposit and the bonus are subject to rollover requirements of 8x at min. odds of -200 (1.5) before a new bonus can be redeemed.
Register With Everygame

 

BetOnline— $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus

apuestas UFC

BetOnline have a huge variety of option to bet ready for the NFL season. Most notably, player futures markets such as Rookie of the Year and outright markets covering winners of both conferences and the Super Bowl feature in a sportsbook covering American sports and beyond.

BetOnline Promo Code Terms and Conditions

  • Minimum Deposit of $55
  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000
  • NFL Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days

Click the button below to get $1,000 in bonus cash.

 
Open an Account at BetOnline

 

BetUS – $3,125 in Free Bets for the NFL 2022-23

Signing up with BetUS  today will land new customers the chance to redeem a hugely lucrative 125% sign-up bonus up to $3,125!

  • 125% Sign-Up Bonus up to $3,125 on your first deposit.
  • Minimum deposit: $100
  • 100% Sports Bonus – up to $2,500
  • 10X Rollover on Sports
  • 25% Casino Bonus – up to $625
  • 30X Rollover on Casino Games for Release and Cash out.
  • Max cash out for Casino Bonus is $5000
  • 14-Days Expiry
  • TO CLAIM – USE PROMO CODE: JOIN125

 

Charlie Rhodes

Charlie is an experienced journalist specialising in soccer, but with a broad knowledge of the sporting landscape and the betting industry. Previously published on leading brands such as 90min and Checkd Media, and formerly a first-class Sports Journalism graduate at UCFB in the UK.
Charlie Rhodes

Charlie is an experienced journalist specialising in soccer, but with a broad knowledge of the sporting landscape and the betting industry. Previously published on leading brands such as 90min and Checkd Media, and formerly a first-class Sports Journalism graduate at UCFB in the UK.
